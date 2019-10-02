IPO Update: Karat Packaging Proposes IPO Terms

I'm considering acquiring shares at or near the IPO price.

The firm sells eco-friendly packaging materials for food products in the U.S.

Karat Packaging intends to raise $40 million in a U.S. IPO.

Karat Packaging (KRAT) has filed to raise $40 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides eco-friendly food packaging products to a variety of businesses in North America.

KRAT is growing revenue at an accelerating rate, the industry has favorable growth trends, and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Chino, California-based Karat was founded in 2000 to produce a variety of food packaging products that are environmentally friendly and ethically sourced.

The firm’s product categories include:

Food packaging

Tableware

Cups and lids

Cutlery

Straws

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Alan Yu, and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Peter Lee, CPA, who has more than 20 years experience in accounting and finance.

Co-founders Yu and Marvin Cheng each own 48.47% of company stock.

Customer Acquisition

KRAT sells its products through distributors as well as directly to national and smaller restaurant chains.

The firm also sells via its online e-commerce platform, which is typically used by its smaller and medium-sized customers. This platform represented 6% of the firm’s revenue in fiscal 2018.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been rising as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 6.9% 2018 5.3% 2017 4.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling spend, dropped to a still high 3.4x in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 3.4 2018 3.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report, the global ‘green packaging’ market size was estimated to be approximately $152.2 billion in 2016.

The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Key elements driving this expected growth include a trend to downsize or reduce packaging materials, increasing usage of renewable materials and recycled content, and increased efficiencies in logistics.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest growth in 2015 and is expected to continue in first position through 2024 due to the increasing prioritization of government policies.

Food and beverage products represented the largest sector market share by type, as the pie chart shows below:

Major competitive vendors that provide green packaging products include:

Amcor (AMCR)

Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF)

DuPont (DD)

Sealed Air (SEE)

Tetra Lava

Management says it intends to increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities via its Rockwall, Texas plant and expand its geographic footprint and sales & marketing efforts focused on the Eastern U.S. region.

Financial Performance

Karat’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit, variable gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit

A swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 108,459,000 30.7% 2018 $ 175,434,000 25.3% 2017 $ 140,058,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 29,635,000 40.9% 2018 $ 43,455,000 5.2% 2017 $ 41,305,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 27.32% 2018 24.77% 2017 29.49% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 3,482,000 3.2% 2018 $ 2,132,000 1.2% 2017 $ 6,008,000 4.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 2,557,000 2018 $ (124,000) 2017 $ 4,549,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (9,566,000) 2018 $ 2,717,000 2017 $ 1,002,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $4.3 million in cash and $108.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($29 million).

IPO Details

KRAT intends to sell five million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $40.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $235.9 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.76%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expanding our manufacturing capacity, growing our sales and marketing presence in the U.S. East Coast, Midwest and Southeast regions and research and development for new product offerings.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are National Securities and Loop Capital Markets.

Commentary

KRAT is seeking public investment capital to expand its operations in the U.S.

The company’s financials show strong revenue growth and breakeven to slightly positive net results, although cash flow from operations has gone sharply negative in the most recent period.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing somewhat, however, management’s marketing efficiency is quite high.

The market opportunity for selling eco-friendly packaged goods has a positive trend in Karat’s favor, with moderate growth prospects ahead as consumers demand more environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

But, the company faces strong competition from entrenched companies with deep pockets and secure distribution channels.

Compared to a January 2019 basket of publicly held packaging & container firms compiled by the NYU Stern School, KRAT’s proposed Price/Sales of 0.80 is slightly lower than the public basket of 0.83. Also, the firm’s EV/Revenue of 1.17 is slightly less than the basket’s 1.34.

So, given the firm’s growth trajectory and proposed valuation, the IPO would appear to be reasonably valued.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October, 2019.

