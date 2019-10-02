Gold Weekly: Expect Strength To Resume Despite Unfriendly Seasonality

Our forecast for BAR is $14.20-$16.30 in October, suggesting that the skew for BAR is on the upside.

In October, we keep our bullish bias on BAR, as the Fed will turn increasingly more dovish to restrain the dollar appreciation, considering its negative effects on growth.

BAR’s weakness in September was owing to 1) an already too stretched spec positioning in Comex gold, 2) a recovery in risk sentiment, and 3) the resilience of the dollar.

BAR depreciated by 3% in September, after a solid gain of 8% in August.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR), which replicates the performance of gold prices by holding physically gold bars in a London vault in the custody of ICBC Standard Bank.

The weakness in BAR in September came against our expectations for further strength in gold. We attribute BAR's weakness to an already too stretched positioning in Comex gold, preventing spot gold prices from moving higher. The increase in global equities (on slight de-escalating US-China trade frictions) and the resilience of the dollar were also to blame.

For October, we think that BAR may surprise to the upside, despite the fact that 1) seasonality patterns are unfriendly and 2) spec positioning remains stretched, principally because we expect the Fed to turn increasingly more dovish to restrain the dollar appreciation considering its negative effects on financial conditions and economic growth.

As we think that the dollar and US real rates should move lower in October, we believe that market participants will lift more markedly their long exposure to the yellow metal, which should translate into a positive performance in BAR.

Our forecast for BAR is $14.20-$16.30 in October, suggesting that the skew for BAR is on the upside.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted remarkably their net long position in Comex gold in the week to September 24, to the tune of 93 tonnes (or 5% of OI).

The net spec length is now at 47% of OI, close to its 2019 high of 50% of OI (established in the week to August 20) and close to its historical high of 52% of OI (established in July 2016).

While the current spec positioning in Comex gold reflects a strongly positive speculative sentiment toward the yellow metal, this also suggests that the room for additional speculative buying in the near term is limited (i.e., most speculators have already exerted their upside exposure to gold).

Implications for BAR: Since gold's spec positioning began to become stretched on the long side in mid-September, the speculative community has been unable to push gold spot prices higher. In fact, gold spot prices corrected by 3% in September. As the situation remains unchanged, we expect limited speculative buying in October and thus a limited impact on gold spot prices and BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at an aggressive pace in the week to September 27, marking a second straight week of net inflows.

Over the latest reporting period of September 20-27, ETF investors bought 39 tonnes of gold, the largest weekly net inflow in 15 weeks, according to our estimates.

ETF investors have lifted their gold holdings by 269 tonnes or 13% since the start of the year, undoubtedly reflecting a positive swing in investor sentiment toward the yellow metal.

Last week's buying for gold was underpinned by a surge in risk-off mood, evident in the decline in most risk assets. Although US-China trade tensions appear to have de-escalated, the slowdown in global economic growth prompts investors to seek safety.

In addition, we believe the stronger increase in ETF inflows was driven by a depreciation in gold spot prices, which elicited some "buying on the dips". This is a clear sign that investor sentiment toward gold is skewed to the upside.

Implications for BAR: As recession fears continue to grow, including in the US, investors will continue to lift their exposure to gold in their portfolios to seek safety. This should translate into more inflows into gold ETFs, boosting gold spot prices and the performance in BAR.

Seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Seasonal price patterns are unfriendly for gold in October. While gold tends to perform well on average in August (+1.2%) and September (+1.0%), it delivers a negative performance in October (-0.7%).

This does not bode well for BAR, from a purely seasonal vantage point.

Closing thoughts

Despite an unfriendly seasonality for gold and too stretched long positioning in Comex gold, we think that gold spot prices will push higher in October because the Fed is likely to turn increasingly more dovish to restrain the dollar appreciation considering its negative effects on financial conditions and economic growth.

As the dollar and US real rates should naturally come under pressure, we believe that market participants will lift more markedly their long exposure to the yellow metal, which should translate into a positive performance in BAR.

Our forecast for BAR is $14.20-$16.30 in October, suggesting that the skew for BAR is on the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.