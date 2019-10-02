The Rose Portfolio Was 'September Options Easy Cash' But 'October Halloween Scary'

Ventas also was called away, “witch” was a January 2020 call and will be discussed along with a few other changes.

What happened? All W.P. Carey is now gone, called early and it wasn’t even Halloween yet.

Triple Witching

September 20th was a triple witching options date for 2019. Stock market options will expire, but not all, on the third Friday of each month. Index options, futures and derivatives generally also expire 4x each year including March, June, September and December on that same Friday of the month. Even though 4 different types of expiring stock type contracts occur, "triple witching" is the name that has stuck, and in particular the final hour of trading is known as the 'triple witching hour'. It can result in escalated trading activity and volatility as traders will close, roll out or offset their expiring positions. I think some of that happened for me, even though those witches above don't look so bad or dangerous. The portfolio was provided with some nice extra cash, but they did put a hex on some future options that got exercised or called early. Surprise, surprise, but not really, "witch" I hope to explain.

The chart below shows the September options:

Price $ End date Name/Ticker Action Call Put Strike $Price Premium Net R'cd Pr ATW Date Written days/%yld Sept-20 TEVA open 1 19 2.31 225.33 18.64 2-11 expired STAG open 6 30 0.9 ave 513.9 29.45 Mar/Apr 29.96 buy to close 3 STAG 0.23 -74.5 13 Aug new net 439.4 41.44 expired Targa /TRGP Put 1 36 1.92 187.53 35.44 13 Aug 38/50%

September

All bold numbers in the chart show the net received for the option or any further activity for it.

Teva

Easy Money! No way Teva was going to see a $19 strike for a sale. The call option was written in February when Teva was selling for $18.64. Looking at its $7 price now, and if I knew that was its future, I would have sold outright. At least I can look at it as getting some sort of income from those shares. The cash was welcome as I know Teva has a long road ahead to be profitable. The Fastgraphs below shows OCF or operating cash flows and perhaps some sort of future in the price.

Actually, it might be a buy if you have a long term stomach for it.

Stag

In my August article here, it was mentioned some of these calls were bought to close leaving the remainder to end in September. I did get to keep the shares, but it was real close. Stag finished at $29.96 or 4c below the $30 strike price. Current dividends are $1.43 per year, which @ the $30 price yields 4.8%. FG below shows the price as the black line. The white line is the dividend, with the blue line showing earnings easily cover the payout.

My cost is low, a very low price of $18.86, so an excellent margin of price safety. However, the dividend raises are now extremely slow with 1.3% 3yr growth rate. I am still totally willing to sell, but so far nothing exciting in premiums has appeared with a goal or price target now near $32 and ~4.4% yield. I will keep watching.

Targa Resources

This one was close with a $36 price strike, but it ran up wildly with the troubles in Saudi Arabia. I had a chance before that drone attack to get the shares cheap, but now just got the cash back and the premium, which was still nice! It was a short dated option for me of 38 days and the return on cash was marvelous @ ~50%.

Below is a (NYSE:TRGP) forecasting chart using cash flows, as I find operating revenue just does not work well for MLPs. This is interesting and shows it is sitting at fair value easily also paying the dividend easily @ 9.2% yield on $39.75 price. Gotta like this one and it does not have a K1 tax form. If it dips again, I am getting more.

I do have a longer dated option for more shares with a $40 strike for Jan 2020. I did get the idea for that and Targa from The Wheel of Fortune service and The Fortune Teller.

Okay, now on to scary October or Halloween time, and these are more scary type of witches.

October

Curr price End date Name/Ticker Action Call Put Strike $Pr Premium Net R'cd Pr ATW Date Written 90.14 18 Oct WPCarey/WPC Calls ave 75 3.23 320.99 76.4 Feb/Mar 90.14 WPC Calls ave 80 1.67 162.82 77.5 Mar/Apr 20.27 Kimco/ KIM Calls ave 17.5 1.22 237.62 18.16 March 106.67 Target/ TGT Call 2 90 1.57 307.62 78.61 March 125.03 Digital R/ DLR Call 1 125 4.23 417.32 118.32 March 93.7 Wis Energy/ WEC Call 2 80 2.2 435.01 77.56 April 107.81 JMSmkr SJM 1 120 3.2 314.33 107.32 Febr 99.37 Closed Celgene/ CELG Call 1 100 1.7 165.53 96.17 May 9-19 Buy to close 1 -0.95 -99.47 new net 66.05 49.6 Closed Cisco/ CSCO Call 1 55 2 194.33 52 March 9-19 Buy to close 0.08 -12.47 49.52 new net 181.86

The witches were brewing something that got some of the Oct 18th options called away early.

W.P. Carey

(NYSE:WPC) is an eREIT with international holdings. I purchased it 5 years or more ago with a yield of ~6-7% and I thank Brad Thomas for suggesting it. It also had a huge 8% dividend growth rate that had slowed considerably to now 2% and might be headed even lower. The last dividend payments were really annoying being in partial pennies. 1.03, 1.032, 1.034 and finally get out the tambourine: 1.036= $4.132 for this year; giving a 4.6% yield at the current price of $90.04. Below is a FG using FFO or Funds From Operations that shows the high price line or the black line.

Normal P/FFO is ~14 (blue line is 13.73), the orange line shows earnings of P/FFO of 15; WPC is selling at a P/FFO of 20.

The dividend or the white line is safe and continuing to be estimated (dotted lines) as mostly flat.

With FFO current earnings of $4.40, seen at the bottom of the chart for 2019, the fair value would be ~$61.60 using the 14 P/FFO. This stock is $90 so there are plenty of investors that like the 4.6% yield.

I did look at rolling these the day before and just came back to the conclusion these shares are overpriced. I did somewhat expect these to get called early because of the $1.036 dividend, and they did. The options as shown in the chart got exercised the next day on the 26th with it going ex-dividend on the 27th. The average sale price received with options was ~$79.85, which would have a yield of ~5.2%. I will be looking for something to replace that income, but no real hurry.

Ventas

(NYSE:VTR) is indeed a quality BBB+ rated healthcare company that I believe is getting just a bit pricey. I own it with a cost of ~$55 and ~5.8% yield. Current yearly dividend is $3.17 and it also has cut back severely on the raises. Only 1c for 2019 from $3.16 last year, yep, that's all folks! Current price gives it 4.3% yield. The early calls on VTR for Jan. 2020 are not shown in the chart, but I just want to mention them. They had different strike prices and about half were called away on Friday before the ex-dividend date coming on Monday Sept 30th. The strikes were $60 and $65. I still have some left for $62.50 for Jan. 2020. I did not look at these to roll as I seriously thought I still had some time left. No problem, as I will replace the income easily for this one as well.

I am showing the FG for it below, as I really believe it also is overpriced.

The current 4.3% yield at $73 looks over valued and I thought it was at the $65 level before this latest jump. For the love of yield I hope anyone buying it here is happy.

The rest of October is still playing itself out, but I did take some action on Celgene.

Celgene and BMY

This is one quality growth company and is getting bought by Bristol-Myers (BMY) for cheap. The final price for CELG was to be 1 share of BMY + $50 and some kind of future coupon if 3 drugs make it to market. I had the option strike for $100. It could still come close, but I changed my mind, as I thought I did not want to own BMY. The new current FG for BMY helped me change it, please see it below.

Below is shown the new cash flows FG chart for it. Euowza.!

This shows the addition of Celgene will bring an excellent earnings growth for BMY. I want that to happen, like this chart and therefore kept the shares. BMY does have a rather slow dividend growth rate of ~2.2%, but if I get the price appreciation, this shows for 2021 all will be excellent for owning it. I suppose the 3.2% yield right now is good enough and reason I also had bought shares outright earlier this year near $46 and glad I did. I want to thank The Fortune Teller for suggesting it in his service to do put options for Jan. 2020 with a $45 strike. That one might not give me shares but I will get 12.5% yield on the put while I wait.

Cisco

I did close this $55 option on (NASDAQ:CSCO) early as I also have some for $60 and $65 strikes. I did clear a very nice profit on doing so, actually ~94% of the original premium. I don't own a lot of tech and decided I would just keep these shares at that $55 price level. It is not an exciting one to own, but does have an upward moving chart for earnings. It also has a 5 year DGR of 15%, AA- credit rating and an extremely safe dividend. At the higher strikes, I find selling it more attractive, but they are for Jan. 2020.

This also shows an estimate of fair value for a P/E of 15 for July 2021 of $53.17, not very exciting price appreciation. Not buying it here, and I would wait for P/E lower than 14, if I wanted more, and I don't.

Conclusion/Summary

"Anything can happen" with options, so be prepared and expect it. It is also wise to keep up on future dates and sometimes the option can be bought back and still make money, which I have shown with some of the examples discussed.

I expect the SJM call most likely will only expire as I don't think it will hit $120, but anything can happen and I will be happy, very happy to get that price. If not, it's a nice consumer staple to own and then I collected extra cash for income. I am watching them all, but I do believe right now I will be selling Target, Kimco and WEC for the strikes shown. If that happens, I will write about it. Perhaps DLR will hit, as the price is close, but I must wait and watch. I never know what I will do, so stay tuned.

Thank you for sharing my options adventure and I wish you all happy investing.

