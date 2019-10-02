Repogeddon Hasn't Really Added To Financial Market Stress - The Fed's Taken Care Of It

But if we get the analysis of the why wrong then we're not going to solve it correctly.

This hasn't added much to financial market stress at the same time - it's obvious that the Fed can deal with the problem.

The Fed has had to intervene in repo markets to a substantial effect this past week. Why is the important question.

Repogeddon

Breitbart and ZeroHedge have been shouting that the financial markets are in chaos, disaster looms, over the spike in repo rates. This isn't actually a serious problem whatever is being said.

Sure, there's a reasonable argument that we'd prefer not to have repo rates of 10% and more. Especially not when we're supposed to be having low interest rates to boost the economy. We are still supposed to be having those low rates too, as the Federal Reserve reminded us when they shaved them by 25 basis points. If nothing is done then it could indeed become more serious as people can't finance positions, those have to be unwound in fire sales and so on.

But the solution is pretty simple - the Fed simply funds the repo market more generously, which is what it has done, problem dealt with.

So, not really Armageddon even of the repo-variety.

Much more important though is that this really isn't a big issue. The St. Louis Fed's Financial Stress Index is still very relaxed. Thus we've not got some crisis that we all need to worry about. Repogeddon is well in hand, we're not on the verge of some more general financial crisis.

But why the spike in repo rates?

That's a more important question, why is there this spike in repo rates? We've got tales of a spike in corporate tax payments, large margin calls as futures markets reacted to the Saudi oil problems and so on. Well, maybe those are the causes. It's true that margin calls seems an odd one as there's always someone on the other side of such trades and they'd be gaining margin deposits in equal and opposite amounts.

More persuasive to me is that the last attempt to fix the financial markets has made them more dangerous. By insisting upon central clearing we've also insisted on creating bottlenecks in the markets. There is a reason why the internet was designed to be decentralised - many paths is more resilient.

The cause of the problem is important.

If we don't get the correct cause of a problem then what we do to try to solve it is doomed to failure. Thus we need to be accurate in our diagnosis.

One solution being offered is that the Fed doesn't run down QE again when it is possible to do so:

Although the Fed was able to stabilize money markets, it raises the question whether the Fed has reduced its balance sheet too much. A ballooning U.S. budget deficit has forced the U.S. Treasury to increase the size of Treasury auctions. This has caused liquidity issues for primary dealers—firms required to bid on U.S. Treasury auctions. While the Fed can temporarily intervene to stabilize funding markets during periods of illiquidity, the growing expectation is that the Fed will be forced to moderately increase the size of its balance sheet to raise the level of bank reserves in the system.

That looks wrong to me. Because I believe in the other explanation, that we've regulated bottlenecks into existence. The cure is to get rid of those bottlenecks, not expand the Fed balance sheet. For there is a cost to a larger Fed balance sheet, that cost being inflation to come from the expanded base money supply. We'll - at some point - end up with higher interest rates than we would have done without the expansion.

Thus we should clear the bottlenecks, not expand the Fed balance sheet.

St Louis Fed Financial Stress Index.

One of the market statistics compiled on a regular basis comes from the St. Louis Fed. A stress index for the financial markets.

This is still looking rather relaxed even after that repo market problem. The best way to read this being that we've not got some larger systemic problem as a result of the repo markets. Sure, repo's important but it's all well dealt with because the Fed has released more liquidity as needed.

As we're told here:

The St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index fell 1 basis point to -1.31, the fourth straight weekly decline. The four-week moving average fell 3 basis points to -1.28. Despite bouts of market panic, the index remains firmly below zero, indicating below-average financial stress.

Whatever the stories therefore, don't panic:

(Financial stress index from St Louis Fed)

Or in words and numbers:

The St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index rose 3 basis points to -1.28, the first weekly increase in five weeks. The four-week moving average fell 1 basis point to -1.29. Despite bouts of market panic, the index remains firmly below zero, indicating below-average financial stress.

My view

I think the general analysis of the problems in the repo market is wrong. Therefore I think the idea that the Fed's balance sheet should again expand is the wrong solution. But that's an irrelevance compared to the current and important point.

The Investor View

There are those out there telling us we should lose our heads because the repo market is stressed. Sure, the repo market is an important one. A choking off of funds in it will mean quickly sold positions and a certain resultant chaos in the markets. And yet it's a problem easily dealt with, the Fed just releases more funding. The Fed has done that funding increase and there we are, the problem is solved.

We can prove this too. We have a measure of overall - rather than just one corner of - financial market stress and this is showing, overall, lower than normal stress.

Don't panic. Keep calm and carry on is thus the general message. The repo rate spike will be uncomfortable if you're funding a position using it. Other than that it's of no great consequence. So don't worry about the markets more generally because of this kerfluffle in the repo markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.