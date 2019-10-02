U.S. Risk Of Recession Is About Half The Historical Average, But It's Still 'Trade The Worry'

Macroeconomic investing strategies therefore position for continued if gentle growth. More attention should be paid to specific situations, rather than generalities.

"When?" is always the question, and the current answer is: "Not yet."

Our basic investment layout

What we really want to be doing is putting money into things we know are going to happen. You know, those sure bets that come along every so often.

Macroeconomic turning points are, by definition, impossible to predict but it's obviously possible to have a pretty good idea at times. Like, say, a crash in the national housing market leading to problems in securitised mortgage paper.

So looking for the signs of a macroeconomic turning point makes sense. That's even if the answer is mostly, often - all too often, perhaps - nothing we can see as yet. If that's so, then we're back with the usual best fit for an economic forecast: more of what's happening. In this case it's growth at or around potential and continued growth in real wages, and thus consumer spending and so on: more of what is currently happening in the US economy.

Measuring US recession risk

Moody's Analytics runs a recession watch index. This is, as above, slightly odd, as theory tells us that it's simply not possible to predict. If we could do so, then markets would collapse in advance, and therefore the recession will have happened already. But that is theory. The real world says we should at least look. Their latest reading:

The odds that the U.S. will be in recession in the next six months didn’t budge in August, coming in at 13%. The odds of a recession remain fairly low, as none of the classic causes of U.S. recessions—overheating risks, shock to the economy’s balance sheet, or financial imbalances—look worrisome.

13% makes for pretty good odds, given that the historical average is 22%.

(Recession risk index from Moody's Analytics)

The things that usually cause US recessions don't seem to be there. So we don't think we're going to get a recession from one of the usual causes. However:

The biggest downside risk to the economy is the escalation in the trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

What is trade policy going to be? That's the risk.

Policy uncertainty

This takes us a step further back. Under current policy, absent that trade risk, we can't really see anything of great import. But what about policy itself? Is it likely or possible that there will be some grand change in policy? That brings us to the policy uncertainty index:

The four-week moving average in our U.S. policy uncertainty index continues to increase. It climbed from 145.1 to 147.2 in the week ended September 27. The four-week moving average has been trending higher since the trade tensions between the U.S. and China took a turn for the worse in early May. The trade tensions are clearly on businesses' minds, as references to trade uncertainty in the Fed’s Beige Book remain high. The September ISM manufacturing survey had numerous references to tariffs.

And:

(Policy uncertainty index from Moody's Analytics)

Recall, uncertainty can kill economic expansions. It's not even what politicians might do, it's that they might do something. That's enough to affect business investment.

It is also possible to be cynical about this. The current impeachment furor means that Congress simply isn't going to be enacting any new legislation of any import anytime soon. Therefore we have certainty over most policy built into the political uncertainty.

Trade uncertainty

This leaves us with the uncertainty over trade policy. Here the president has much more able to make unilateral moves, and he has been doing so. So, should we worry here?

Well, yes, perhaps. Except, except:

(Trade as a percentage of GDP from World Bank)

Trade - both imports and exports together - is only 25% of US GDP. That's a near-trivial level for a rich nation. The reason is that the US is itself such a large place and a large economy. Far more of the economy is domestic.

Whatever Trump does to trade can influence the rest of the economy, certainly, but trade policy is unlikely to cause a disaster. That is unlike, say, the Netherlands, where trade is 145% of GDP.

I don't think trade wars are a good idea and I think Trump's trade policy is remarkably ill-informed. But it's not an existential problem for something as large as the US economy.

My view

I'm generally upbeat about the US economy. Sure, the stimulative effects of the tax cuts seem to have worn off. We're at full employment, though, and real wages are growing nicely - finally. We can't see any of the usual causes for a recession looming. The overall evaluation is of a lower-than-average risk of one soon.

My reading for the macroeconomy is more of the same into the middle future.

The investor view

A macroeconomic step change is important to identify, as this can entirely overwhelm any investment strategy based upon more subtle nuances.

We can't see anything, either now or on the visible horizon, that is such a macroeconomic step change. Either up or down, boom or recession. Thus, as long as trade policy doesn't become entirely crazed, our investment strategies should be based on, macroeconomically speaking, more of the same.

Concentrate on specific situations, therefore, and not the overall direction of the economy. No great changes in interest rates, growth, or inflation look to be immediate or near.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.