S&P 500: Paying More For Less

The market remains optimistic about 2020 and 2021 earnings growth while the economic data does not justify that outlook.

Economic growth continues to decelerate suggesting more downward revisions to earnings growth are still likely.

S&P 500 earnings expectations continue to trend lower, in line with our forecast from January 2019.

Starting in late 2017 and more significantly in early 2018, we started to make a vocal call for a slowdown in US economic growth based on the direction of our long leading and short leading indicators, both of which had rolled over.

It took almost a year for the consensus to realize (or admit) that growth was in a phase of deceleration.

For many months, a heated debate dragged on about the possibility of the US economy "de-coupling" from the rest of the world, an unrealistic expectation in today's era of globalization.

The conversation has swiftly shifted from a debate about slowing economic growth straight to the odds of a possible recession.

With hard data in hand, the debate over a slowing economy is no longer a contest as GDP data shows a deceleration in the rate of nominal final sales, or "core GDP" from 6.1% in Q2 of 2018 to 3.6% in Q2 of 2019.

Growth has actually slowed much more than consensus is willing to admit which is why the conversation devolved so quickly from "slowing" to "recession" with seemingly no middle ground.

Nominal Final Sales Growth Year over Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Anticipating this economic slowdown based on our process of long leading and short leading indicators, in January of this year, nine months ago, we made a call that earnings estimates "EPS" embedded in the S&P 500 (SP500) were far too high for 2019 and 2020 and that those numbers were likely to come down materially.

The minimum time frame for any call that I make is in the 12-36 month range. As an analyst of economic cycles, it never made much sense to me to use macro fundamentals for a time frame shorter than that as it takes time for fundamentals to take control.

In January, I said that at the end of 2019, at the time a 12-month forecast, that EPS estimates would be 5%-10% below their current levels.

Here is what I wrote earlier this year:

I will reiterate the case below for a continued drop in future estimates and conclude by suggesting that by the end of 2019 we will likely see EPS and revenue figures 5%-10% lower than current estimates.

At the time of the first note, which you can find here, EPS expectations for 2019 were $170.2 and $188.4 for 2020. These are Bloomberg aggregated consensus estimates.

Today, EPS estimates for 2019 are $163.2 and $179.7 for 2020.

Bloomberg EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg

Looking at a chart of 2019 and 2020 S&P 500 EPS shows a clear trend of lower earnings expectations, falling perfectly in line with the deceleration in economic growth, forecast as early as January 2018.

S&P 500 2019 & 2020 EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If we take the average of expected 2019 EPS and 2020 EPS, we can see that over the past year, the expected dollar amount of earnings is trending lower yet the broad equity market has held roughly flat, indicating that investors are paying more for lower earnings.

S&P 500 Average 2019 & 2020 EPS Estimates:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The performance of the equity market seems unreasonable by looking at the S&P 500 but under the surface, the market internals confirms both the deceleration in economic growth and earnings power, evident by a dramatic underperformance of cyclical equity sectors compared to defensive equity sectors.

Defensive Basket Vs. Cyclical Basket:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In the absence of earnings growth, significant gains in the S&P 500 is a difficult proposition which is why since the inflection in growth and "peak" in EPS expectations, the broad equity market has stayed virtually flat.

Over the past 18 months, a reasonably long holding period by most standards, broad equity market exposure has yielded zero price appreciation and has come with a cost of a 10% and 20% drawdown to your personal account.

S&P 500 Change (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

At this point, the US economic slowdown and the resulting impact to earnings are in the rearview mirror. Markets have responded exactly as we should have expected.

The broad market has been flat (with flat earnings), defensive equities have massively outperformed cyclical equities and long-term Treasury bonds have risen by as much as 40% as interest rates have plunged.

The big question as to the next move in US equities or interest rates revolves around where growth is going next and what that means for earnings expectations.

Optimism surrounding a rebound in US growth started as a "second-half" story and has now been pushed out to 2020.

The following chart shows the expected trend of S&P 500 EPS growth for Q3 2019, Q4 2019, Full-Year 2020 and Full-Year 2021.

Embedded in the broad equity market is an assumption that EPS growth will inflect from -3.2% growth in Q3 2019 to a whopping 10% in FY2020 and another 10% in FY2021.

S&P 500 EPS Growth Trends:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A sharp upward trajectory in earnings as seen in the chart above needs to be accompanied by an acceleration in nominal growth - something the leading indicators of growth that forecasted this decline have not yet suggested is an immediate probability.

S&P 500 EPS Growth Expectations: Q3 2019, Q4 2019, Q1 2020, Q2 2020

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When looking at the forward multiple for the S&P 500, we should keep in mind that the sharp upward trajectory in earnings expectations, graphed above, is embedded in that P/E ratio. Should earnings not accelerate to the magnitude currently expected, or even decelerate as I expect, the forward multiple for the broad market is much higher than most believe based on simple screening tools.

Ultimately, earnings growth tracks nominal GDP growth. To forecast nominal GDP growth and to determine if growth will accelerate or decelerate from here, we use a process of long leading indicators which are then confirmed by short leading indicators.

Any single data point will fail at various points throughout history. There is never one single perfect indicator. However, when you combine several data points that all have strong track records in forecasting turning points in growth and analyze the aggregate, false signals are dramatically reduced.

One data point may fail, but the average is significantly less likely to fail, especially when another layer of confirmation is added by using long leading data and short leading data.

Long leading economic data starts the economic sequence and can lead by 12-18 months on downturns and 6-8 months on upturns. Short leading data, as the name suggests, has a shorter lead time over economic cycles and can inflect 6-8 months before downturns and 2-4 months before upturns.

By using this process of long leading aggregate indicators, confirmed by short leading aggregate indicators, we can have a high degree of confidence in the next direction of economic growth and therefore, forecast earnings growth, interest rates or other fundamentals tied to economic cycles.

One of several long leading indexes we use, which saw the downturn in the global PMI with more than a 12-month lead time, is currently suggesting more downside to come.

This leading indicator, which is focused on various monetary aggregates, has a trough rate of growth in December 2019 before a small possible upturn in Q1 2020.

Global Long Leading Index:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This indicator suggests the sharpest part of the slowdown may still be ahead.

If there were a sufficient upturn in several of our long leading indexes, we would then shift our attention to shorter leading indexes to pinpoint the inflection in nominal growth.

Even though there has not been a sufficient upturn in long leading data, let's have a look at a shorter leading index.

The next chart is an EPB Macro Research short leading indicator which can be seen to have a reliable lead over cyclical turning points, outlined by the US ISM PMI.

Short Leading Index:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When confirmation across long leading and short leading data matches, a high level of conviction can be had in a future turning point.

With long leading and short leading data showing no signs of a rebound through year-end, the highest probability forecast is that growth remains in a trend of deceleration over the next couple of months.

With growth having a high probability of decelerating over the next couple of months, the probability favors the forecast that we made back in January of 2019. Earnings expectations are still too high and are likely to decline further.

The easiest way to use the leading indicator process is to be long of cyclical equities during accelerations in growth and shift to overweight bonds and defensive equities during decelerations in growth. It also makes logical sense and can be done in both tactical accounts and your more long-only passive accounts. Aggressive during up cycles and defensive during down cycles.

Calling for growth to decelerate and for earnings to decline several months ago was a controversial call that came with much criticism.

The facts remain, however, that the pivot to an overweight position in US Treasuries based on the expected deceleration in growth and inflation was an overwhelmingly profitable move, in line with the strategy outlined above.

Knowing the economic cycle, which you will virtually all the time with a combination of long-leading and short-leading indicators, is the biggest tailwind to have at your back when making investment decisions.

Understanding the direction of the economic cycle is the best way to maximize your upside and minimize your downside risk. The biggest risk to your portfolio always happens when you are on the wrong side of the cycle.

Cycles last several quarters on average so once you identify the turning points, which the leading indicators will do, all you have to do is ride the cycle with the proper asset allocation.

S&P 500 earnings likely still have more downside before this slowdown in growth subsides.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY (UNDERWEIGHT ALLOCATION). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.