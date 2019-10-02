U.K. Manufacturing PMI Still Recessionary - The Surprise Is How High It Is Given Brexit

My reading of this is that once Brexit is sorted - either or any way - then we'll see a strong bounce back.

What is is quite how well it's doing given the uncertainty effects of Brexit.

The basic analysis

There are two basic ways in which an economy can screw up - for the more conspiracy minded, can be screwed up - which are that something bad happens, or uncertainty as to whether something bad will happen.

The first, take the Crash in the US in 2007/08. First we had a boom in the housing market, that crashed as booms are wont to do. Then Wall Street collapsed as a result. We were going to have a recession anyway, given the wiping out of $7 trillion of household wealth, the Street made it worse.

The second, well, if there's significant uncertainty about what will happen then business investment will slow, perhaps shrink. At the micro- level this is exactly what just happened to British Steel. Not knowing the trade terms upon which the company could ship exports meant that people simply were not willing to make orders for such exports. No orders means a marginal supplier folds. At the macro- level Keynes was really quite sure this is what happens when businessmen's animal spirits get depressed. No business investment equals recession.

Uncertainty can cause recessions just as bad events can.

The Brexit analysis

I'm on record as insisting that it's the uncertainty over Brexit causing problems in the UK economy. As with British Steel in fact. Yes, Brexit itself will be a wrench whatever the new trade terms are. But the not knowing what they will be has depressed investment this past three years and the longer it goes on the more it will do so. At some point the effects of the uncertainty outweigh whatever the effects will be of whatever does happen. I claim we're past that point already, others don't.

The surprise of the UK economy is, as I've said, perhaps more about how strong it is given this uncertainty:

We've two things to consider with the British economy. One is simply, well, how's it doing? The other is what is going to be the effect of Brexit if it ever happens. The answer to the first is just fine. In fact, it looks to be working as it should for the first time in years. Low unemployment leading to significant wage growth. That in turn will feed through into rising consumer demand and perhaps even a bolus of business investment to chase it. The virtuous spiral of economic growth that is. Thus there's no reason for the Bank of England to be loosening monetary policy or lowering interest rates. Nor boosting QE and all that. The other question, Brexit, well, we're just going to have to wait and see about that. But without that the UK economy is doing just fine.

The point here being not to substantiate my own well known prejudicial opinion upon Brexit (Get her done, yesterday!) but to point out that if it is the uncertainty then resolving that resolves the basic problem. An answer, whatever the answer is, will lead to certainty and thus a boom.

UK manufacturing

It will always be manufacturing subject to the effects of such uncertainty. Firstly, it's a much more export oriented sector, thus more exposed to changes in trade terms. Second, it requires more capital investment, just what uncertainty affects. Thirdly much of the output is durables - especially from the UK economy - thus spending upon it is more hit by uncertainty.

Finally, it's the most variable of the productive sectors of the economy over the business cycle anyway.

So, we're unsurprised that UK manufacturing is flirting with recessionary levels of output anyway.

UK Manufacturing PMI at 47.4 in August (85-month low). New orders contract at the fastest pace in over seven years. Business confidence falls to series-record low.

This month's PMI

We now have the figures for the following month and they're a little better:

The downturn in the UK manufacturing sector continued in September. Although the contraction was shallower than the prior survey month, levels of output, new orders, new export business and employment nonetheless fell further. Stocks of purchases and input buying volumes also rose for the first time in recent months, as some companies restarted their Brexit preparations. The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) rose slightly to 48.3 in September, up from August's six-and-a-half year low of 47.4. The headline index has now remained below the neutral 50.0 mark for five successive months, its longest sequence below that mark since mid-2009.

Only a little better:

(UK manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

That little upward tick at the end there. Not much but it's something. Still in shrinkage territory but less so than before.

The important part of the report I consider to be this:

Manufacturing production continued to contract in September, as companies cut back output in response to a further reduction in new order intakes. The investment goods sector was by far the weakest performer, seeing the steepest drops in both output and new business. This reflected, at least in part, a reluctance among clients to commit to capital expenditure due to ongoing market uncertainties (economic, political and Brexit related).

UK economic and political uncertainty is all Brexit related. Thus it's all, all, about Brexit.

My view

I'm surprised, pleasantly so, by the strength of the UK economy at present. Very low unemployment, high employment to population ratio, low inflation, real wages are rising. Absent external and trade factors we'd be luxuriating in this.

The only problem we can see is that uncertainty of whether Brexit and if so what the trade terms will be. All can agree that this uncertainty is a drag upon the economy.

Where I differ is that I think the underlying strength is for real, it's solid. The uncertainty something that will disappear as soon as we actually have a Brexit event. To the extent that it doesn't particularly matter (sure, for political and prejudice reasons it does, but not for purely economic) what that decision is. An event will dispel the uncertainty and the British economy will grow strongly.

The investor view

Obviously, this does depend upon people agreeing with me on the importance of the uncertainty. But assuming so then the investment position is clear. Hold fire on UK investments for the moment and keep an eye on events leading up to the end of this month.

If Brexit is again delayed, or the decision upon it so, then continue to hold that fire. But a decision either way - a no deal exit, with a deal, even a revocation of the entire idea - provides a buying opportunity. And to gain the best leverage of it the buying should be into that export dependent manufacturing sector. Just the clarity of what is to happen should lead to significant growth in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.