3M: Still Not Convincing But I Am Keeping My Shares

In October last year I bought a small position of 3M (MMM) shares and increased it a little bit during some of the new lows. As you can see from the share price performance, I have had the opportunity to purchase additional shares several times recently.

Things got particularly ugly at the end of May. With its first quarter results, 3M did not only miss expectations, but also slashed its guidance. Do you remember the market reaction after that report? It was the stock’s worst day in more than three decades. After missing estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues and cutting its 2019 outlook, the stock price plunged 8 percents. This was 3M's 3rd straight and has destroyed a lot of confidence among the shareholders. I believe that the company itself is to blame for this development. I will nevertheless keep my shares in my very diversified portfolio. I don't expect book profits in the short term. Nevertheless, I believe that the company will still give me pleasure as a long-term investor.

When the figures for the second quarter were published, the company confirmed its outlook and even achieved slightly better sales than previously expected. Although sales were down 2.6 percent year-on-year, analysts expected worse numbers. In addition, in the Health Care segment, sales rose by a greater than expected 5.8 percent. Nevertheless, overall sales are sinking and that is not good. Furthermore, operating income was down by almost 30 percent and adjusted net income was down 31 percent. Given that, GAAP EPS was only USD 1.92 vs. USD 3.07 last year, down 37.5 percent year-on-year and adjusted EPS was USD 2.20 vs. USD 3.07 last year, down 28.3 percent year-on-year. Even considering that Q2 2018 includes USD 0.48 per share benefit from one times effects, the development is not in favor of investors. Accordingly, organic growth was in the red, minus 0.9 percent vs. plus 5.6 percent in the second quarter 2018. The result of this development is a clear underperformer in my portfolio. Since the middle of the year, 3M has built up a significant gap to the Dow Jones:

Considering that 3M's performance has been relatively simultaneous with the Dow Jones since the financial crisis, the recent developments are not simply due to the general macroeconomic situation (but I will discuss this issue later). Just a small side note: Exactly this development I already predicted a few months ago in another article and so I'm not really surprised about it.

Given that, I believe that the steps taken by management are not convincing to achieve the expected organic growth of between 3% to 5%. In order to better serve global customers and markets, 3M is realigning the company from five business groups to four. 3M also communicated how this will support and advances the business priorities. But that's (at best) extremely vague: (Source: Slideshow)

The management has also decided continuing investments in growth and to reduce 2,000 jobs:

But the job reduction is just a one-time effect that does not affect organic growth itself in the long-term. Likewise, management does not explain exactly what "investment in further growth" means. Research and development is a general issue. Rather, management would need to outline the areas in which it strengthens research and development and how this contributes to more growth.

Furthermore, 3M must keep its word here. However, investment in research and development is declining (at least on a high level).

And even if we look at 2019 on a quarterly basis, it is noticeable that the company has not yet been able to keep its promise compared with the 2018 quarters.

But that is not all, less expenses in research and development would be ok for me if the return on equity would remain but this is not the case here. That shows that 3M lost some of its efficiency. However, investors have to note that efficiency is still quite good.

Less good is that 3M has not made any real progress to boost organic growth with new product launches or new designs etc. Rather, 3M is now trying to buy growth. The decision of 3M to acquire Acelity, the leader in the wound care market, seems to be more forced than strategic at the moment because 3M paid USD 6.7 billion or 15x Acelity adjusted EBITDA. 3M still has to prove that the promised synergies will actually materialize. What remains at the potential end of the actual cycle is that 3M has the highest level of financial leverage in its history.

Accordingly, the financial scope for investment in the organic business is weakened. In the future, therefore, 3M can only act from a position of financial weakness.

Why I am keeping my shares and may buy some more here and there

Given all these negative aspects I want to point out that I will keep my 3M shares. Furthermore, I may add in the future here and there and these are the reasons. Firstly, all the negative aspects should be already priced in. Secondly, 3M has a diversified business that is protected by patents, an experienced management and an impressive track record. Many investors like me are looking for such companies. This is especially true as it regards the diversified portfolio because within such a portfolio, weak business segments can be compensated by strong segments. This could also be observed in the second quarter. Sales rose 5.8 percent in the Health Care segment, fell by 0.5 percent in Consumer segment, slipped by 2.9 percent in Transportation and Electronics segment and slid 9 percent in Safety and Industrial segment. This may limit the overall grow but reduces the downside risk as well. This fits perfect to my approach: as a relatively young long-term investor, I also try to take as few risks as possible in order to benefit in particular from the long-term development of the stock market.

Thirdly, from a fundamental point of view, 3M appears to be more reasonably valued that the years before, at least according to the historical P/E ratio.

Furthermore, the dividend yield has reached a quite attractive level (while the payout ratio increased as well).

Investors can look back on a good track record. Even this year, 3M increased its dividend by almost 6 percent.

The problem that I now have as an investor is that the high fundamental valuation in the past reflected the high growth. However, the payout ratio, debt ratio and current growth make it necessary for the range within which the company is fairly valued to shift downwards. Accordingly, I now consider the company to be only fairly valued, perhaps even still too highly valued. Because in the end you also have to consider the trade dispute and its vague outcome. But since I am still fundamentally convinced of the company and I don't know when the global economy will pick up or management's efforts will be successful, I am taking advantage of the cost average effect. This means that I more or less simply dripping on, whenever the company loses percentages again. This lowers my entry price and increases my dividend yield at the same time. I will continue to do so until my fundamental attitude towards the company changes.

Conclusion

3M is now in a price range which hasn't been seen for many years because both companies face an increasingly challenging market environment. I like the company for my diversified portfolio and will continue to buy some shares here and there. But I don't expect any big leaps in the short term.

