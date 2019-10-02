MIND C.T.I. To Acquire GTX For Enterprise Messaging Tech

With the deal, MNDO is executing on a consolidation strategy within the large and strategic German market, and appears to be snapping up technologies to speed its go-to-market.

GTX has developed a suite of mobile messaging capabilities for multiple channels in the enterprise messaging market.

MIND C.T.I. said it will acquire GTX GmbH for EUR 250,000.

Quick Take

Mind C.T.I. (MNDO) announced it has agreed to acquire GTX GmbH for about $272,550 (EUR 250,000).

GTX provides tailored instant mobile messaging solutions.

With the deal for GTX, MNDO is continuing to acquire German messaging technologies as part of a significant expansion of its efforts in that large and strategic market.

MNDO has plans to explore further acquisitions as a consolidation strategy.

Target Company

Cologne, Germany-based GTX was founded in 2006 to provide a global SMS services for business-to-business [B2B] customers that enables its business partners with a system to send SMS to end-users.

Management is headed by Managing Director Oliver Zabel, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Head of IT at Centrium.

GTX’s primary offerings include:

SMS Webtool

SMS Gateway API

PRCS Messaging

Enterprise SMS Messaging

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by The Radical Group, instant messaging accounts are expected to grow from more than 3.2 billion in 2016 to over 4.1 billion by 2020, as shown by the chart below:

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 6% between 2016 and 2020.

Despite the blurring of boundaries between traditional desktop instant messaging and mobile messaging due to increased interoperability, there is still a significant user base that still remains on mobile-only Messaging networks.

Additionally, nearly all instant messaging services incorporate voice and video features, including group, voice and video chats as well as file sharing, among others.

Major vendors that provide instant messaging solutions include:

Retarus

Infinite Convergence Solutions

Smoope

JookSMS

EZ Texting

Text Marks

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

MNDO disclosed the acquisition price and terms as EUR250,000 (USD$272,550) in cash.

Management expects the acquisition to be ‘marginally accretive to our earnings per share, excluding acquisition-related expenses, in fiscal 2020 and thereafter.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, MNDO had short-term and long-term deposits and marketable securities of $12.2 million.

Operating cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $3.4 million, an increase of 47.8% over the same period in 2018.

In the past 12 months, MNDO’s stock price has risen 3.07% vs. the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF's (IGV) rise of 7.21% and the S&P 500 Index’s (SPY) rise of 0.17%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

MNDO is acquiring GTX in the wake of a larger messaging company acquisition in Germany, that of Message Mobile GmbH announced in March 2019.

As MIND C.T.I. CEO Monica Iancu stated in the deal announcement:

As previously announced, we believe that messaging needs are expanding worldwide, be it in traditional text [SMS] or in instant messaging and we continue targeting potential acquisitions that could benefit the company's growth.

With the acquisition of GTX, MNDO plans to integrate its technology with that of Message Mobile and operate the combined entity as one unit focused on the German market.

The GTX deal adds integration technology with other smartphone-based communication channels, such as WhatsApp, Chatbot on Facebook Messenger, and various other rich communication services serving the enterprise.

MNDO has the resources to make targeted and cost-effective deals like the one for GTX, so it appears management is nimbly acquiring technologies that can propel its German market focus forward.

Going forward, I expect to see additional targeted acquisitions as MNDO seeks to execute on its consolidation strategy in a large and strategic market.

