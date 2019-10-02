Conagra Brands: Q1 2020 Earnings Review

Hold Conagra for now, wait for Q2 and Q3 2020 to see material changes to organic growth before the Pinnacle acquisition crosses the one year mark.

Legacy Pinnacle is contributing positively to the top line as well as profitability, but brand innovations at Legacy Conagra will take another 2-3 quarters to show up.

In my last Conagra (CAG) article - Conagra Brands: Not Yet - published four days before Q1 2020 earnings came out on September 26, 2019, I advised investors to wait until they saw some accretive, incremental benefits from the Pinnacle acquisition on a sequential basis. I also spoke of looking for signs of stable organic growth at Legacy Conagra - the parts of the business that exclude Pinnacle. Q1 2020 results clearly show that it might be another two or even three quarters before we see any material gains in Conagra's core metrics from its legacy business. Once again, it's a Hold.

Q1 2020 Revenues and Margins

Revenue growth came in below market expectations. Although Pinnacle gave overall net sales a boost of +30% over the prior period, organic net sales declined by 1.7% - a sign that Legacy Conagra innovations haven't yet yielded organic results. To be fair, the company has made it clear that its "value-over-volume" initiatives will only bear fruit in the second half. Per President and CEO Sean Connolly at the Q1 2020 earnings call:

"Looking ahead, we remain confident that our second half results will reflect stronger growth than the first half. We'll lap the anniversary of the Pinnacle acquisition, and the easier comps due to the start of our value-over-volume execution across its portfolio. We'll also begin to benefit from the exciting new innovations that are being introduced to the market. Therefore, we are reaffirming our fiscal 2020 guidance for all previously communicated metrics."

The company has guided (slide 52) for 1% to 1.5% organic growth for FY 2020, but it's evident that H2 2020 bears much of that burden for the current fiscal year. The decline of 1.7% in Legacy Conagra was driven by net sales decline across all segments except Refrigerated & Frozen, which showed organic growth of 1.5% over the prior period. That was more than offset by organic net sales declines across the board: -3.7% in Grocery & Snacks, -3% in International, and -3.2% in Foodservice.

To meet its lower guidance of 1% organic growth for FY 2020, Conagra will need to post annual revenues of +$9.6 billion. Their current annualized run rate as of Q1 2020 is $9.56 billion, putting them behind by +$400 million and validating my statement about H2 bearing the brunt of showing strong organic growth to yield an annual organic growth rate of 1%. Unless CAG arrests the declines in other reporting segments, it's going to be very hard for FY 2020 to show positive organic growth.

The only plus here is that a hurricane of innovation is being unleashed (slides 24-28) across multiple brands, and we hope to see the effects of that in H2 2020 and beyond.

On the margin front, the company posted an improvement of 108 basis points in adjusted operating profit, primarily driven by a 291 bps increase in the Refrigerated & Frozen segment and partially offset by a near-200-bps decline in Grocery & Snacks - both of which came mainly from Pinnacle synergies. However, the company also stated that "the Pinnacle business was dilutive to the company's overall adjusted gross margin by approximately 46 basis points, including the impact of cost synergies related to the Legacy Pinnacle business," resulting in a 29 bps decline in adjusted gross margin.

On an adjusted basis, net income grew 12.5% over the prior period on the back of an $11.5 million benefit on the income tax expense line item. On a reported basis, net income dropped 2.5% over the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA grew 35.4% over the prior period, "driven primarily by the addition of Pinnacle's operating profit."

Investor's Angle

Much of the gains are still coming from the Pinnacle acquisition, and organic growth at Legacy Conagra is yet to set in. However, Pinnacle is incrementally becoming accretive to not only top-line growth but also overall profitability, which is what we were expecting to see before the earnings came out. Pinnacle is also driving free cash flow levels, which will further help the company deleverage its debt. Net debt currently stands at $10.5 billion, while cash and cash equivalents are down to $64.7 million in Q1 2020 against $236.6 million in Q4 2019.

The debt situation is not worrisome, but the 'two steps forward, three steps back' cadence of organic growth rates certainly is. The management's vision of value-over-volume will only be realized in the second half of fiscal 2020, so investors are advised to wait and see what Q2 and, more importantly, Q3 2020 earnings bring to the table. Hold CAG for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.