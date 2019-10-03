Seeking Alpha Launches Alpha Trader

Look for our initial episode on October 15.

Hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher will lead a weekly discussion of major market trends and upcoming events that could affect your portfolio.

On Tuesday October 15th, we will be releasing our newest podcast channel, Alpha Trader.

Published on Tuesday each week and hosted by Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher, Alpha Trader will dive into the most impactful market news and set the stage for upcoming market events. The show will also include discussions with market experts on topics relevant to active traders.

Check out our teaser episode below, and sign up for Alpha Trader on any of the following channels to get the first episode on October 15th.