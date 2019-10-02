Adient Plc - A Turnaround Company With An Attractive Valuation

ADNT has seen its profitability and share price fall rapidly. We expect this to reverse as the company turns itself around over the next 3-4 years.

Investment Thesis

Adient plc (ADNT) is a company worth looking at. The firm is currently going through a turnaround program to bring the company back to its former glory. There is pressure on the company with Chinese macro headwinds, but a patient investor who can wait a few years will be rewarded handsomely. This is a cyclical stock, with bumper earnings expected over the next few years.

Risks

Macro Environment

ADNT is facing pressure at the moment. EBITDA was in line with expectations at $205 million in the quarter, which is a $130 million decline. This is due to a tough macro environment at the moment, which is presently a burden on the stock price. There are operational headwinds in the American and European segments. The consumer spending in China is also very weak at the moment due to pressure on the Chinese economy from the trade war with America. This has led to much lower vehicle production in China. China is weighing heavy on ADNT at the moment. Passenger vehicles sales has been weak due to the economy. There is also an industry factor of the GV6 emission standards weighing on sales. ADNT as a result saw a decline in deliveries to main customers. Earnings were down 17% YoY with Chinese joint ventures. Some of these customers saw production declines of 30-40%. This has led to sales and the share price of ADNT to fall. We could argue, though, that the situation in China is unique and that once the trade wars are over, the economy should rebound and ADNT will do well. On the other hand, there seems no end in sight to the current trade war with China. Only recently there was news of America making it harder to invest in Chinese companies on their exchange. This could weigh on the Chinese economy and ADNT even more. As well as China, though, ADNT has faced tax pressure and also seen its earnings reduced due to the weakened US dollar. Despite this, though, ADNT has self-help initiatives that will drive future earnings growth and cash generation.

Catalysts

Turnaround

ADNT is currently engaging in a turnaround program to turn the company around in Quarter 2. ADNT has made solid progress in improving operational performance at its underperforming plants. The number of troubled plants may be limited, but the negative impact they have on ADNT’s financial results is significant. ADNT’s team has worked on detailed plans to eliminate operational waste and improve utilization rates. These are working. The most critical jet plant in Sheridan, Michigan, has seen significant progress from successful operations on a number of operational and commercial actions. This included reducing headcount from 616 people to 528 and being more productive as a result. There has also been a significant reduction in premium praise and containment costs. This is from stabilizing and improving the overall operating environment. This has led to more timely closures on issues and recoveries on supplier and customer related issues.

The results of the turnaround are clear, ADNT EBITDA margin improved since Q1 as turnaround actions implemented gain traction. This is despite the pressure from the macro headwinds, such as China. The turning around of operations to an acceptable level of profits won’t happen overnight. This is why ADNT is for a long-term investor who is patient enough to see the progress happen. Even better margins and more improvements can be expected from 2020-2022, with operational excellence, commercial discipline and reduction of overall launches to drive margins higher.

The firm is transitioning to less capital-intensive businesses, which is another lever to improve EBITDA. It will also improve the cash that the firm generates. The transition of the company is expected from 2019-2023. This will be reflected in the share price over time due to higher revenue. 2019 is seen as a year of stabilization, 2020-2022 improvement and 2023+ optimization. The firm believes its optimal margins and cash flow generation will be in 2023. There is a lot of work, but the team is on top of it. We believe this makes the company an exciting proposition moving forward.

The future is looking positive with win rates tracking as expected. This is in line with historical performance. Replacement business is a high 90%+ across ADNT. This is 100% in China and North America and 90% in Europe. These highlight repeat orders and the positive impact this will have on earnings moving forward.

Valuation

ADNT is a turnaround play, sporting very attractive valuations. ADNT has a huge amount of cash on its balance sheet. This is around $1 billion at the moment. This highlights the company's ability to navigate stormy waters in the short term. ADNT trades at a $2.15 billion market cap. This gives a very attractive Price/Cash ratio of 2.15. It also highlights how the company has the ability to fund itself through tough times.

In terms of Price/Sales, it’s an incredibly low 0.13; historically over the past 10 years, it has been 0.31. The industry has a 0.57 multiple average in comparison.

The Price/Earnings ratio is currently 17.75, which is reasonable. When you look at future earnings of 2.52 in September 2020, 3.54 in September 2021, 4.23 in September 2022 and 4.48 in September 2023, the company looks remarkably cheap. The Forward P/E in 2020 is 9.1 and 5.43 in 2022. These are attractive valuations for a company that is cheap. These multiples don’t even take into account the amount of cash that the company has. You will be rewarded for your patience as the company makes a turnaround.

We believe that as the company hits optimal levels of EBITDA and cash in 2023, it should be trading at least at a P/E ratio of 10. This represents upside of around 100% and the company trading back where it was a year ago, around the $46 mark.

Conclusion

ADNT is facing short-term macro headwinds, such as Chinese consumer pressure. It also is currently engaging in a turnaround as it turns its profitability around. This is a company worth looking at buying and holding in the long term, however, with a Forward P/E of 9.1, the lowest P/S ratio in the industry of 0.13 and $1 billion of cash on its balance sheet. We believe as the company makes changes and the China situation gets better, we will see upside of 100% over 3 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.