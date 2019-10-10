Recession Proof Your REIT Portfolio

To reduce risk further, it's important to look individually at each property sector and determine which one to overweight and which one to underweight in a late cycle economy.

Our REIT portfolio, intended to be conservative, focuses on REITs with strong assets and solid balance sheets.

In an effort to improve the risk profile of our REIT Portfolio, we have put a lot of research efforts into each and every property sector to determine which to overweight/underweight in a late cycle economy.

The objective of "High Yield Landlord" is not to maximize returns at all cost, but to achieve superior long-term returns with only limited investment risk. Each property sector has a unique risk profile and analyzing its characteristics is therefore essential.

source

Below we discuss five recommendations that we make to REIT investors to recession proof their portfolios in 2019:

Recommendation #1: Overweight Net Lease REITs

Net lease REITs include popular names such as Realty Income (O), National (NNN), Agree (ADC) and STORE (STOR), to name a few. They are characterized by long-term leases with often more than 10 years remaining and no responsibilities to the landlord ("triple net" lease provisions). This is a great risk mitigating factor as it greatly reduces the cash flow volatility during market downturns.

Net lease REITs performed exceptionally well even during the great financial crisis with several even increasing dividends in 2008 and 2009:

Source: Realty income; National Retail

This is not a surprise when you consider that rents are pre-determined, leases have automatic annual increases, and yearly lease expirations are very low.

Investing in triple net leases with high quality tenants in good locations is perhaps the safest method of real estate investing. It's a predictable and stable business model that deserves an overweight allocation in a conservative REIT portfolio.

Recommendation #2: Overweight Healthcare REITs

Healthcare REITs are less cyclical and this is simply because people will need healthcare facilities - regardless of the state of the economy. On the other hand, you cannot say the same about office space, for instance. When the recession hit, companies are less likely to renew their office leases, but healthcare operators are unlikely to vacate space as long as their business remains profitable.

Moreover, we have a very positive long-term outlook for this particular sector. Over the next 45 years, the U.S. population over 65-years-old is projected to double and over 85 is expected to triple.

Source: Ventas

There are approximately 10,000 Baby Boomers reaching retirement every single day at the moment, and this trend is expected to only accelerate in the coming years. Naturally, this will result in higher demand for different healthcare facilities that REITs own.

Note that you need to be very selective in this sector and invest only in assets that enjoy superior locations because overbuilding is a hot topic here.

Recommendation #3: Overweight Specialty REITs

Specialty REITs come in many different shapes and sizes. In recent years, there has been an emergence of many new specialty REITs targeting non-traditional property types including:

Farmland (FPI, LAND)

Timberland (WY, CTT, PCH, RYN)

Infrastructure (AMT, CORR, CCI, UNIT)

Billboards (OUT, LAMR)

Casinos (VICI, GLPI, MGP)

And many others.

Since fewer investors are chasing opportunities in specialty sectors, cap rates tend to be much greater, lease terms are stronger, and tenant turnover is commonly lower. It often leads to stronger total returns over time. EPR Properties (EPR) is a good example of that:

Source: EPR

Specialty REITs also can offer valuable diversification benefits because their fundamentals are not directly correlated with traditional property sectors such as retail, industrial, office and residential.

We take advantage of this lower correlation to improve the risk-to-reward profile of our REIT portfolio.

Recommendation #4: Underweight Office REITs

This recommendation is more subjective and is largely based on my experience working in private equity. I have been involved in several poor office investments and prefer to avoid them whenever I can find better options.

Office properties can often be bought at high cap rates and with long-term leases, which is all great, but as soon as the lease expires, it can become very difficult to sustain the cash flow. In case of vacancy, these properties typically require substantial capex and tenant improvements to fill up vacancies. Moreover, while the property sits empty, the owner must carry all the operating expenses and it may take a surprisingly long time to find a new tenant.

source

It also should be noted that if lease terms are short, an office property owner may experience significant pain during recessions as the demand for space dries out.

Lastly, the current valuations of office REITs are rather expensive with many names such as Equity Commonwealth (EQC) trading at close to or at 20 times FFO. Given the cyclical nature of the office market, the uncertainty surrounding capex, and the high valuations, we believe that underweighting the sector is appropriate.

Recommendation #5: Underweight Hotel REITs

Hotels are famous for being the riskiest property type out of all property sectors. The main risk (and opportunity) of hotel investments is that they can adjust their rates on a daily basis. Lease terms are very short, and while this may be beneficial in a growing economy, it's a great risk whenever the economy turns south. Therefore, timing is really crucial here.

Investing straight out of a recession is very opportune when rates are low, allowing for substantial growth as the economy recovers. On the other hand, toward the end of the cycle, it's ever riskier to invest in hotels.

Hotels were some of the worst performers during the great financial crisis:

Source: NAREIT, courtesy of Hoya Capital Real Estate

While we remain positive on the near-term outlook of the economy, we are mindful of the fact that we are in the longest bull market ever. Sooner or later the cycle will reverse, and when it does, we rather not be overinvested in this particular sector.

Final thoughts

There are plenty of opportunities in the other property sectors and you may want to over / underweight residential, industrial and retail based on your personal risk tolerance and return objectives.

Industrial and residential assets are attractive from a fundamental standpoint, but relatively pricey today. On the flip side, we consider retail REITs to be very cheap, but their high volatility makes them somewhat undesirable for conservative investors.

Appropriately weighting these sectors in our REIT portfolio and only picking the individual REITs with the most potential in each sector are our path of superior total returns. So far, it's paying off:

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with over 1000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of +1000 "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VICI; UNIT; WY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.