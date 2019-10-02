Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) Management Presents at Lilly Oncology Update at ESMO 2019 Conference (Transcript)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Helathcare Conference October 2, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Kim Macko - Director, Investor Relations

Anne White - President of Lilly Oncology

Dan Skovronsky - President of Lilly Research Labs

Mike Rothenberg - Vice President of Research and Development for LOXO Oncology

Maura Dickler - Vice President of Oncology Late-Stage Development

Jacob Van Naarden - COO Loxo Oncology

Martin Frenzel - Principal Research Scientist, Lilly Oncology

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim

Steve Scala - Cowen

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs

Navin Jacob - UBS

Operator

Kim Macko

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Eli Lilly and Company’s Oncology Update. I am Kim Macko, Director Investor Relations. Joining me on today’s call are Anne White, President of Lilly Oncology, Dr. Dan Skovronsky, President of Lilly Research Labs, Dr. Mike Rothenberg, Vice President of Research and Development for LOXO Oncology; Dr. Maura Dickler, Vice President of Oncology Late-Stage Development, Jacob Van Naarden, COO Loxo Oncology and Martin Frenzel, Principal Research Scientist, Lilly Oncology.

During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors including those listed on Slide 3 and those outlined in our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information we provide about our products and pipeline is for the benefit of the investment community. It is not intended to be promotional and is not sufficient for prescribing decisions.

I’ll now turn the call over to Anne to provide some introductory comments.

Anne White

Well, thanks, Kim and thanks to everyone for joining us today. The past two years have been an exciting period for Lilly Oncology. With the launch of Verzenio VITRAKVI, Elunate and Tyvyt, we have brought exciting innovation to patients. We continue to execute commercially and grow our oncology portfolio globally.

We have also augmented our internal portfolio with external innovation highlighted by the LOXO Oncology acquisition earlier this year and we have shared important data for new medicines along with new indications for our launched products.

Those themes of innovations, expansion, business development and impactful clinical data are all part of our call today as we share highlights from our data disclosure for Verzenio and selpercatinib from the European Society for Medical Oncology’s Annual Congress in Barcelona this past weekend.

I will now turn the call over to Mike to discuss the selpercatinib thyroid data.

Mike Rothenberg

Thanks, Anne. As shown on Slide 6 RET is a rare driver of cancer across multiple tumor types. RET fusions occur in approximately 2% of non-small cell lung cancer, 10% to 20% of thyroid cancers and less commonly in many additional tumor types activating RET point mutations occur in approximately 60% of sporadic medullary thyroid cancer, also known as MTC and more than 90% of hereditary MTC.

As you recall, data in RET fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer patients were recently presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer with significant and durable responses observed in patients irrespective of prior treatment. The LIBRETTO-001 data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Meeting focused on three populations of RET altered thyroid cancer patients along within the trial.

With the LIBRETTO-001 trial, 104 MTC patients were [Technical Difficulty] previously disclosed now with a much larger and more heavily pretreated patient population.

Turning to Slide 9, selpercatinib showed durable results in the RET mutant MTC primary analysis set of patients who received prior Cabozantinib, and/or Vandetanib. The Kaplan–Meier curves for these two measures are shown here with shading indicating the wide confidence intervals.

In this population the median duration of response and median progression-free survival have not been reached. Thus the vast majority of patients remain in response for progression-free. The trial results in the Cabozantinib, and Vandetanib-naïve group of MTC patients are shown on Slide 10.

We are very pleased to report that the ORR in this group was 59% in a fairly large dataset. The results we have seen today – date give us confidence as we initiate a confirmatory Phase 3 trial in the coming months studying selpercatinib versus investigators’ choice of Cabozantinib or Vandetanib in treatment-naïve RET mutant MTC patients.

Slide 11 shows durability results in the Cabozantinib, and Vandetanib-naïve MTC population. In these patients, the median duration of response and progression-free survival has not been reached. Thus, all patients remain in response, and all but a single patient remain progression-free.

The trial results in RET fusion positive thyroid cancer patients are shown on Slide 12. As a reminder, RET fusions occur in roughly 10% to 20% of thyroid cancers. However, given the lack of available treatment options, genomic testing has until recently been less common for advanced thyroid cancers where RET fusions are present.

Selpercatinib showed a 62% objective response rate in RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer patients and a much larger population than previously reported.

Slide 13 shows durability results in the RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer population similar to the other two groups, the median duration of response and progression-free survival have not been reached. Thus the vast majority of patients remain in response to progression-free.

As you can see on Slide 14, selpercatinib is consistently showing robust activity in the setting of RET gatekeeper mutations. A case study recently published in JCO Precision Oncology showed an impressive complete response for selpercatinib in a patient with hereditary, medullary thyroid cancer caused by a RET V804M gatekeeper mutation present in every cell in his body.

RET gatekeeper mutations cause resistance to clinically available multi-kinase inhibitors and this patient experienced primary refractory disease despite prior treatment with three anti-RET multi-kinase inhibitors.

The patient remains in complete response and on selpercatinib treatment at 20 months. On the right-side, we show a patient with heavily pretreated RET fusion-positive anaplastic thyroid cancer, a very aggressive cancer with limited treatment options and poor survival.

The patient experienced a dramatic response to selpercatinib treatment including in the brain and remains on treatment at 14 months. As we have previously shared, the safety profile is shown on Slide 15 for the entire safety dataset of 531 patients as of the data cutoff of June 17, 2019.

Selpercatinib continues to be well tolerated and these results were generally as expected with nine patients or 1.7% discontinuing selpercatinib due to a treatment-related adverse event further supporting the potential for durable disease control. The low discontinuation rate serves as a reminder of the benefits of precision medicine.

In summary, on Slide 16, among the largest cohort of RET altered cancer patients ever treated on a single clinical trial, selpercatinib showed impressive response rates in RET mutant medullary thyroid cancer and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer patients.

In the primary analysis set of heavily pretreated RET mutant medullary thyroid cancer patients, we observed a 56% objective response rate. Among Cabozantinib, and Vandetanib-naïve MTC patients, the objective response rate was 59%. Among RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer patients, the objective response rate was 62%.

The median duration of response and median progression-free survival were not reached for any of these three groups of patients. As previously shared across the entire study populations, selpercatinib was well tolerated with few discontinuations for a treatment-related adverse event.

Current treatment options can be challenging for first-line patients and limited for patients who relapse with RET altered thyroid cancers. We are hopeful that these efficacy and safety data may bring a new standard of care to both first-line and relapsed patients in the future.

We continue to be excited about the potential opportunity for selpercatinib in both lung and thyroid cancer patients and we look forward to submitting these data by year end.

I’ll turn the call back over to Anne.

Anne White

Well, thanks, Mike. And before Maura walks through the detailed results for the Verzenio program presented at ESMO, I’d like to briefly share some of her background. An MD from the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine.

Dr. Dickler completed her fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where she was most recently the Section Head of the Endocrine Therapy Clinical Research Program. She brings over twenty years of experience as a breast cancer researcher and clinician including serving as the Principal Investigator for the Monarch 1 Verzenio trial and now leads our late-stage development organization here at Lilly. Maura?

Maura Dickler

Thanks, Anne. As shown on Slide 18, we have delivered a robust set of clinical data to-date in a Verzenio program. We previously shared Monarch 1, Monarch 2 and Monarch 3 data laying the building blocks for Verzenio as a foundational therapy for breast cancer patients.

Today we will focus on the data presented at the ESMO Meeting in Barcelona this past weekend. First, we will discuss the exciting overall survival data from our Monarch 2 study. Next, we will highlight additional clinically meaningful data from the Phase III Monarch plus registrational study in China and the Phase II MonarcHER study in hormone receptor positive HER2 positive advanced breast cancer.

Finally, we will provide an overview of the potential opportunity in the adjuvant setting from the MonarchE study of abemaciclib plus endocrine therapy in early breast cancer. We look forward to sharing this data in 2021.

Moving to Slide 20, the patient population in the Monarch 2 study consists of hormone receptor-positive, HER2 negative advanced breast cancer patients who are pre/peri or postmenopausal. The Monarch 2 study focused on a population of patients who all previously received endocrine therapy.

We previously shared an impressive median progression-free survival of over 16 months in a population who had already progressed following endocrine therapy. The next few slides will provide details on the secondary endpoints of overall survival, as well as select exploratory endpoints and pre-specified stratification factor.

Turning to Slide 21, overall survival is the gold standard outcome for oncology patients and for the physicians who are caring for them. We are pleased to share that Verzenio in combination with fulvestrant improved overall survival in an endocrine-resistant population achieving these strong results at a pre-planned interim analysis.

Historically, it has been difficult to show an improvement in overall survival in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, as women live for many years and move on to other therapies. In Monarch 2, treatment with Verzenio achieved this high bar.

Specifically, Verzenio extended life by a median of 9.4 months, a meaningful result for women who are living with advanced breast cancer and wanted to everything to maximize time at – and reach goals they want to achieve.

Reinforcing the strength of the Verzenio data, as shown on Slide 22, among subgroups, Verzenio demonstrated a particularly striking result for those patients who had primary resistance to endocrine therapy as defined by the ESMO criteria.

Patients with primary endocrine-resistance tend to have a poor prognosis. We believe these data are important to physicians as they determine appropriate treatment options for women with breast cancer.

Moving to Slide 23, we outline results in a key subgroup of patients with visceral disease defined as women whose cancer has spread to additional organs such as the liver and lung. An improvement of 8.1 months was seen in this group, which may further differentiate Verzenio as this adds to the body of evidence that Verzenio has continued to perform well in women with a poor prognosis.

One important treatment consideration in advanced breast cancer is to postpone the use of chemotherapy for as long as possible measured as time to chemotherapy.

On slide 24, you can see an exploratory analysis showed Verzenio plus fulvestrant delayed the time to chemotherapy. Verzenio showed a meaningful median delay of 50.2 months to chemotherapy reflecting a hazard ratio of 0.625. Delaying the start of chemotherapy for as long as possible is a clinically relevant consideration for physicians treating advanced breast cancer patients.

The safety data is shown on Slide 25 showing a consistent profile to the known safety profile of Verzenio. The results from the Monarch 2 study reinforces our belief that Verzenio is a powerful and effective medicine with a highly differentiated profile evidenced by features including, monotherapy indication, continuous dosing and the positive and robust overall survival data.

Moving to Slide 27, we provide an overview of the positive and clinically meaningful data from Monarch plus, the Phase 3 registrational dataset primarily enrolling in China.

The study of hormone receptor-positive HER2 negative postmenopausal advanced breast cancer patients was comprised of two cohorts. Cohort A assessed abemaciclib plus nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor versus a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor alone, similar to the population studied in Monarch 3.

Cohort B assessed abemaciclib plus fulvestrant versus fulvestrant alone similar to the population studied in Monarch 2. Abemaciclib plus a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival with the median progression-free survival not yet reached in the abemaciclib arm.

Abemaciclib plus fulvestrant showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival more than doubling the median to nearly 11.5 months, an improvement of approximately 5.9 months relative to fulvestrant alone.

This strategically significant hazard ratio of 0.499 for Cohort A and 0.376 for Cohort B amplified a consistent benefit seen in the global Monarch 3 and Monarch 2 trials respectively. The safety profile seen on Slide 28 was consistent with the known safety profile of Verzenio. We look forward to sharing these data with Chinese regulators and potentially bringing this treatment option to Chinese patients.

Moving to Slide 30, we are pleased to share the Phase 2 data from monarcHER, the first randomized controlled study of a CDK 4/6 inhibitor to have positive results versus a chemotherapy plus trastuzumab standard of care arm in the HER2 positive breast cancer population.

Abemaciclib plus trastuzumab and fulvestrant showed a progression-free survival median of over 8.3 months, an improvement of over 2.6 months relative to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy. Abemaciclib plus trastuzumab showed similar progression-free survival to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy. Abemaciclib plus trastuzumab and fulvestrant showed an overall response rate of 32.9%, 19% higher than trastuzumab plus chemotherapy.

Again, Abemaciclib plus trastuzumab showed a similar overall response rate to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy. This exciting data illustrate the potential to provide hormone receptor positive HER2 positive, advanced breast cancer patients with a chemo free option. As in Monarch 2 and Monarch Plus, the safety profile for monarcHER shown on Slide 31 was consistent with the known safety profile of Verzenio.

Finally, in addition to the data discussed today, Slide 33 describes the monarchE trial, our adjuvant study in hormone receptor positive, HER2 negative, early breast cancer. Recall that 60% of the Monarch 2 population previously relapsed while receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy.

To that end, the monarchE trial is studying this type of patient before relapse occurs a need to prevent disease recurrence by adding abemaciclib to adjuvant endocrine therapy. The positive data we outlined today for Monarch 2 in an endocrine-resistant population gives us more confidence in abemaciclib’s potential activity in early breast cancer for patients with a high risk of recurrence.

In addition, in the neoadjuvant setting, Verzenio plus anastrozole showed reduced activity in the self-proliferation mark or Ki67 which is a biomarker that may predict activity in the adjuvant setting. If successful, the monarchE data could increase Verzenio’s addressable patient population by roughly 50%.

As a reminder, monarchE studying abemaciclib plus endocrine therapy versus endocrine therapy alone in early breast cancer. We enrolled over 4500 patients very rapidly. A positive indicator of enthusiasm for abemaciclib in this population. We anticipate sharing top-line data in mid-2021.

Breast cancer is a devastating disease and a leading cause of cancer-related death among women. From the beginning, we believe Verzenio was a differentiated molecule and potentially an important option to help women manage their disease. The data discussed today reinforce our belief.

Turning to Slide 34, in summary, Verzenio plus fulvestrant showed a clinically meaningful extension in life of 9.4 months versus fulvestrant alone in women with hormone receptor positive, HER2 negative advanced breast cancer.

Among subgroups, Verzenio had pronounced effects on groups of women who have harder to treat cancer including primary endocrine resistance and visceral disease. Additional positive data from the Phase 3 Monarch Plus study and the Phase 2 monarcHER data in hormone receptor positive, HER2 positive advanced breast cancer patients add to the increasingly differentiated profile of abemaciclib.

All three datasets shared today reinforce the strong activity of abemaciclib and the potential to help women around the world with advanced breast cancer.

Finally, the adjuvant study if successful, would enable abemaciclib to further help women with early breast cancer and meaningfully expand its addressable market. We look forward to sharing data in mid-2021.

I will now turn the call over to Dan to walk through next steps and close the call.

Dan Skovronsky

Thanks, Maura. We continue to be hard at work to submit the selpercatinib NDA to the FDA by year end for the treatment of patients with RET fusion-positive lung cancer and with advanced RET-driven thyroid cancers.

As previously announced, we will initiate confirmatory Phase III trials in the coming months against established standard of care therapies in the frontline setting for lung and thyroid cancers. Our team will share Verzenio’s overall survival data with physicians, payers, and regulators.

We will discuss abemaciclib’s Phase II HER2 positive data with regulators to determine the appropriate next steps. Our team is also hard at work to submit abemaciclib for approval in China.

Finally, we are looking forward to the read out of the Phase III data in the adjuvant population in 2021. Before we go to the Q&A session, let me briefly summarize for you. We are encouraged with the significant progress we have made over the past two years at Lilly Oncology as our business now begins to accelerate.

The exciting data we discussed today, combined with our commercial execution and our productive business development will catalyze future growth in oncology. We are very pleased to share additional promising results from the LOXO Oncology acquisition.

Selpercatinib is now showing impressive response rates and durability data along with a low treatment-related discontinuation rate across the RET mutant medullary thyroid cancer, RET fusion positive thyroid cancer and RET fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer.

This collection of data positions selpercatinib as a first-in-class and potentially best-in-class RET inhibitor. We’ve also talked in the past about our belief that Verzenio was a differentiated molecule. This was the only CDK 4/6 inhibitor to have a monotherapy designation, along with being dosed continuously. Verzenio continues to build on that profile.

Though we can’t compare our cross-clinical trials, the results of the Monarch 2 study, Verzenio plus fulvestrant delivered the largest median survival benefit demonstrated to-date in this setting extending survival by 9.4 months. And among subgroup studied, Verzenio also demonstrated robust survival results in women with a poor prognosis who have primary resistance to endocrine therapy and patients with visceral disease.

It also had a large impact in delaying time to chemotherapy versus fulvestrant alone. The additional Phase III data in Chinese patients and Phase II data in HR positive, HER2 positive patients further support the strong activity of abemaciclib.

These clinically meaningful results, they continue to help differentiate Verzenio further reinforcing our confidence in what Verzenio can do for women with metastatic breast cancer today and they bode well for success in future indications including adjuvant therapy.

So let me end with a huge congratulations to our teams for delivering this excellent data and a big thank you to the patients and family members who have participated in the LIBRETTO-001 trial and the Monarch trials.

This concludes our prepared remarks and I will turn the call over to Kim to moderate the Q&A session.

Kim Macko

Thanks, Dan. We like to take questions from as many callers as possible. So, we ask that you limit your questions to two or a single question with two parts. Shenica, please provide the instructions for the Q&A session and then we are ready for the first caller.

Louise Chen

Hi, thanks for taking my question. So my first question here is, is there an opportunity for Lilly to get a first-line approval for RET altered thyroid cancer without additional studies? And then my second question is, is selpercatinib equally effective in treating mutant as well as the fusion RET altered thyroid cancer? Thank you.

Kim Macko

Thanks, Louise. We will go to Jacob for both of those questions.

Jacob Van Naarden

Thanks, Louise. Starting with your first question around first-line approval for RET altered thyroid cancers. As you know, Cabozantinib and Vandetanib have full approval in the first-line setting for medullary thyroid cancer based on their own respective randomized PFS trials.

And so, based on typical regulatory science, single arm data, like those that we have here would likely not qualify for first-line approval in that setting and that’s why our primary analysis set is in patients who have been previously treated with one or both of those drugs. We will submit all of the data to FDA as part of the NDA. They’ll see it all. They may come to a different conclusion.

The data of course are compelling in the first-line setting, but it’s not our expectation that we’ll get that first-line approval in RET mutant MTC. As you know, we are running a randomized head-to-head study against the investigators’ choice of those two drugs that generate the definitive evidence that we think will ultimately lead to a first-line approval in that setting.

So, I think it’s really a question of when, not if, but we don’t expect it based on the initial NDA filing. To your second question about fusions versus – fusion thyroid versus mutant thyroid, the data to us look fairly similar actually across these two populations in terms of an activity profile, I think the duration of benefit will likely be different it’s only because the natural histories of these different types of thyroid cancers are just different regardless of the RET alteration that we are talking about.

Kim Macko

Thanks for the question, Louise. Next question please?

Seamus Fernandez

Great. Thanks so much for the questions. So actually I want to focus in on Verzenio and positioning going forward, so, I guess, the first question really is, can you just give us a general sense of how the data are differentiated? I know you talked about the magnitude of the PFS differential.

But at ESMO, the discussions continue to talk about the products as a class regardless of the companies that have a survival benefit. So just, as you position Verzenio going forward, what are the key areas of emphasis where you believe you can make a difference? Is it internationally where survival data is going to be more important?

And then, the second question is really on the opportunity in the differences between the adjuvant studies? Can you just walk us through how your choice and focus on the high risk patient population differentiates from the other adjuvant studies that are ongoing? Thanks so much.

Kim Macko

Great. Thanks for the questions, Seamus. We’ll go to Anne first on your question around differentiation and then, Martin on the question around the adjuvant study differences, Maura feel free to weigh in there as well.

Anne White

So, thanks, Seamus for the question. And so, let me start at a high level. The most important news here for patients is that Verzenio and by the way Kisqali, has been able to increase survival with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful result. So this is obviously really wonderful news for women with hormone receptor positive HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer. And as Maura shared, clearly, overall survival is the gold standard in oncology and the most important outcome for patients. And patients currently on Verzenio are already receiving the benefit now increased survival. We are obviously really proud of this since why we come to work every day. But you asked about differentiation, so let me touch on three points why we believe that Verzenio is a differentiated molecule.

First, the fact is that not all CDK 4/6 agents have achieved a statistically significant survival benefit. So Verzenio demonstrated a median overall survival benefit of nearly ten months versus fulvestrant and Monarch 2. This is a compelling number and we feel incredibly meaningful for patients.

Then you add on to this the delay to chemotherapy by over four years and I think we have something really important and unique news to share with physicians. So now, it’s our job to get the word out to the doctors on its differentiated benefits. We have a fantastic sales team and we are in full execution mode on Verzenio and this new data.

We do believe that having statistically significant survival results that Pfizer does not will make a difference in the field. Second, we are really excited as you can probably tell about the results in the pre-defined subgroups of visceral disease and primary resistance. So these are the patients that are hardest to treat and our robust results here are an important starting place for physicians.

The subgroup results were described as unique by the faculty at ESMO and I think it’s important data because we found in the marketplace that once physicians try Verzenio, they frequently keep prescribing it. So our challenge has been to find a way to get our foot in the door with the many physicians who may only be prescribing the competitor drug.

I think the data these tough-to-treat subgroups is a great place to get started with prescribers who aren’t regularly using Verzenio and we predicted with these results we’ll get more doctors to prescribe Verzenio in some of their most difficult patients. And then when they see the results firsthand they will broaden from there.

And third, and very importantly, the data that we showed a few days ago doesn’t exist in a vacuum. So we are building on data that we’ve already had that differentiated Verzenio from other agents including a monotherapy indication, continuous dosing and demonstrated efficacy in women with a poor prognosis such as endocrine-resistance or visceral metastases.

We are still learning about the molecular basis of Verzenio’s differentiation and strong efficacy. But the data from Sunday might suggest that CDK 4 selectivity could be an important theme and may potentially explain some differences in the class. We also see continuous dosing of the unique benefit and we’ll learn more as we get the next set of data which will be the adjuvant results and anticipate we maybe differentiated from others yet again.

As you mentioned, we are very excited about the early performance in Japan where we already have 25% share of in-market sales and then we continue to gain many, many approvals outside of the U.S. and Japan and then obviously now submitting in China the second CDK 4/6 on the market in China.

So we do believe that outside the U.S. is a significant growth opportunity. But also now as I said in the U.S. with the survival data.

On the adjuvant question, let me just kick it off and I will turn it over to Martin to add some comments. So, on adjuvant, the positive Monarch 2 overall survival results certainly give us confidence in the likelihood of success in monarchE.

And when we design monarchE, we chose to include a high risk patient population in line with the data I was just describing that Verzenio as demonstrated today in these sub-patient populations.

In addition, the patients in monarchE were selected based on number of factors that physicians currently use to make prescribing decisions in the adjuvant setting. So these include, number of nodes involved, tumor size and measures of proliferation.

So we look forward to seeing the results in this study to see if Verzenio may help patients earlier in the disease progression. And I will turn it over to Martin to answer your question specifically about the design.

Martin Frenzel

Thanks, Anne. Yes, as I mentioned, the design of monarchE is based on clinical pathological features. In contrast the PALLAS design enrolls patients based on disease stage, patients who have stage II or stage III and PENELOPE-B enrolls patients based on their response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

And when we designed monarchE, we chose to focus on characteristics that physicians already used to set a patient’s treatment course and we believe if the study is positive, we will clearly identify the patients appropriate for treatment with abemaciclib in the early breast cancer setting.

Maura Dickler

And just to expand on some of the comments that Anne made, I think it’s important to remember in the Monarch 2 study that it was an endocrine-resistant population and these patients are often offered chemotherapy instead of second-line endocrine therapy.

So, in this hard to treat population, Verzenio plus fulvestrant really offers another treatment option that now has been shown to improve progression-free survival, response rate, now this 9.4 months benefit in overall survival, as well as significantly delaying time to chemotherapy. So, I think that Verzenio has differentiated itself quite nicely.

Kim Macko

Thank you for the questions. Next caller please?

Steve Scala

Hi. I have a couple questions. What is your level of confidence in garnering an approval for HER2 positive disease given the very modest PFS benefit in monarcHER? And then secondly, it would seem that diarrhea is a real impediment to potential use of Verzenio in the adjuvant setting given that there likely will be alternatives. So I am just curious how Lilly will deal with that? Thank you.

Kim Macko

Sure. We’ll go to Anne for the first question on HER2 positive and Maura to the question on the safety for Verzenio.

Anne White

Well, thanks for your question on HER2 positive and we are obviously very excited about the data having the first randomized controlled trial that had a positive result for CDK 4/6 in this setting and the results were well received at ESMO this past weekend. Now that the next step is to discuss the results with regulators.

So, we will need to do that and we will do that before the end of the year. And obviously this will be a good conversation with them often a Phase 3 study is required in this setting with this to be the next that is discussed with results of regulators. So I can’t comment more until we have those conversations.

Maura Dickler

And touching on the diarrhea, as you can see from the body of evidence of the trial, the grade three diarrhea rate actually has gotten less as physicians had gained experience with the drug. So, we believe that diarrhea is a common side-effect seen in oncology patients and that physicians know how to manage it and that with experience with the drug, the rates of diarrhea will be less than as seen in the initial trial.

Kim Macko

Thank you for the questions, Steve. Next caller please?

Terence Flynn

Great. Thanks for taking questions. Could you help frame for us the Verzenio opportunity in Asia? I know you mentioned you already have a decent share in Japan. You talked about China. But maybe just help us think about the total opportunity in Asia.

And then, I had a question related to LOXO-305. I think we are expecting some data at ASH later this year. Just wondering if you can walk through the patient population enrolled in that trial if those are all resistant patients to IMBRUVICA or is it more of an all-comers population? And what you're hoping to see in that study to advance into a potentially pivotal Phase 2? Thank you.

Kim Macko

Great. We will go to Anne for the question on Verzenio opportunity in Asia and then, Dan for the LOXO-305 question.

Anne White

Well, thanks for the question on Asia. So, yes, as I mentioned, we are very pleased with the performance in Japan really just launching at the beginning of this year and I think the important note is that, now Verzenio is the only CDK 4/6 launched in Japan that has a survival benefit. So certainly our team in Japan is already out there sharing this data with physicians and moving forward on making sure that they understand the value here.

And just as in the U.S. and other markets, we believe that women want to optimize for survival and this is the gold standard and the only CDK 4/6 that has a statistically significant result in overall survival that’s launched in Japan. So we do believe that we’ll see further growth in Japan and again have a very strong oncology commercial team driving this.

In China, we will submit, as we said at the end of the year. I would anticipate a launch probably in 2021, once that we need to confirm the timeline with regulators. China does represent a significant commercial opportunity. There are over 270,000 breast cancer patients diagnosed each year.

There is approximately 35,000 that are in the later stage endocrine-resistant setting just alone in that metastatic setting and approximately probably about 80,000 in the early-stage endocrine-resistant adjuvant setting and the China team is also included in our adjuvant setting. So, they also will be part of that readout as well when we get in 2021. So we do believe that there is a significant opportunity in China.

Dan Skovronsky

Thanks, Terence, for the question on LOXO-305. You're right that at the last call at World Lung, we commented that we would have some early Phase 1 data to present by the end of this year, although we didn’t comment on which meeting we presented at. Since then I have received a few questions on what that type of data will be.

So, I am glad to have the opportunity to characterize it, just to set expectations, this is a early Phase 1 trial and this is an early look at the data.

So it will be focused on looking at things like PK and safety and in respect to the population and next steps after this trial, I think it’s premature at this moment to characterize either of those things. So, we are starting about this molecule. We are going to wait for that readout to know more though.

Kim Macko

Great. Thanks for the questions, Terrence. Next caller please?

Navin Jacob

Hi. Two questions if I may. Thanks for taking the questions. Number one, FDA has been moving more towards a tumor agnostic approach when there is clear evidence for that type of an approach. Just wondering if there is an opportunity with 292 to have a RET fusion mutant tumor agnostic label and if you would be going for that?

Or do you think it’s better to go for a specific tumor-based indication? That’s number one. And number two, in Pfizer’s neoadjuvant pilot study of IBRANCE, the OR data were not particularly compelling although the Ki67 data were interesting. Just wondering what your takeaways from that study were as it relates to the adjuvant setting. Thank you.

Kim Macko

Great. We’ll go to Jake for your question on the selpercatinib submission and then Martin for your second question.

Jacob Van Naarden

Thanks, Navin. We will be submitting for the RET fusion lung cancer, RET mutant medullary thyroid cancer and RET fusion thyroid cancer out of the gate. If you look at the patient populations that we predominantly enrolled, those have really been the three predominant patient populations that we have data for today and I think as a result of that, they reflect the real patient populations that are being identified out there.

And so, I think your point around tissue agnostic is a fair one though perhaps better suited at least out of the gate for drugs that have more broadly distributed clinical databases. So, for instance, with larotrectinib, we had a database that was very broadly disseminated across many, many different tumor types with very few sort of spikes in the plot, so to speak, whereas I think in this program, you are seeing something very different.

Now, in the long run, there may still be a path for a tissue agnostic indication for Selpercatinib. There is, as you probably know, a long tale of very rare cases of RET fusion cancers and other solid tumors, things like pancreas cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer et cetera, are study, it’s open for the accrual of those patients. We’ve treated a handful of patients with those different diseases.

We've seen activity. But again the sample size just isn’t big enough yet I think to warrant submitting those data to FDA. So, we will continue to generate those data over time and should there be a supplemental NDA filing, that those data warrants, then of course, we will pursue that.

Martin Frenzel

And just touching on objective response for Ki67 and in predicting activity in the adjuvant setting. And if you look back historically at the data, a great example are the IMPACT and ATAC trials of anastrozole tamoxifen in a combination. And what the investigators found was that, objective responses in neoadjuvant setting wasn’t really predictive of the outcome in the adjuvant setting in essence all three of those regimens had about the same objective response.

But in the end, anastrozole ended up being superior in the adjuvant setting. On the contrary, if you look at the results in terms of change in Ki67, those results were predictive of what happened in the adjuvant setting where anastrozole had superior suppression of Ki67 compared to tamoxifen with the combination.

So if you take that data from the data that we have seen from our MONARCH study where the additions of abemaciclib to anastrozole significantly reduced Ki67 compared to anastrozole alone. I think that builds our confidence in the potential for the monarchE study.

Kim Macko

Great. Thanks for the questions, Navin. At this time, I will turn the call over to Anne for closing remarks.

Anne White

Well, thanks, Kim. And in closing, it remains a transformative time for Lilly Oncology. We continue to execute with our commercial products to help more patients around the world. We share positive data from our clinical portfolio and are working hard to bring innovative treatments to patients.

We are focused on the further growth opportunities that exists for our business and look forward to sharing additional data and advancing treatment options to help even more people with cancer.

We really appreciate your participation in today’s investor call and your interest in Eli Lilly and Company. Please do follow up with our Investor Relations team if you have questions that we have not addressed on the call and enjoy the rest of your day.

