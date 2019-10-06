Must Own - Hoegh LNG Preferred Stock Offers A Very Safe And Qualified Yield Of 8.1%

Co-produced with Preferred Stock Trader

We at HDO believe that we are in a low interest rate environment with rates likely to fall further given negative interest rates in Europe and the likelihood of a recession within the next 3 years. We have been doing a series on preferred stocks (as well as a few baby bonds) as we believe that this is the time to lock in high yields before rates go lower. We also believe that because Wall Street does little coverage of preferred stocks, there are great bargains that can be had in this sector. In particular, we believe that “unrated” preferred stocks and baby bonds are often particularly undervalued. Today’s recommendation is Hoegh LNG Partners LP 8.75 % Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Series-A (HMLP.PA) ('HMLP-A') which pays an oversized “qualified” dividend and is an excellent holding for any fixed-income portfolio.

Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) is an MLP whose general partner is Hoegh LNG. Hoegh LNG Partners was founded in 2014 by Hoegh LNG while Hoegh LNG has been in the LNG business for 40 years. The dividends on HMLP-A are “qualified” for the 15% tax rate and the company issues 1099s rather than K-1s, simplifying taxes.

HMLP currently owns 5 FSRUs (floating storage regasification units). FSRUs are floating storage vessels that convert liquid natural gas ('LNG') back into its original gas form. The infrastructure to convert LNG back to gas is expensive and not available at many ports. This is especially true of less developed countries. Therefore, the best solution for many ports and countries is to lease FSRUs.

Hoegh LNG Partners Preferred Stock

HMLP has issued only 1 preferred stock. That preferred stock is the 8.75% Preferred “A” stock with the symbol HMLP-A.

currently trades at around $26.80 has a current stripped yield of 8.2% is callable on 10/5/2022 pays a “qualified dividend” (no K-1) pays an annual dividend of $2.1875 has a par of $25 goes ex-dividend quarterly on approximately February 7th, May 7th, August 7th and November 7th.

Safety – Leases

HMLP only operates vessels on long term charters. Long term charters are defined by HMLP as 5 or more years in length. Below is a chart showing HMLP’s current charter expirations.

Source: HMLP’s Earnings Presentation

So you can see from the above chart that HMLP’s vessels have been chartered out for an average of 10 years with the first charter not expiring until 2025. This provides great visibility into the future for HMLP and a very high level of confidence that HMLP will be profitable for years. Now compare this to Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), an HMLP competitor which also has a preferred stock (symbol GMLPP)

Looking at just the Golar MLP contracts, you can see there are 11 vessels. One is in “cold layup”, 2 are off lease and now trading on the much riskier spot market and 2 more will soon lose their lease and GMLP will have to try to find counterparties to lease these vessels (at possibly lower rates) or have them possibly idled completely.

Another LNG midstream MLP, Gaslog Partners (GLOP), which is an LNG shipper and offers 3 preferred stocks, also has a much riskier charter profile as can be seen below.

Source: GLOP’s Earnings Presentation

As can be seen here, more than half of GLOP’s vessels will lose their leases by the end of 2021. This puts them in a much more precarious position than HMLP as one has no idea what LNG lease rates will be over the next couple of years. GLOP’s earnings could potentially take a big hit if they fail to find new lessees for all of these vessels or if LNG shipping rates take a deep dive.

So HMLP-A has a much safer leasing profile than the preferred stocks of GLOP or GMLP, and therefore we believe that HMLP-A should trade at a significantly lower yield than these other preferred stocks. But it doesn’t.

Safety – Balance Sheet

HMLP Balance Sheet Source: HMLP’s Earnings Presentation

As can be seen, the HMLP balance sheet is quite good. In fact the leverage is unusually low for an MLP, making HMLP quite safe relative to other MLPs. Leverage, in the chart below, is calculated as liabilities divided by equity.

Leverage

Source: Author and Information From the Companies’ Earnings Presentation

As can be seen from the above chart, the leverage of GLOP and GMLP are more than 2.5 times that of HMLP.

Safety – Dividend Coverage

According to the most recent analysts estimates, HMLP will earn $1.55 per share in 2020. This would work out to approximately $115 million in EBITDA. Interest plus preferred dividends works out to around $43 million per year, so coverage of interest plus dividends is a healthy 2.7 times. If we take preferred dividends alone, which will be around $13.3 million, preferred dividend coverage is a very strong 8.6 times.

Risks

Over the next several years, the primary risk for HMLP is counterparty risk. This is a risk that all midstream MLPs face - that one (or more) of their lessees may go bankrupt or default on their contract to make lease payments. Should this occur, it could force HMLP to have to find another lessee for an FSRU which could mean down time for that FSRU. Also, the re-lease of that FSRU could be at a lower rate than the current rate.

The True Yield on HMLP-A

The current yield on HMLP-A is about 8.1%. If you hold HMLP-A in an IRA, or you are a foreign investor, that is basically your pre-tax yield. That is quite a good yield given the safety of HMLP-A. But if you are an American, purchasing stocks/bonds for a taxable account, HMLP-A is a great opportunity. This is especially true for investors with higher incomes but also those with lower incomes (10% or 12% marginal tax bracket) who will receive HMLP-A dividends federally tax free. So joint filers earning less than $78,750 per year will pay no federal income tax on HMLP-A’s dividends.

The after tax equivalent yield on HMLP-A is significantly higher than an 8.1% bond or 8.1% “non-qualified” preferred stock. Since most American investors would only pay a 15% tax on the “qualified” 8.1% dividend, your after-tax yield on HMLP-A will be 6.9%. If you are at the 32% tax bracket, for example, you would need to find a bond or “non-qualified” preferred stock that yielded 10.15% in order to get the same 6.9% after tax yield that you get on HMLP-A. Finding a safe bond or “non-qualified” preferred stock with a 10.15% yield is virtually impossible, making HLMP-A a very special opportunity for taxable accounts

Fair Value for HMLP-A

Valuation is relative, and so we will calculate our valuation for HMLP-A based on the valuation of peers GLOP-A and GMLPP. GLOP-A currently has a stripped yield of 8.58% while GMLPP has a stripped yield of 8.61%. Given that these 2 companies have leverage that is 2.5 times that of HMLP-A, and have much riskier leasing profiles (which could mean large drops in future earnings relative to HMLP-A over the next several years), we believe a “conservative” fair value yield for HMLP-A would be 7.5%. That would put HMLP-A’s fair value price at $29.50 per share; $2.85 per share higher than its current price. Because of the possibility of a call in a little over 3 years, we don’t believe that HMLP-A can trade that high, but it certainly can and should go significantly higher. But just the fact that you are getting a preferred stock with a “no-call fair value” of $29.50 for $26.65 makes this an extreme value. We believe that the current yield you are receiving on HMLP-A is significantly higher than it should be.

Even at a 7.5% fair yield for HMLP-A, that is the equivalent to an after tax yield of 9.4% on a bond or “non-qualified” preferred stock for those in the 32% tax bracket. That is why we believe our fair value yield is conservative. We believe a 7.5% yield on HMLP-A is still safer than most or all “non-qualified” fixed-income securities yielding 9.4%.

Let’s compare HMLP-A to the preferred stocks of midstream MLP Energy Transfer Partners (ET). ET’s preferred stocks have a pre-tax yield of around 7.65%, require a K-1, and have no tax benefit. HMLP-A’s current equivalent pre-tax yield is 10.38% due to the “qualified dividend” (again, for 32% marginal taxpayers). Although we actually like the ET preferred stocks, there is just no comparison, as HMLP-A provides a much higher after-tax yield than do the ET preferred stocks in taxable accounts.

Why The Price of HMLP-A Can Move Higher

We did what we think is an interesting look at preferred stocks selling well over par. The chart below demonstrates how high $25 par preferred stocks can go in price – higher than many might think. Just because a preferred stock is selling over par, that certainly doesn’t mean that it can’t still move significantly higher. The chart below shows preferred stocks that sell at higher prices than HMLP-A, and in some cases, significantly higher prices. We believe this chart demonstrates that HMLP-A still has good upside price potential in the current interest rate environment.

Source: Authors, Quantumonline and Etrade, Sept.25

As can be seen from the above chart, all of the preferred stocks in the chart have a current price of between $27 and $30 (except HMLP-A). We recognize that these preferred stocks are not all the same risk or have the exact same call date, but the call dates are reasonably close. The chart demonstrates that preferred stocks can trade at much higher prices than HMLP-A’s current price, so investors should not look at the price of HMLP-A and think that there is no capital gains potential. Two of the preferred stocks in the chart actually traded above $34 per share earlier this year and ZB-G and CHSCP are well off of their highs.

Given HMLP-A’s significantly better YTC (yield to call), versus the other preferred stocks in this chart, we believe it definitely has room to move higher. For example, ARES-A trades at $27.27 yet carries only a 1.80% YTC versus 6.7% for HMLP-A. If ARES-A can trade at $27.27 with a 1.8% YTC then HMLP-A certainly has the potential to trade much higher than its current price.

Innovative Industrial Properties, 9.00% Series A Cumulative Red Preferred Stock (IIPR.PA) is another interesting example. This “unrated” cannabis REIT preferred stock trades at $29.55 and has virtually the same call date as HMLP-A, yet its YTC is only 3.40% versus HMLP-A’s 6.70 %, and IIPR’s YTC is not even “qualified” making HMLP-A’s after-tax YTC well over double that of IIPR-A.

We added a line at the bottom of the above chart showing what HMLP-A’s YTC and current yield would be if it traded at $28.00 per share. Compare this to “less than investment grade” Zions Bancorporation’s preferred, symbol ZB-G, which currently trades at $28.19 and traded over $29 at 2 different times this year. Even if HMLP-A traded at a price of $28.00, HMLP-A’s YTC would still be almost double that of “less than investment grade” ZB-G. At ZB-G’s high for the year, its YTC was only 1.75%. We believe that HMLP-A could and should trade for at least $28.00 given the much lower YTCs of other preferred stocks trading well over par.

Will HMLP-A Be Called?

One last interesting comparison for HMLP-A, in the LNG space, is with Gaslog preferred (GLOG-A). GLOG-A has the same coupon as HMLP-A, trades at a negative -2.10% YTC, and yet trades at a higher price than HMLP-A, close to $27.00 per share despite being callable in close to 6 months. Either this shows that HMLP-A is an incredibly better value relative to GLOG-A or the market is clearly telling us that GLOG-A is unlikely to be called. We believe both are true. Given that the market strongly believes that GLOG-A will not be called, we can infer that there is a very reasonable possibility that HMLP-A will also not be called. With the possible exception of CHSCP, we believe that all of the preferred stocks in the chart above will be called with investors earning the paltry yield’s to call. With HMLP-A, you may continue to collect your qualified 8.1% yield indefinitely. That is more than 3.5 times the yield you are likely to get on (less than investment grade) ZB-G between now and March 2023. We think it is clear that HMLP-A is a far superior investment than any of the other preferred stocks in this chart and certainly one of the best dividend payers in the market today in terms of after-tax yield relative to safety.

Summary/Conclusion

HMLP-A is the preferred stock of a midstream MLP that leases FSRUs (floating storage regasification units). Dividends are “qualified” and there are no “K-1s”.

HMLP-A has great safety due to the fact that its average lease length on its FSRUs is 10 years offering great earnings visibility for many years. Additionally, it has a very strong balance sheet relative to other MLPs, and its EBITDA covers preferred dividends by a strong 8.6 times.

HMLP-A currently carries an 8.2% stripped “qualified yield”. Given the safety of HMLP-A, this is a generous dividend for all investors, but for Americans investing in a taxable account, the after-tax equivalent yield can be extraordinary. HMLP-A’s after-tax yield is equivalent to the after-tax yield of a 10.15% bond or “non-qualified” preferred stock for those in the 32% bracket.

Joint filers earning less than $78,750 receive HLMP-A’s dividends totally free of federal income tax.

Due to the relative safety of HMLP-A versus its peers, we believe it is quite undervalued. We believe its conservative “fair value” yield, relative to its peers, is 7.5%. This equates to a price of $29.50, $2.85 above its current price. Due to the possibility of a call in 3 years, it is quite unlikely to trade that high, but we show in the article that at a price of $28.00, with its yield-to-call at that price, it is still a buy versus most other preferred stocks. Therefore, we believe that HMLP-A has good upside price potential besides having an oversized yield.

Given the trading in peer GLOG-A, there is a reasonably good possibility that HMLP-A will not be called when its call date arrives. This cannot be said for many other preferred stocks at HMLP-A’s current price or higher, and makes HMLP-A possibly a better investment than even our very bullish thesis makes it out to be.

We believe that HMLP-A is a “must buy” for any American investor with a taxable account and a good buy for all other investors.

Note: HMLP-A goes ex-dividend on November 7.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMLP.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.