Columbia Care: Need More Than Just Florida (Initiating)

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

2019 saw a wave of U.S. cannabis companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges to cash out early investors and access public capital. Columbia Care (otcpk:CCHWF) was one of them. The company was formed through the popular RTO process and it is currently one of the top 10 largest U.S. multi-state operator based on market value. The company trades at the lower end of the valuation range compared to peers and the fact that it is listed on the NEO stock exchange might have restricted access for retail investors. We think this company is another potential competitor in the nascent cannabis scene and deserves a good look from cannabis investors, however, we are Neutral on the stock now due to limited market expansion opportunity compared to peers.

(All amounts in USD)

Operations Overview

Columbia Care was formed through an RTO that closed in April 2019 and currently trades on the NEO stock exchange in Canada. The company operates a similar business model as many of the other U.S. MSOs and is currently licensed to operate in 14 states. In terms of states where it has existing operations, the key markets are Arizona, New York, Massachusetts, and Florida. It also has smaller-scale operations in other states just like other MSOs and they are limited in scale and we don’t expect these operations to produce much revenue soon. Based on its website, the company has retail locations in the following states:

4 locations in New York

3 locations in Massachusetts

3 locations in Pennsylvania

2 locations in Florida

2 locations in Arizona

1 location in each of Delaware, California, Illinois, Puerto Rico

(Source: IR Deck)

Most recently, the company began operations in Ohio with the opening of its 56,000 sq ft cultivation facility which will be used for wholesale initially. It plans to eventually operate retail dispensaries as well through management contracts. The company also began its Florida operation in July when it opened its first location in the state. Columbia Care plans to open a total of 20 stores in Florida by the end of 2019 and it is also building a second 40,000 sq ft cultivation facility in addition to adding 180,000 sq ft to its first cultivation facility. We expect the company to accelerate its expansion in Florida significantly over the next few quarters as its growing and retail capabilities ramp up. Florida is one of the most attractive cannabis markets in the U.S. right now and we are seeing a surge of activities by most of the top MSOs in Florida this year, which will surely lead to heightened competition and pressure for the incumbents.

In the most recent second quarter that ended on June 30, 2019, the company generated total sales of $19 million which represents an increase of 50% over Q1. The increase in sales was driven by new store openings but we have no insight into same-store-sales trends based on limited disclosures. We expect revenue growth to come primarily from Florida as the company seems to be focusing its resources on this important market. With a target store count of 20, the company is well-positioned to compete head-to-head with other MSOs active in the state including Trulieve, Curaleaf, Cresco Labs, etc.

(Source: Public Filings)

Valuation and Financials

Columbia Care currently has a market cap of ~$870 million and the stock trades at an EV/Sales of 9.7x (at the time of writing). The stock is inexpensive relative to other MSOs which we think is justified. Looking across the competitive landscape, Columbia Care seems to have an inferior growth profile. After reviewing its recent activities and expansions, Florida seems to be the only state where it is expected to generate significant growth from ongoing expansions. Absent major M&A deals that many MSOs have pursued to create a national enterprise, we think Columbia Care would be hard-pressed to find growth outside Florida. The company also did not have a convincing growth strategy based on its public filings and investor presentation compared to some of the other companies. As a result, we think a lower multiple is justified for the stock at this point especially considering that Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) only trades at 9x while providing a much more robust growth outlook.

(Source: Public Filings)

Another interesting fact is that Columbia Care announced a share repurchase program back in July, one of the first buybacks we’ve seen in the industry so far. The company will buy back $25 million of its shares which caused an initial pop in the stock. We don’t typically see buybacks from cannabis companies as capital is hard to come by during downturns and companies usually try to preserve capital to fund its expansions and ongoing cash burn. The company has $125 million of cash on hand and has no debt, which is why it could afford to buy back its stock.

Looking Ahead

Columbia Care is another large U.S. MSO that was listed on the NEO stock exchange in Canada. Unlike most of the American cannabis firms that chose to list on the CSE, the company was the first major cannabis stock to use that stock exchange. The company has expanded into a large number of states but its core operations are centered around its recent expansion into Florida. Among all the markets that Columbia Care serves, we don't see a lot of new markets outside Florida that could generate material upside for the company. Unlike other top MSOs that have used M&A aggressively to scale, we felt that Columbia Care will face a bottleneck relatively quickly after its Florida expansion completes. Certainly, the company has made plans to expand in Ohio, Puerto Rico, and Delaware, but these are relatively small markets and they will not be able to lift the performance of the entire company.

Based on the above, our view on Columbia Care is Neutral at this point. We think the growth pipeline is less robust than its MSO peers and valuation is in-line, albeit on the low end, of the peer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.