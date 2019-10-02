Taking A Position In Pandora

In my view, the company is a buy at this level as the dividend is sustainable in my estimation. Further, the NOW turnaround seems to be going well.

Over the past year, the shares of the ADR for Pandora A/S are down about 35%. The yield is now north of 6%, so I was intrigued.

Over the past year, the ADR for Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY) is down about 35%. This price drop, combined with the dividend yield, put the company on my radar. I think it makes sense to start a small position in the company at this point, and grow that position over the next year, while the market gains some more visibility into the progress of the “Programme NOW” turnaround. I’ll go through my argument by looking at the financial history and by trying to offer some insight into the sustainability of the dividend in particular. I’ll also look at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I’ll conclude with an appeal to authority.

About Pandora

Pandora designs, manufactures, and markets hand finished and contemporary affordable jewellery. The jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through 7,500 points of sale. A significant minority (42%) of the company's 26,000 employees work in the manufacturing facilities in Thailand.

Pandora is unique amongst jewellery manufacturers in that the company is about more than expressions of romantic love that drive the demand for other jewellery brands. According to the CEO, Alexander Lacik,

A new company purpose – we give a voice to people’s loves – will guide our journey towards improved brand relevance. Pandora gives to consumers a unique proposition to emotionally connect with the purchases and self-expressions of loves, not necessarily only the romantic love but for loves for people, places, passions and more. This is very different from most other jewellery brands that are more prestige and trend-driven. Please move to the next slide. Our significant consumer research has confirmed that the core concern of Pandora is not characterised necessarily by age, income bracket or other generic metrics. Instead, what is significant is that the Pandora consumer is characterised by desire to emotionally connect with their jewellery. The Pandora propositions are key emotional needs where we stand out in the market and which we address with our brand relaunch. Things like craftmanship, playfulness and self-expression. We are managing our increased brand relevance with initiatives that ensure we both cater for our core consumer and make us relevant and interesting for new consumers, preferably coming from the younger age groups.

The following slide expresses that sentiment succinctly enough.

In aid of their efforts to appeal to younger consumers, this past August, the company partnered with Millie Bobby Brown. Readers on this forum could be forgiven for not knowing who that is. Brown is an actress and this 15 year old is on the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. God help us all. Additionally, the company has partnered with Warner Brothers to introduce a collection of Harry Potter themed jewellery. The first readers of the Harry Potter books are in their mid-30s by now. It’ll be interesting to see if these initiatives pay dividends with consumers between 15 and 35.

The turnaround, launched on August 29, has at its core three components. The first is to make sure that consumers remain interested in the brand. Second is the way in which the company sells to the consumer. The third element relates to how the company operates more efficiently.

Financial Snapshot

2019 has generally been a financially challenging year for the company so far, as it works through its transition. That said, there were some bright spots. Chief among these in my view was the growth in online orders. So-called “like for like” in online stores was up 22% in the first half of 2019 relative to the first half of 2018. Additionally, the most recent quarter showed the highest gross margin in the history of the company and the jeweller had the lowest net working capital invested ever. It seems, then, that there are some positive signs emerging from the NOW turnaround.

The following slide nicely summarizes the most recent financial performance.

In terms of the specifics from financial history here (expressed below), please note that these figures are expressed in Danish Krona and at the moment that a Krona is ~$.15 U.S. dollars. Please also note that the ADRs that trade in New York are the equivalent of ¼ common share traded in Copenhagen.

A quick review of the financial history here reveals that Pandora has enjoyed some significant growth over the past several years, with revenue and net income up at a CAGR of 13.8% and 10.2% respectively. In addition, management is obviously shareholder friendly, having returned about 29,638 billion DKK ($4,445 billion) to shareholders since 2014. About 36% of this has been in the form of dividends, the balance from stock buybacks.

The problem emerges when we compare the first half of 2018 to the first half of 2019. Revenue has dropped about 4.4%, and net income is down fully 40% from the prior period. Although free cash flow has improved, this is largely a function of the fact that the company hasn’t restated last years free cash figures to reflect “IFRS change 16: leases.”

Of greatest concern to me, though, is the sustainability of the dividend here, given that the yield is of primary interest to me. I want to determine whether it’s sustainable or whether it’s likely to suffer a “Gamestop moment” in the near future. In my view, the dividend is sustainable for two reasons. First, the company has cash on hand of ~90% of the dividends paid in the first half of the year. Second and more importantly, the payout ratio peaked in 2017 at 69% and has remained below 40% since then. Third, free cash flow has consistently swamped dividend payments per the table below.

The Stock

So I think Pandora can sustain its dividend in future, and I think it’s reasonable to hope that the NOW transition will go smoothly. I must now spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business itself, though. The reason for this is that a great business can be a terrible investment if that great news is “baked in” to the price. If the market is too optimistic, and assumes that the company will execute perfectly, anything less than perfect execution in future will cause the shares to drop. With that in mind, I want to spend some time trying to decide if the market is excessively optimistic or pessimistic about the business at the moment. The way I do this is to look at both the simple price to free cash flow relative to the overall market and to the company’s own history. I also look at the optimism embedded in the current share price.

The following is a chart of Pandora shares since the company started trading as an ADR on February 21, 2017. The past few years have obviously not been kind to shareholders, obviously. In my view, that drop in share price creates an opportunity for potential shareholders today as the company is cheap on a relative and absolute basis.

When trying to work out the optimism embedded in the share price, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman. In his book “Accounting for Value”, Penman demonstrates how an investor can use market price itself as a way to gauge current optimism, and specifically the market’s assumptions about future growth. Penman uses a standard finance formula (and grade 9 algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable for a given company. If the market assumes a growth rate that is too high, it’s a good idea to avoid the name. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming a growth rate of ~-4%. I consider this to be an exceedingly pessimistic view from the overall market. This is especially pessimistic in light of the recent insider activity.

Appeal To Authority

As I’ve pointed out repeatedly on this forum, not all investors are created equal. Some, by virtue of training or disposition are simply better at this than others. Some people tend to be better investors in a given name because they live and breathe that particular firm. These insiders will likely know more about the future prospects for a given company than anyone on Wall Street ever will. In my view, when such institutional investors or insiders make purchases, the rest of us would be wise to at the very least take note.

With that in mind, I should point out that Chief Executive Officer of Pandora A/S, Alexander Lacik has recently taken a position in the company, buying 49,568 shares for DKK 12,260,329.7 (~$1.8 million U.S. dollars). This brings Lacik’s total holdings in the company to 49,568 shares (the equivalent of 198,272 ADRs). Lacik is not the only recent insider purchase. For instance, a “person closely associated with (Board member) Andrea Dawn Alvey has reported the purchase of 4,000 ADR instruments at a cost of DKK 298,528. Also, this past August, Chief Financial Officer Anders Boyer purchased 24,400 shares for DKK 6,039,244, bringing his total to 48,471 shares of the company. In May of this year, Board member Isabelle Parize purchased 500 shares for 124,000 DKK, bringing her total count to 1,500. I think the fact that these people who know the business best have put their own capital to work in this business represents a strong support for my bullish thesis.

Conclusion

Pandora is going through a transitionary period, and frankly, I have no way of knowing how well it will work out. That said, I’m compensated for that risk because the shares are quite inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis. In addition, in spite of the challenges the company obviously faces, insiders are obviously lining up to buy at these levels. This gives me a great deal of confidence. When the people who know this business better than anyone else plow a collective $2.8 million into the company at these levels, that gives a tremendous support to my bullish thesis here. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but they’ll eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to buy Pandora at these prices before they rise to match value. At the very least, the investor will clip a very decent dividend while they wait for what I think is the inevitable price rise.

