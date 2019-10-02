Integra LifeSciences: Innovative Technologies Will Drive Stock Higher

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is a high growth company both in terms of revenue and EBITDA. The stock is attractively valued at the current price. The company has several growth drivers in place which are driving its revenue in the upward direction. Investors can accumulate the stock around the current price to profit from it in the long term.

Integra is a med-tech company that offers applications in the areas of burn and deep tissue wounds, repairing of dura mater in the brain, and repairing of nerves and tendons. The company also offers orthopedic medical devices, surgical instruments, and neurosurgical products to its customers. The company has two reportable business segments, which are Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. Integra acquired Codman Neurosurgery from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2017.

Integra Acquired Rebound Therapeutics

Integra recently announced that it has acquired Rebound Therapeutics, a company that has developed a single-use medical device for diagnostic and therapeutic use in neurosurgery. This device, known as Aurora Surgiscope, offers minimally invasive access to the patient's body using visualization and illumination.

Earlier this year in January, Rebound Therapeutics got FDA 510k clearance for their Aurora Surgiscope system. As of now, minimally invasive neurosurgery depends on several medical devices that are complex and expensive. Aurora Surgiscope is an integrated medical device, which is easy to use and a substitute for currently used medical devices for minimally invasive neurosurgery. This device is a future growth driver of Integra.

Integra's Other Growth Drivers

Integra is a world leader in regenerative technology, and the company said this business represents a fast-growing and high-margin opportunity for the company. Integra's bioengineering and biomaterial expertise is its primary growth driver. The expertise in biomaterials including natural collagen, human tissues, and polymers helps it use these materials in neurosurgical and orthopedic surgical applications. These materials can also be used in dermal regeneration, including the healing of wounds, and tendon and nerve repair. Integra has developed ten new regenerative technology products in 2017 and 2018.

Integra is expanding its orthopedic reconstruction product portfolio. This portfolio includes fixation and small joint reconstruction implants and instruments for upper and lower extremities. In addition, the company has a strong shoulder portfolio, which includes a total shoulder system and a reverse shoulder. The company is continuing to advance its shoulder portfolio with its patented pyrocarbon products. To expand its ankle offering, the company has launched its Integra XT Ankle Revision System. According to a report, the orthopedic devices market was at $42.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.7% from 2019 to 2025. Integra's orthopedic product portfolio will also see similar growth during this time frame.

Integra continues to invest in its electromechanical technologies and instrumentation business to drive adoption and growth. It is advancing existing products, such as CUSA Clarity ultrasonic surgical aspirator system, as well as developing new products. Its new product development initiatives include cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management and neuro-critical care (NCC) monitoring. In addition, it is developing minimally invasive instruments and products based on ultrasonic medical technologies. New products will bring new growth to the company.

Integra announced the approval of DuraGen dural regeneration matrix in Japan. DuraGen will be commercially available in Japan from the third quarter of 2019 and will contribute to Integra's revenue growth from that time. DuraGen is a synthetic collagen-based dural graft for the repair of dura mater, which is a thick membrane made of dense connective tissues surrounding the brain and the spinal cord. It is noteworthy here that natural collagen is found in the human body, which is a fibrous protein and makes up one-third of the amount of protein found in the human body.

Competitive Landscape

In the Codman Specialty Surgical business segment, Integra faces competition from Medtronic (MDT), Stryker Corporation (SYK), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). In the Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment, the company faces competition from Johnson & Johnson owned DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group (WMGI), Smith & Nephew (SNN), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH).

Integra faces fierce competition in every space where it operates except the regenerative technology space, where it is a world leader. Compared to most of its competitors, it is a smaller company in terms of market cap. The company can collaborate with its competitors to expand market size instead of only competing with them. Apart from this, if it can achieve a relevant scale, it will be able to compete better. The acquisition of Codman Neurosurgery has enabled the company to bring its entire Integra portfolio to the global market. The acquisition has helped the company compete better.

Valuation

Integra's most similar peers are Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Globus Medical (GMED). Integra's non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 21.98x compared to Medtronic's 19.52x, Stryker's 26.35x, Zimmer Biomet's 17.55x, and Globus Medical's 29.78x. Integra's trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 3.43x compared to Medtronic's 4.76x, Stryker's 5.69x, Zimmer Biomet's 3.56x, and Globus Medical's 6.79x. Integra's trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 25.70x compared to Medtronic's 21.38x, Stryker's 32.40x, Zimmer Biomet's 19.46x, and Globus Medical's 32.09x (at the time of writing).

The average non-GAAP forward PE ratio of the above companies is 23.04x, which is slightly higher than Integra's PE ratio. The average trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 4.85x, which is better than Integra's ratio. The average trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 26.21x, which is almost equal to Integra's price to cash flow ratio. Overall, Integra is attractively valued.

Integra is an indebted company. Its cash on balance sheet is $176.36 million and debt is $1.5 billion. Net debt is $1323.64 million and net leverage is 3.67x. Investors would like to see net leverage between 2x and 3x. Although Integra is funding its growth through debt, it is not a very serious issue. Instead, its growth initiatives are compelling. Particularly, the regenerative technology and the electromechanical technology initiatives are really compelling compared to the debt problem. This means these two growth initiatives will drive revenue growth more compared to the other growth drivers in the long term.

In the past five years, Integra's revenue is growing at a CAGR of 13% and EBITDA is growing at a CAGR of 15%. Integra's 2019 trailing 12-month revenue is $1492.5 million. Assuming that revenue will grow at the same rate, its 2022 revenue will be $2,155 million or $25.20 per share. Applying today's price to sales ratio of 3.43x, its 2022 price will be $86.44. Investors can accumulate the stock around the current price.

Risks

A few of Integra's products contain materials derived from bovine tissue. These products include dermal regeneration products, wound care products, and nerve and tendon repair products. In 2018, Integra generated approximately 37% of its revenue by selling products that contain materials derived from bovine tissue. Products containing materials derived from animal sources are subject to scrutiny by media and regulatory authorities. This is because of the potential transmission of animal disease into the human body. If this happens, Integra's revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

There is no certainty that the products developed by the company will be accepted in the market. Several medical indications that Integra's products can treat, can also be treated by other products or by medical practices that do not require a medical device. If the company develops a product that is not accepted in the market, the cost, time, and effort for developing the product might go in vain. This could create an adverse effect on the company's revenue growth initiative.

Conclusion

Integra is a long-term growth story. The only problem with the company is its substantial indebtedness. The company said it may also incur additional indebtedness in the future. As I mentioned above, investors would like to see its net leverage between 2x and 3x. If the company incurs additional indebtedness without reducing the net leverage, the stock price could see range-bound movement for a prolonged period of time. For long-term investors, though, this would be a good time to accumulate the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.