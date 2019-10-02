Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF - At Worst A Slightly Warm Potato

Along the way, I clear up a little misconception I ran across as to properly defining the interest rate risk of BND. It has to do with maturity vs. duration.

There's sure been a lot of interest in BND of late, here on Seeking Alpha. In this article, I link 4 recent articles before offering my own perspective.

Wow, there's been a lot of interest lately in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) here on Seeking Alpha.

Since I have BND as one of my portfolio selections on the SA platform, I get an email notification each time there is an article on same. So, on September 13, I got one telling me not to hold this "hot potato." That was followed by articles over the next 3 days explaining BND's portfolio construction , why upside may be limited now, and finally one featuring the modified gain/loss ratio for the fund.

This is good, because presentation of multiple views, followed by healthy discussion and even debate, are good for all investors. It is in this spirit that I offer this article, not necessarily to disagree with any of the other articles, but rather to perhaps round out the conversation by offering my own take for consideration.

BND: Overall Characteristics

I'm actually going to make this section fairly brief, because at some level this detail has been well-covered in the articles to which I am responding.

However, as I noted in my recent review of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), the fact sheets Vanguard provides offer some really nice graphics, incorporating a ton of helpful information into a very compact visual format. It is no exception with BND. Have a look.

Source: Vanguard BND Fact Sheet

The first thing I wish to point out is BND's expense ratio. When I first reviewed BND back in 2015, the expense ratio was .07%. Of course, the ETF marketplace has become ever more competitive since then, and Vanguard has held their ground. Today, a mere .035%, lowest in its class as I write this article!

Next, however, the graphic presents 3 key data points: Distribution by effective maturity, issuer, and credit quality. A couple of things may have jumped out at you pretty quickly. First, 81.7% of the overall portfolio is comprised of bonds with effective maturities of 10 years or less, and 64.0% is comprised of U.S. Government securities.

But what about that last item, credit quality? You see lots of letters, like Aaa, Aa, all the way down to Baa. What do all those ratings mean?

In this case, they refer to ratings from Moody's, a leading credit rating agency. You may also see ratings from Standard & Poors, or Fitch. I found a nice little summary table on Wikipedia that breaks them all down. Take a look.

Source: Wikipedia

To reiterate, BND does not venture into anything below that bold red line, in terms of credit quality.

Based on all of this, what might BND's default risk be? Fortunately, ratings agencies rate the creditworthiness of bonds on a descending scale. Even more fortunately, default data is available for each rating category, due to the Municipal Bond Fairness Act (MBFA) of 2008.

With that in mind, here is my analysis of this risk for BND:

Source: ETF Monkey-Generated Excel Analysis Based on MBFA 2008

Essentially, I started with the weightings by Moody's rating as published on the BND datasheet. I then multiplied this by the default risk as identified in the above-linked report, to arrive at a weighted default risk.

Returning to that Vanguard fact sheet, here's a second picture that really summarizes things.

Source: Vanguard BND Fact Sheet

Summarized, the fund's central tendency is slightly above investment-grade corporate, and just slightly over the line into medium term. Or, put differently, the closer to the top-right corner the black dot, the more conservative the fund. The closer to the lower-left corner, the riskier. Any fund with a dot anywhere in the lower-right-hand-box? Now you really do have a 'hot potato' on your hands. I'll get back to my 'warm potato' analogy a little later in the article.

A Brief Primer on Duration Vs. Maturity

Next, I wanted to spend just a little time discussing a potential misunderstanding when it comes to the level of interest-rate risk involved in a bond fund, such as BND.

In more than one article relating to bond funds, typically with a basic premise along the lines of "don't buy one of these whatever you do," I have seen interest rate risk tied to the fund's reported effective maturity as opposed to its duration.

Again, from BND's fact sheet, a little picture.

Source: Vanguard BND Fact Sheet

It is no accident that Vanguard reports values for both duration and effective maturity, because almost without exception they are different. In the case of BND, 6.0 years vs. 8.2 years. What gives?

I have written two articles covering the general characteristics of bonds; a fairly basic primer on my personal site, and one covering two more advanced topics here on Seeking Alpha. If you are new to bonds, start with the basic primer first.

In any event, here's a little excerpt from the more advanced article, discussing the matter of duration.

Duration is a slightly different thing than time to maturity. Take a look at the graphic below. This graphic depicts a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 8% per year and a face value of $1,000 at maturity. Source: tvmcalcs.com The duration of a bond is a measure of how long, in years, it takes for the investor to recoup the bond's price via the bond's total cash flows.

In short, that article went on to explain why the duration on this bond is shorter than that of a zero-coupon bond that also has a 3-year maturity. (Hint: Think about how much cash you receive in each case, and when you receive it.)

If this little teaser has caught your attention, take a look at the referenced article. It also covers a 2nd bond-related topic, reinvestment risk. If you are unfamiliar with either of these two concepts, I promise that you will be a more knowledgeable bond investor when you are done.

BND In Portfolios

Next, let's take a look at the big picture. What effect does holding BND have in terms of building a balanced portfolio?

In the following Portfolio Visualizer backtest I included 3 different bond ETFs in the 60/40 portfolio suggested by Peter Bernstein. The bond component ranges from shorter to longer maturity, as follows:

Portfolio 1 represents 60% SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), a proxy for the S&P 500 index, and 40% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV). BSV currently has a duration of 2.7 years.

(SPY), a proxy for the S&P 500 index, and 40% (BSV). BSV currently has a duration of 2.7 years. Portfolio 2 represents 60% SPY and 40% BND, the subject of this article. As featured above, BND currently has a duration of 6.0 years.

Portfolio 3 represents 60% SPY and 40% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). TLT consists of long-term U.S. treasuries, and currently has a duration of 18.1 years.

The backtest below runs from January 2008 to the present, limited by the inception date of BSV. Our initial investment was $10,000. All income is included and reinvested, and all portfolios were rebalanced annually. The benchmark is Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares (VFINX), representing the S&P 500 index.

Have a look.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Backtest

Let's focus first on Portfolio 2, since it tracks BND in the 60/40 portfolio. Over the benchmark period of 11-3/4 years, it underperformed the S&P 500 index by 1.23% per year, with an ending balance some $3,250 less than that index. On the other hand, its standard deviation was over 6% lower and its max drawdown (during the 2008-2008 market crash) was almost 20% less than a portfolio of 100% stocks. Ultimately, this led to better risk-adjusted returns, as represented by superior Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

Comparing Portfolio 2 to Portfolio 1, comprised of shorter-duration bonds, Portfolio 2 comes out the winner. It generated a slightly higher ending balance with, as it turns out, really not much of a difference in risk. Again, this is reflected in the Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

The real shocker is Portfolio 3. I'm not going to discuss that shock here. Why? Because I have already discussed it at length in this article. Take a peek, you may find the analysis very intriguing. If you're thinking "Yes, but 2008-2019 is a pretty short backtest," you'll find a similar backtest in that article that covers 32 years!

Final Thoughts

Why did I write this article? I wrote it, not so much to "argue" with any of the other articles, but rather to hopefully put things into perspective, the big picture if you will, as well as to clear up at least one inaccuracy that I saw along the way.

In the final analysis, BND, like anything else, should be considered in the context of a diversified, balanced portfolio. Since, as both Bernstein and Bogle argued in the "60/40" article I linked above, no one knows the future, the real challenge becomes all about discovering how various asset classes interact, where one zigs while the other zags, so to speak, and then getting comfortable with your own level of risk.

My conclusion? As featured in the title, at worst, I believe BND to be a 'slightly warm potato.' Want a little hotter potato? Check out TLT. And, as you ponder it all, remember that no one knows the future.

One last thing. If you look at the author's disclosures for this article, you will notice that I do not currently own any BND. Not to worry, I still "put my money where my mouth is." In point of fact, I did own a modest amount of BND until July 18, when I sold it and used the funds to purchase one of the 3 gold-backed ETFs I selected for my personal portfolio.

Back to putting my money where my mouth is, however. Wanna know the single largest holding in my personal portfolio? It's iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), a direct competitor of BND! In my case, as a Fidelity brokerage customer, I can trade AGG commission-free and use this ETF as a key tool in keeping the bond portion of my portfolio appropriately weighted. For me, this advantage overcomes AGG's slightly higher expense ratio of .05%.

So, what did you think of the article? Did you love it? Great, please feel to add your comments below. Did you hate it? Hey, as Seeking Alpha reminds:

Until next time, as always, I wish you . . .

Happy investing!

