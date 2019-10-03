The Macerich Mousetrap Is Ready To Snap

Macerich simply has not been able to generate the operational cash to grow its dividend.

Odds are Macerich is going to own at least a few of the unfortunate malls that housed those doomed spaces.

There’s been another big mall tenant bankruptcy, this one announced just in time to close out the third quarter.

On June 11 this year, I published a piece called “The Macerich Mousetrap” about mall REIT Macerich Company (MAC).

At the time, I had just finished up the whirlwind event that's REITweek in New York City. That’s where analysts and other interested parties race from one presentation to the next, hour after hour, three days in a row.

If you’re tired just thinking about that schedule, consider how exhausting it is to be there and do that.

Exhausting but worthwhile, I should add. It’s amazing how much information I can and do get there – not to mention the face-to-face meetings I’m able to have.

While I didn’t talk one-on-one with Macerich, I did make sure to attend its presentation. As I explained in the subsequent article:

“… I wanted to obtain a better understanding of the so-called “mousetrap” business model. I’ve written on the company before, but it’s been almost two years since then… and a lot has changed.”

And not necessarily for the better.

Let Someone Else Take the Bait

As my regular readers know, I’m not anti-mall REIT. There are some I actually like quite a bit. Take Simon Property (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO), as well as the not-quite-mall-REIT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT).

But Macerich? It’s got so much going for it, yet most of what I wrote in June still applies:

“When I began thinking about Macerich’s mousetrap, it became clear that there was plenty of cheese in the trap. The shares now yield 8.5%, and the price has seen a rapid decline – returning -51% since July 2016 (when shares were trading at $89)… “Recognizing that capital allocation is the key for retail REITs, we’ve maintained strict discipline as it relates to mall REITs. And our optimism for high yield has been tempered as it relates to (them). “As I’ve often explained, ‘There’s absolutely no need to be too cute when it comes to investing.’ Our temptation for chasing yield has become much less enthusiastic given the continued stress in retail… thanks to all of those store closures, bankruptcies, and the exponential growth of the almighty Amazon (AMZN)."

Well, guess what? There’s been another big mall tenant bankruptcy, this one announced just in time to close out the third quarter.

We’ll talk more about that shortly. But first thing’s first, since the mousetrap has more cheese in it than before.

By that, I mean Macerich is no longer offering an 8.5% dividend yield. It’s all the way up to 9.5%. And while there are some companies that can sustain that kind of cheddar, this REIT isn’t one of them.

Moreover, I’m sure its management knows that. They’re not stupid, only struggling. Noticeably. So they’re no doubt well aware that a high dividend yield will attract investors.

Just like fuzzy little rodents to a baited trap.

How the Mighty Have Fallen

If you follow retail news, you already know about the latest mall offering to hit hard times. But in case you didn’t see it, the one-time teenage staple Forever 21 officially declared bankruptcy late on Sunday.

As the Los Angeles Times writes:

“… Forever 21 fell victim to a combination of slower mall traffic, dissatisfaction with its clothes, its own over-expansion, and the ongoing consumer shift to online shopping – all of which created a cash crunch that forced the firm to file for Chapter 11… “Under Chapter 11, Forever 21’s debts are frozen while it continues operating and works out a reorganization plan. Its plan calls for closing about 350 stores – including 178, or one-third, of its 549 U.S. locations. Forever 21 hasn’t yet revealed which stores will be shuttered."

Odds are Macerich is going to own at least a few of the unfortunate malls that house those doomed spaces.

Which means its shares are going to come under even more pressure.

Which means it’s really not going to be able to sustain its dividend.

Which means it’s going to have to cut it.

And while people want to argue that “a dividend cut is already priced in,” that’s not my general experience. As such, I’m not willing to chance it.

That’s why I’ll take this opportunity to reiterate the “Strong Sell” I put in place on Macerich back in June 2019.

It’s not that I think this mall REIT can’t make an eventual comeback. I’m not predicting its utter demise anytime soon.

But I don’t think it’s worth holding onto right now for all the reasons we’ll get into below.

Breaking News: Nothing is "Forever"

According to CNBC,

“Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it could potentially close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

Here’s the official map it provided:

CNBC went on to explain that:

“The 178 stores listed in this map are some of Forever 21′s most unprofitable, and it expects the stores will close if no further deals are reached… If deals are reached, the company says it will remove the sites from its current store closure list and file a new list… “Liquidation sales are expected to be completed by the end of this year at the sites selected to be vacated. The company said it expects the inventory tied up at these stores is about $80 million.”

Here’s a breakdown of the largest landlords (again, as per CNBC):

18 locations owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

16 locations owned by Macerich

10 locations owned by Taubman

9 locations owned by Tanger

7 locations owned by CBL (CBL)

(CBL) 6 locations owned by PREIT (PEI)

(PEI) 1 location owned by Simon

8 locations owned by Brookfield (BPY).

So that’s the Forever 21 situation as it currently stands. Now let’s take a closer look at what’s propping Macerich up…

Source: MAC Investor Presentation

The Macerich Business Model

Macerich owns 47 malls and more than 51 million square feet in the top metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs. The company has above-average tenant sales per square foot of $776 and an occupancy rate of 94.1%, down from 95.4% at year-end 2018.

Source: MAC Investor Presentation

As viewed below, Macerich has some of the best malls and town centers in core markets.

Source: MAC Investor Presentation

Keep in mind that – like almost all its competitors – it was forced to cut its dividend during the last recession (from $3.20 to $2.05 per share). But it went on the offensive from there by introducing outlet concepts in the Niagara Falls and Chicago areas.

In 2012, it expanded its New York City footprint by acquiring Kings Plaza and Green Acres. And it also opened the country's second Eataly in Chicago at The Shops at North Bridge.

Another point in Macerich’s favor is its subsequent strategic partnerships with Taubman Centers – for the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City – and PREIT for The Fashion District in Philadelphia), which I visited last week.

Overall, the A-mall REIT’s performance has held up very well in spite of the secular challenges the industry is facing. The positive direction in PSF sales certainly is a positive sign… as Macerich’s portfolio sales ended Q2-19 with $776 per square foot. This represents a 6.9% increase in compound annual growth rates (CAGR) from 2009 to Q2-19:

Source: MAC Investor Presentation

Plus, it marks its 13th consecutive quarter of sales growth. On a net operating income (NOI) weighted basis, sales were up 11% to almost $900 per foot. And average rents were up 4%.

Thus, when considering Macerich’s movements since 2009, it’s easy to understand how the bulls get so excited. The company has done an excellent job managing the cycle.

Up ‘til now…

An Updated Look

Excluding Forever 21, Macerich’s redevelopment pipeline is strong. For instance, the company has control of 10 Sears locations, seven of which are in a 50:50 joint venture with Seritage (SRG).

Macerich has characterized these Sears redevelopments into two major categories:

1. Retail redevelopment estimated to cost approximately $80 million to $95 million with yields ranging from 8% to 9%.

2. Mixed-use densification (i.e., demolition of the Sears box and redistribution of that GLA (gross leasable area) with new construction across the Sears parcel), which should cost between $100 million and $120 million, with yields ranging between 8.5% and 10%.

But now, Macerich also will have to either renegotiate or terminate leases for 18 Forever 21 locations (remember: the BK does not mean that all of the locations will be closed).

I reviewed the filings and it appears that eight of Macerich’s Forever 21 locations are considered “anchored.” The rest are smaller boxes.

I would assume that a few of the 18 stores on the “closure” list are anchored. But regardless, the disruption will reduce the company’s NOI materially and put further pressure on its balance sheet.

The Balance Sheet

Macerich’s balance sheet has strong coverage ratios and the ability to access further capital to fund growth. Over the next several years, it anticipates incremental financing proceeds of $250 million to $400 million per year.

Right now, it has more than $700 million of capacity on its revolving line of credit – which is $1.5 billion in total and expandable up to $2 billion. This is ample liquidity to fund ongoing development and redevelopment.

Source: MAC Investor Presentation

In July, Macerich declared a dividend of $0.75 per share to shareholders of record on Aug. 19, payable Sept. 6. And on its recent earnings call, company CEO Thomas O’Hern, said:

“I would like to make it very clear, we have no intention of cutting our dividend.”

A good, strong statement, right?

Source: MAC Investor Presentation

Inside the Macerich Mousetrap

(Editor’s Note: This section was coproduced with Bruce Miller.)

Next, let’s give a quick overview of Macerich’s cash flow analysis…

Revenue Per Share: Long-term declining. Short-term declining three of the last four rolling 4Q periods. This isn’t so good.

Source: Bruce Miller

Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO) Per Share: Declining at about the same rate as revenue per share. Both linear regression lines have almost identical negative slopes.

Source: Bruce Miller

Interest Expense as Percentage of CFFO Plus Interest: At 33% over trailing 4Q, this is very high and shows that one third of CFFO before the interest is subtracted out is going to the interest expense. As Bruce Miller points out, “In my experience, most REITs will not raise their dividend when so much of their operational cash is going to the interest expense.”

Source: Bruce Miller

Net CFFO Minus Common Dividends: Net CFFO = CFFO minus distributions to non-controlling interests minus any preferred dividends (of which MAC has none). We then subtract from net CFFO the amount paid in common dividends.

This chart and the accompanying dividend-to-net CFFO payout ratio shows MAC is in deep doo-doo. Over the past 19 quarters that has 16 rolling 4Q periods, only two (ending 4Q14 and 1Q15) show any cash left after paying the dividend.

In other words, the dividend to net CFFO payout ratio has exceeded 100% of those 16 rolling 4Q periods. This means MAC management has no cash to put toward cash flow from investing (CFFI) or investing activities, which is where things start getting interesting…

The Downside of “Interesting”

Source: Bruce Miller

Over the past 19 R4Q periods, MAC showed a positive CFFI in 11 for total investment property sales of $1.56 billion and eight of positive CFFI for total investments of $804 million. The $758 million difference is where the cash flow is coming from to pay PART of the distributions not funded by net CFFO.

For this 19Q period, total net CFFO was $1.809 billion with a total common dividend of $2.957 billion, leaving $1.148 billion to be paid by:

Net asset sales of $758 $390 to be paid from debt and available cash.

Also worth noting is that the number of basic shares of common stock declined slightly over this period.

Now MAC shows about $1.5 billion in “land” on its balance sheet – which has declined from about $2.2 billion in 2014. So this $700-plus in sales could represent part of its cash flow that wouldn’t have been income producing… or low producing.

Nevertheless, this kind of cash generation is not sustainable.

Dividend History: This is important since it shows the general financial health of a company. Distributions that are heavy in capital gains and return of capital suggest a non-sustainable dividend. Those whose dividends are mostly or all ordinary income suggest good financial health.

MAC’s 2016 dividends primarily show 79% capital gains on sale of assets, which went to 31% in 2017, and 2% in 2018, along with 34% return on capital (ROC).

This is not a good trend, as it clearly shows asset sales, a sharp jump in ROC, and considerably less in actual taxable earnings.

(Editor’s Note: Tax accounting differs from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) accounting. So it’s hard to make direct conclusions… only indications.)

Dividend growth is clearly slowing. As Bruce Miller adds, “Frankly, I’m surprised there is dividend growth at all – as MAC simply has not been able to generate the operational cash….”

The Bottom Line: Avoid Macerich

Sustainable dividends for equity REITs come from operational earnings, or, actually net operational cash flows… not from asset sales or borrowed dollars.

As previously mentioned, Macerich does have about $1.5 billion of “land” on the books. And it seems the gradual sale of that is what’s paying for the show.

But the company will eventually run out of land to sell when it’s not generating enough net operational cash to cover its dividend – a trend that’s not improving.

Of course, Macerich could possibly look to sell land (under the mall) and lease it back, like Washington Prime (WPG) has proposed. But that appears to be a “kicking the can” strategy and limits the company’s financial flexibility.

And, of course, the bigger questions are whether Forever 21 will survive… and will J.C. Penney (JCP) close more stores?

Meanwhile, buyer beware! The Macerich Mousetrap is ready to snap.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

