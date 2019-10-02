CoreSite: An Attractive Technology REIT With A Sustainable 4.13% Dividend Yield

COR’s 4.13% dividend yield is not only sustainable, but poised to grow over the coming year(s).

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the Best Stocks Now database.

Fairly or unfairly, in today’s financial world, the term “Yield Chasing” is uttered often. “Yield Chasing” has been touted as an appropriate investment strategy for those looking to secure income in retirement and also loathed as a disaster waiting to happen. Whatever side of the topic you find yourself on, there are thoughtful questions to be raised.

With market interest rates this low, where can I turn to find predictable income in retirement?

Is a high Dividend Yield (DY) sustainable for a company?

Both questions represent the divergent conclusions to the “Yield Chasing” conundrum. The former leads one down the path of building a portfolio of high dividend paying stocks as a source of retirement income and the latter represents the “no free lunch” idea that high dividends are unsustainable, leading to dividend cuts and stock price declines. See my Retirees: Beware Of High Dividends article for previous thoughts on this topic.

CoreSite may be just the REIT to bridge this divide, offering an attractive sustainable dividend to those investors seeking investment income. As a “technology” REIT, COR is a unique play in the space. CoreSite provides high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across North America.

More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. COR is well positioned to continue benefiting from the ever-growing move to “cloud computing”. Their exposure to “the cloud” continues to insulate the company and COR’s 4.13% dividend yield from any recession fears looming on the horizon.

Couple COR’s exposure to the cloud with the backdrop of a “dovish” Fed and you have an attractive “total-return” play in the REIT space that continues to climb up my Best Stocks Now rankings.

As my previous readers know, my Best Stocks Now rankings blend fundamental and technical analysis. I assign a weighting to factors across both disciplines and those stocks scoring the highest make up the upper echelon of my rankings.

Historically as an industry, financial analysts have looked at fundamental and technical characteristics of stocks in a vacuum. In my 22+ years of experience, I have found that incorporating both into my models allows me to better avoid “value traps” and high dividend payers with little chance of maintaining their distributions.

CoreSite continues to climb up my Best Stocks Now rankings over the last year and sits in the top four in my real estate sector rankings. Twelve months ago, COR was at #4047 and sat at #877 just a month ago. As of Sept. 25, CoreSite sits at #100 out of a possible 5346 securities. As a result, I recently purchased COR in my Dividend and Growth Portfolio at Gunderson Capital Management.

On the surface, CoreSite’s valuation looks frothy, but a closer look is warranted. In the REIT space, COR’s position as a “Tech” REIT and the year-over-year revenue/EPS growth they have experienced help make the 55+ P/E Ratio palatable. Revenues and EPS have grown annually at 15.25% and 17.29% respectively over the last three years.

Although, GAAP EPS is estimated to drop -5.90% this year (2019), much of the drop can be attributed to estimated capital expenditures (MUTF:CAPEX) of $453M in 2019, a yearly increase of 68.50%. These expenditures should be accretive to CoreSite and the underlying shares given the high Return on Equity (ROE) COR continues to generate (38.78% estimated for 2019 & 28.89% in 2018). Strong ROE numbers support CoreSite’s ability to sustain and grow their annual dividend for the foreseeable future.

COR’s proven ability to invest in profitable projects and a 33% CAGR in EPS over the last 5 years, factors heavily into my 5-year target price of $202.46. A very attractive “total return” case for both Income and Growth investors.

CoreSite continues to outperform the S&P 500, doing so with a Beta of just 0.68. COR has bested the S&P 500 in four out of the last five years (by a signigicant margin) and six out of the last eight years. This type of sustained performance (with a 4.13% dividend yield) makes it an Alpha generating addition to your portfolio, setting CoreSite apart from the REIT universe.

As mentioned earlier in the article, “Momentum” also plays heavily into my Best Stocks Now rankings. Trading close to its’ all-time high of $122.13, the chart looks very favorable to COR. The 50-day moving average crossed over the 200-day moving average back in April of 2019. The 200-day moving average has maintained a positive slope since that time. CoreSite looks to be poised for a “breakout” above its’ resistance level and is building a new support line at the $107 range.

I have recently added COR to my Dividend and Growth portfolio at Gunderson Captial and strongly suggest you look to make it an addition to yours. Regardless of what side of the “Yield Chasing” argument you find yourself, CoreSite is uniquely positioned to satisfy both ends of the spectrum. CoreSite is a “total return” play in the REIT space that looks poised to provide a sustainable/growing dividend (4.13% DY) to your portfolio without muting the capital appreciation potential of COR’s share price.



Disclosure: I am/we are long COR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.