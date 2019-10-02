Golden Ocean Group: Mediocre Last Quarter But Better Days Ahead

The Dry Bulk Market has improved greatly over the last six months, although it has been falling back a bit lately. The Baltic Dry Index now stands at 1,823. It has come off its recent peak around 2,500 level, but it is still delivering profitable returns to ship owners. For owners and operators of dry bulk vessels, times have not been as good as this for a long time.

Source: Trading Economics.Com

The companies that will capitalize most on this rise are those that have not taken too much forward coverage of their fleet over the last year, as rates were considerably lower than.

One such company is Golden Ocean Group (GOGL). I have covered this company on a few occasions. However, since the market condition now is totally different, it calls for an assessment of where GOGL stands and what investors can expect going forward.

Let us start by looking at the second quarter 2019 results, which came out on 15 August 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

The company reported a loss of $33.1 million, which equates to $0.23 per share. This was mainly due to a mark to market loss of $13.3 million on derivatives. However, even if we strip this out, the result is still not satisfactory. However, it is important to bear in mind that even though the rates have improved, it was still rather poor in the second quarter. The average time-charter earnings for the quarter were only $11,629/day. That was disappointing, as the first quarter average was $13,131 whilst the spot market was even lower than the second quarter.

Despite the accounting loss, GOGL still declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for the quarter. If we look at their free cash flow from operation alone, this was $3.4 million against a payment of $3.6 million as a dividend.

GOGL has made two share buybacks over the last couple of months. These are not large amounts. In August, they bought back 25,000 shares, and another 50,000 shares were bought in September. The company now holds a total of 870,000 shares.

What to Expect for Balance of the Year

During the present quarter, GOGL has three vessels off-hire, at shipyards doing the scrubber outfitting. Normally, this will take about 10 to 14 days. In the last quarter of the year, as many as 9 vessels will do this retrofitting, and hence not be making any money during that period. They will also have eight vessels off-hire for scrubber fitting in first quarter of 2020. It will have an impact on the earnings, but it is the right action to take.

I believe it will be quite a big difference in earnings between ships that have scrubbers and those that do not. Judging from the present spread in the price for the low sulfur fuel and the high sulfur fuel, the difference at the moment is very high. For a Capesize ship, it comes out to $5,500 to $7,000 per day.

GOGL is not the only dry bulk shipowner that does take a very proactive approach. Safe Bulkers (SB) has fitted 46% of its fleet with scrubbers. There are others, such as Navios Group of companies which seem to take more of a "wait and see" approach, and depending on how the spread in price will develop by middle of next year, we could see charterers picking mostly scrubber fitted ships, as opposed to ships without the scrubber which burns considerably more expensive fuel.

We are getting used to seeing weekly, if not daily, tweets from the people that hold the future of trade relations between the two largest economies of the world. As such, it is purely speculative to guess if the trade will improve or not. China's communicated lately that it, to show good faith, has decided to purchase 1 million tons of soybeans, which is going to be loaded out of the U.S. West Coast in the coming days. These are typically loaded in Panamax/Kamsarmax vessels of 70/85,000 dwt. GOGL has a large fleet consisting of twenty-six of those ships, and with as many as twenty-one of them trading in the spot market, they should be able to benefit from the improved market.

Dry Bulk Shipping as a long-term investment

Anyone who has followed shipping over a period longer than 10 years would know how cyclical it is. Recent years leave most investors to believe that there are fewer "good days" when a ship actually delivers results above the complete break-even levels than the "bad days" where the ships are losing money.

The break-even level obviously varies from company to company and, most importantly, depends on how they calculate it. GOGL has kindly let us know their break-even rates for Capesize and Panamax through their presentation from September 2019. They call this fully burdened daily costs and it includes Opex, which is crew, maintenance, insurance, and dry-docking; general and administrative costs; interest and repayment costs; and leases.

Golden Ocean's Capesize break-even $13,800 per day

Golden Ocean's Panamax break-even $9,600 per day

This level equates to a BDI being approximately 1,050 +/- fifty points.

It is also noteworthy to bear in mind that these figures have not changed much over the last 30 years. There has certainly been inflation, but at the same time, operations are getting better and better at squeezing out ever-lower prices.

How many days has the BDI been above - or below this level?

We can stretch out a graph of the Baltic Dry Index to its inception in 1986. That is 33 years of data.

Source: Trading Economics.Com

As we can see, there are actually more days where the BDI has been above the 1,050 level than those it has stayed below break-even levels. With some clever timing of buying and selling their assets, ship owners of drybulk tonnage have good reason to invest in such vessels, as statistically, they should be able to deliver profits.

Conclusion

Looking back to the last two quarters, earnings were not impressive. But as investors, we want to look ahead to what is coming. Despite the recent pullback in the market, rates are still attractive and certainly supportive of continued dividend payments from GOGL.

Rio Tinto (RIO) presented at Bernstein Strategic Conference on 25 September 2019, and we can see from this slide that stocks of iron ore are low in China

Source: Rio Tinto Investor Relation

There is, in my personal opinion, a high probability that the market regains the momentum by mid-October after the Chinese come back from this week's holidays and they look to restock commodities such as iron ore, coal, and agri products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.