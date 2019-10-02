HYI: An Attractive Non-Leveraged And Term Structured CEF With A 7.29% Distribution

After covering ISD, I had a few readers question my thoughts on HYI and if I thought ISD was better.

This publication was originally released on September 5th, 2019.

After covering PGIM High Yield Fund (ISD), I had CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members asking for my thoughts on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and if I felt like ISD was more worthy to hold. I believe HYI has a couple of unique features that separate it from ISD and can be taken advantage of. First of all, my conclusion is that I believe both funds are attractive and have their potential place in an investor's portfolio. Though, HYI offers investors high-yield junk bonds without the added risk (or benefit) of utilizing leverage. In theory, this lowers the risk profile of the fund and the volatility that investors should experience. Another unique characteristic is that HYI is set up under a term structure. Meaning that at some predetermined date, the fund should liquidate. For HYI, the specific date is on or around September 30, 2025. Of course, there are measures the fund could take to extend the term or adopt a plan to allow the fund to trade into perpetuity. In Stanford Chemist's latest "Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup," we can see two Nuveen funds going through this right now.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) are set to either conduct a tender offer for 100% of shares and continue as non-term funds, or to liquidate as scheduled on their termination date. However, with JLS and JMT trading at very narrow discounts of -0.48% and -0.14% respectively, there's not much alpha to be gained from either eventuality.

The term structure means that the fund will be liquidated at NAV at this future date. Thus, the market price will narrow the closer we get to the said date. This is because essentially investors would get immediate alpha at the time of liquidation. So, with HYI's 7.45% discount currently, it would seem to be offering a huge bargain if we are getting NAV in the future. However, the fact that the fund can still trade up and down until that period of time, and the value at issue is not guaranteed, leads the fund to trade below value. When the fund was incepted on 10/27/2010, it began trading at a NAV of $19.06. The fund is now trading at a NAV of $16.10. So, there is a very real risk that it could continue lower. Thus, the discount may be warranted at this time.

The lower NAV since inception doesn't automatically make this a bad investment though. If we look at total returns, which we will later, we have positive returns. Remember, it is very important to look at total returns for CEFs and not just the share price! These are high-yielding investments and we need to take their distributions into account!

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we have HYI rated as a buy, looking for a targeted discount of 6% and looking for a replacement when the fund hits parity (0% discount/premium). HYI is being held in our Income Generator portfolio.

A quick note, Western Asset was acquired by Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) in 1986. Western Asset operates as an independent affiliate of Legg Mason.

HYI has total managed assets of $367.268 million, making it a smaller fund. This makes the daily trading volume a bit thin, making sure an investor has limit orders when buying or selling is recommended. The total expense ratio is 0.90% for the fund, no interest expense in this case due to no leverage.

Performance

The fund currently trades for $14.90 a share, with a NAV per share of $16.10. This gives us the current discount of 7.45%. However, keep in mind, this isn't necessarily the biggest bargain that it has been. In fact, its 1-year average discount comes in at 9.70%. Looking at the 1-year z-score, we can see that it is a positive 1.10. In addition to the 1-year, we have a 5-year average discount of 9.97%. This tells us the fund is trading higher relative to its historical average. Of course, we have the term structure that should see this gradually decrease over time! Bearing in mind though, that it is a way away in 2025.

(Source - CEFConnect)

For the year, HYI's market price has rallied 18.87% compared to the total return of its NAV at 10.75%. This can help explain the narrowing discount, as the market price has significantly outperformed the NAV performance.

Overall, its long-term performance hasn't been anything too spectacular but respectable for a non-leveraged fund.

Data by YCharts

We can compare the returns with a similarly high-yield CEF, the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT). HYT is a leveraged fund though and the results can show the positive outcome. Again, this doesn't make HYI not attractive, just a different risk profile. We can compare returns with ISD; however, it will be misleading since ISD had previously been a short duration fund. It was a short duration fund up until their investment strategy change in March.

Data by YCharts

Again, this isn't a fair comparison, but for illustrative purposes only and for those interested in how ISD and HYI have compared in the past.

Distribution

The current distribution rate for HYI is 7.29%, with a NAV yield of 6.75%. Similar to ISD, we have seen some smaller boosts in the distribution from HYI lately. June's distribution this year was $0.0885, then bumped up in July to $0.089. Finally, we received another small boost starting in October to $0.0905. HYI declares distributions quarterly and gets paid out on a more attractive monthly schedule. So, we are 'guaranteed' at least 3 leveled rates every quarter.

(Source - CEFConnect)

As we previously discussed with ISD, the fund should benefit from lower interest rates. This will make the interest expenses for ISD to lower, thus, allowing more NII to be paid out to shareholders.

Well, HYI doesn't utilize leverage, so it makes sense that there will not be a similar benefit seen, meaning the increases aren't as large. Couple this with the fact that ISD made a fundamental switch of dropping its short duration mandate and it makes sense why HYI isn't boosting similarly. The fact that they are raising their distribution at all must mean they are increasing their NII or the managers are expected to.

In digging through their Annual Reports, it is a little misleading as the fund changed its fiscal year-end in November of 2016.

Dear Shareholder, At a meeting held in November 2016, the Fund's Board of Directors approved a recommendation from Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, the Fund's investment manager, to change the fiscal year-end of the Fund from August 31st to May 31st. As a result of this change, shareholders are being provided with a short-period annual report for the nine-month period from September 1, 2016 through May 31, 2017. Please read on for a more detailed look at the prevailing economic and market conditions during the Fund's abbreviated reporting period and to learn how those conditions have affected Fund performance.

With that in mind, we can look at the numbers below.

NII Distribution Year $25,860,061.00 $24,179,515.00 2019 $25,036,231.00 $25,528,765.00 2018 $20,041,259.00 $21,393,583.00 2017* $29,203,514.00 $30,074,048.00 2016 $29,645,856.00 $30,074,048.00 2015 $31,327,327.00 $33,149,803.00 2014 $33,941,077.00 $37,550,392.00 2013 $36,809,361.00 $39,609,556.00 2012

(Source - Annual Reports, compiled by author)

The asterisk denotes the year when the fund was impacted by fiscal year-end change. The reporting period was only 9 months in length; thus we see a dip in the numbers.

As a fixed-income investing CEF, we want to see high coverage from NII. Most ideally would be 100%+. This is for the fact that fixed-income investments generally lack capital appreciation and, therefore, we can't rely on capital gains. A lot of equity funds rely heavily on capital gains to maintain their distributions and that is quite normal!

From the above chart, we can see that the fund is now over-earning their distribution from NII. Thus, we see why distribution increases were implemented. We can see that coverage was at 107% as of their latest Annual Report.

Holdings

(Source - Fund Website)

The fund's top ten holdings above are likely to change quite a bit. HYI reported 89% annual portfolio turnover in their latest Annual Report. This means that the portfolio is almost changed completely for the past year. Similar to ISD, we are presented with a wide base of different companies. In fact, the fund reports 283 underlying high-yield junk bonds. This gives the fund plenty of diversification.

Of course, keeping in mind these are below-investment-grade holdings and are, therefore, riskier than their investment-grade counterparts, in general. HYI even has a little bit of Emerging Market debt exposure. Not much, but enough that the exposure could potentially move the fund.

(Source - Fund's Fact Sheet)

The emerging economies represented in the fund are primarily Brazil and Argentina, to a smaller degree Russia. Emerging economies can be a source of volatility, this higher volatility is rewarded with a generally higher yield.

(Source - Fund's Fact Sheet)

Again, not massive exposure that it is 'make or break' but enough that can move the needle. Therefore, watching some global movements is important for keeping an eye on HYI. Again, the fund is also reporting 89% portfolio turnover, so almost every underlying holding changed annually. Meaning that we need to keep an eye out for their latest Fact Sheets to watch out for any significant changes.

The credit quality for the fund is as we would expect, below investment-grade. This is no surprise as a junk bond CEF.

(Source - Fund's Fact Sheet)

Finally, taking a look at the effective duration and maturity of the fund is of high importance. Remember, maturity is when the bonds are expired or 'mature.' Duration is the measure of how the bonds will act under interest rate changes. It also factors in the callable feature of the bonds. The longer the effective duration, the higher the volatility we should expect due to interest rate changes.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

Please note that the fund does leave open the use of reverse repurchase agreements. These are generally very short-term instruments, and the fund does not appear to have any outstanding.

Conclusion

Overall, HYI seems to be heading in the right direction. The fund is increasing NII and shareholders are being rewarded for it. The long-term returns aren't necessarily the strongest but are comparable to similar funds. Some investors may feel more comfortable with HYI's non-leveraged style. Since there is no leverage utilized by the fund, we would expect less volatility overall when compared to another fund like ISD or HYT.

When trying to compare HYI to ISD, there are a couple of unique characteristics that don't make it an exact match. HYI not utilizing leverage when ISD does is a huge difference. HYI is also structured as a term fund and should be liquidated in 2025. Meaning that HYI's discount can be expected to contract as we get closer to said liquidation date. This can be compared to ISD which could languish in discount land for long periods of time, perhaps perpetually.

The term structure of HYI should keep the discount in check throughout its life. This is especially true the closer we get to 2025 when the fund is due to be liquidated. For now, investors can enjoy an attractive 7.45% discount and a distribution rate of 7.29%!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYI, ISD, HYT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.