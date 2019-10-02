MLPA: An Interesting Way To Play The Growing MLP Industry

The fund does not quite have the diversity that I would really like to see as it is very heavily invested in just a small handful of companies.

One of the best asset classes for income-focused investors is master limited partnerships, although these assets are sorely underrepresented in the portfolios of most of them. There are a few reasons for this including the fact that they can be difficult to add to a retirement fund and that there are very few funds that invest in them so investors are often left to pick and choose among the various individual companies. The fact that these firms usually boast exceedingly high yields means that any investor that truly desires income should not ignore them, however. All hope is not lost though and there are a few funds available to overcome the hurdles. One of the easiest ways to access the sector through a fund is by purchasing an ETF that covers these companies like the Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

About The Fund

As is the case with most exchange-traded funds, the Global X MLP ETF is designed to duplicate the price and yield performance of a financial index. In this case, that index is the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index. This is a different index than the one tracked by the more popular ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and in some ways the Solactive one's selection methodology is a bit less transparent. The Solactive index is comprised of midstream master limited partnerships that are engaged in the transaction, storage, and processing of energy-related commodities in the United States. This is very similar to the Alerian MLP Index. Where the two differ however is that the Solactive one attempts to separate out the high-quality companies from the rest by using a certain rules-based criteria. However, we do not know exactly what these criteria are. All that is stated is that the companies included in the index must meet criteria relating to current yield, coverage ratios, and distribution growth as well as the usual criteria for market capitalization and volume. In some ways then, this would give MLPA some of the benefits of active management but all the decisions are completely mechanical, allowing it to have the low costs of a passively-managed fund. The fact that we do not know the exact criteria though might be a problem for some passive investors.

With that said though, the largest holdings in MLPA will undoubtedly be familiar to any investor that is familiar with the sector. Here they are:

Source: Global X Funds

As we can see here, many of the largest positions in the fund are also the largest midstream partnerships in the country. I have covered many of these companies individually in past writings and have found many of them to be reasonably attractive investments for those seeking income along with some growth. These ten largest companies alone account for 64.07% of the fund's holdings so we can be reasonably satisfied that our money is being invested in good high-quality companies here.

One thing that I do immediately note though is that the fund is very heavily-weighted towards only a handful of companies. As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any individual position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the overall market. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market itself does not and if this asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Such an event would result in the declining asset dragging down the entire fund with it. As we can see above, there are eight companies that each account for more than 5% of the fund. One of these, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), is at nearly double this level. Thus, investors should keep in mind that they will be exposed to the individual risks of these companies even though they are buying them via a supposedly diversified fund.

We also see that the fund is more heavily invested in petroleum pipelines than natural gas ones, although when we include the gathering and processing companies (which are exclusively natural gas) then the fund is almost evenly split between oil and gas. We can see that here:

Source: Global X Funds

This is definitely a different breakdown than what many MLP funds have. In particular, most funds have a lower weighting for petroleum pipeline companies than this one does. There are certainly some investors that may be attracted to this given that the current low natural gas prices in the United States have been causing problems for companies in this segment of the industry all summer long. However, the midstream companies that MLPA invests in are very different from the upstream gas producers and they have very different business models. In particular, midstream companies do not typically have very much exposure to the underlying price of the commodity that they transport. They instead make their money based on the volume of the commodity that they handle and the contracts that they perform this work under have minimum volume guarantees that the customer needs to pay for whether they actually send that quantity of resources through the midstream company's infrastructure or not. This model results in these companies having relatively stable cash flows regardless of the energy pricing environment. This supports the sizable distribution that these partnerships pay to their owners.

Why Invest In Midstream MLPs?

One of the biggest stories in the energy space over the past few years has been the rapidly rising production of both oil and natural gas in the United States. As we can see here, the production of both commodities in every major producing basin is currently higher than it was at the same time last year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This is something that has been going on for quite a while. For example, we can see that the production of both oil and natural gas has been steadily growing in the Permian Basin in West Texas, which has been at the epicenter of the industry boom, since prior to 2010:

Source: Energy Information Administration

In fact, we can see that even the intense oil bear market of 2015 did not stop this production growth, although it did slow it down briefly. This is the reason why many midstream companies have been aggressively building out their infrastructure in recent years, as the growing production has led to surging volume and cash flow growth for these firms. I have discussed this in great detail in my past coverage of these companies individually, all of which is available at Seeking Alpha.

As investors though, we are much more interested in the forward trajectory of these companies than where they were in the past. Fortunately, it looks likely that this growth trend will continue for quite a while. As I pointed out in a recent article, the overall demand for American-produced natural gas liquids is expected to increase by 30% between now and 2025 and the demand for crude oil is expected to increase by 33% over the same period:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

We can expect production to grow somewhat in-line with global demand, which should therefore result in more upstream production over the next few years. This will benefit the midstream MLPs that this fund is invested in through the same way that past production growth has. Basically, since these are the companies that will be moving this new incremental production and there is literally no point in producing the resources if you can not get them to market then we should expect to see rising midstream volumes. As the revenues and cash flows of midstream companies are directly correlated with volumes, we should therefore see the companies in the fund perform well over the next few years.

Distributions

As already mentioned, one of the reasons why master limited partnerships are good assets for income investors is that they typically pay out a high percentage of their cash flows to investors in the form of distributions. In addition, as these companies tend to be rather underrepresented in investor portfolios they have not seen their prices inflated as much as many other financial assets. As a result, many of these firms boast among the highest yields in the market.

As MLPA aims to duplicate the price and yield performance of an index of midstream MLPs, we might expect it to also boast a very attractive distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund boasts a 8.42% yield as of the time of writing. This is one of the higher yields in the market and should certainly be attractive to income investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Global X MLP ETF is one of the few funds that invests in master limited partnerships and it certainly helps to make it much easier to invest in the asset class. Unfortunately though, it is not nearly as diversified as I would really like to see, which may result in an unacceptable level of risk for some people. The industry as a whole certainly has some strong fundamentals over the next few years and it does boast a high yield though so the fund could certainly be a choice worth considering for someone that wants income off of their portfolio.

