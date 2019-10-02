Union Bankshares Offering High Total Return

Higher net interest income is expected to only partially offset the impact of non-interest expense growth on the bottom line. Consequently, earnings are expected to dip in 2020.

Union Bankshares' (UNB) price has been mostly trending downward since October last year due to various reasons. One of the reasons why price has declined this quarter is the shrinkage in loan book during 2QFY19. The price has somewhat recovered in September 2019, and I expect it to recover further as the market appears to have overreacted to the negative factors. An improvement in loan growth is further expected to contribute to a recovery in UNB's market price in the months ahead.

Loan Growth to Support Earnings

UNB's loan portfolio declined in the second quarter due to pay downs in the municipal segment, according to the 2QFY19 financials. As this decline was seasonal, I expect no further decline in the coming quarters, and expect resumption of normal growth. Further, Union Bank (UNB's subsidiary) has opened two new full service branches in Vermont and a loan production office in New Hampshire since June 2018, which will keep loan origination at a healthy level. I expect loan growth to drive net interest income, and consequently earnings, in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. The Table below shows estimates for balance sheet items.

Net Interest Margin to Decline in 2020

UNB was able to substantially improve its deposit mix in the second quarter of 2019, which will help keep its funding costs low in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. UNB's non-interest bearing deposits increased to 19.6% of total deposits as at June 30, 2019 from 18.1% as at the end of December 2018. The funding cost will also benefit from the 25bps Fed Funds rate cut in September. However, for the full year, funding costs are expected to be higher in 2019 than in 2018 due to the surge in the first half of the year. The table below shows estimates for costs of funds.

As residential and commercial mortgages make up a majority of UNB's total loans, I expect the effect of the rate cut on average yields to be lagged. As of June 30, 2019, real estate backed loans made up 88.4% of total loans. Consequently, yields are expected to decline by 3bps in each of the third and fourth quarters of 2019, and then by 5bps in each of the first and second quarters of 2020.

The combined effect of a decline in funding cost and a more lagged dip in yields will lead to improvement in net interest margin, NIM, in second half of 2019. In 2020, however, NIM is expected to decline due to the lagged effect of the rate cut. My yield, cost, and margin estimates are given in the table below.

I do not expect any further rate cuts in the remainder of this year or the next after the 50bps decline in the first nine months of 2019. My reasoning is that Fed will want to wait and see the effect of its monetary easing on the economy before rushing into another rate cut. If in case the US-China trade war worsens more than I expect, leading to a greater than anticipated economic slowdown, then I will revise my NIM expectation downward. Investors should also keep an eye on US-China relations outside of trade as that can also affect the monetary policy. Last week's media reports suggest that the US President is considering restricting US investments in China, which could escalate tensions between the two countries. Although the White House Trade Adviser has dismissed the news as being inaccurate, I believe that we should be vigilant about developments on the US-China relationship front as they pose risks to my investment thesis.

Non-Interest Expense to Drag Earnings in 2020

UNB's non-interest based expenses were unusually high in 2018 as the termination of Union Bank's Defined Benefit Pension Plan led to a settlement loss of $4 million. UNB's non-interest expenses will be lower this year compared to 2018 due to the high base effect. Excluding the one-off settlement loss, non-interest expense will likely be higher this year because of the bank's two new full service branches in Vermont and a loan production office in New Hampshire. For FY20, I expect non-interest expenses to continue to grow at 2% sequentially every quarter.

The anticipated loan growth, and consequent increase in net interest expense, is unlikely to completely counter the rise in non-interest expense. Therefore, I expect UNB's earnings to decline in FY20 compared to FY19. The table below shows the earnings estimates.

UNB Offering Dividend Yield of 3.91%

UNB is expected to maintain its dividend per share at $0.31 per quarter in the remainder of this year and in 2020. The company is well capitalized with a Tier I ratio of 12.02% (versus regulatory requirement of 6.00%), which reduces the threat of dividend reduction. The quarterly dividend estimate results in full year expected dividend per share of $1.24, which implies a forward dividend yield of 3.91%.

Valuing at $38.2

UNB has historically traded at an average price to book multiple of 2.37, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying this average price to book ratio with the forecast book value per share of $16.1 gives a December 2020 target price of $38.2, which implies a 20.5% upside from UNB's September 27, 2019 closing price. The sensitivity of the target price to different levels of the price to book multiple is given below.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

My estimates for UNB's price upside and dividend yield provide a total expected return of 24.4%; hence, I'm adopting a bullish stance on UNB and advising investors to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.