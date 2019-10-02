Reliable Income REIT Portfolio Update: A Mountain-Sized Addition

Bankruptcy news from Forever 21 will put downward pressure on mall REITs, but of the ~200 store closures announced, 16 belong to MAC, eight to BPR, and one to SPG.

Every holding contributed positively to the September performance lead by MAC and BPR, which were both up 13.2% and 8.3%, respectively.

In September we saw a bounce-back month, with the portfolio's strongest month to date performance, up 5.14%.

In January 2019, I launched the Reliable Income REIT Portfolio for investors to follow and align their investments with me as we near the end of this historic bull run. The idea behind the portfolio is to invest in high-quality companies that provide high-yield and reliable dividends. There are not too many worse situations than a dividend investor seeing one of their investments cut a dividend they are relying on, especially those in retirement. Thus, a well-built REIT portfolio can be trusted to provide you a safe income stream even when times are tough.

As such, in order to help those looking to add high-yield REITs to their portfolio, look no further than the Reliable Income REIT portfolio as we grow it together. As the economy, both here in the US and globally, begins to show signs of a slowdown, I am suggesting to my followers to begin to re-position some of their investments in defensive names, such as the REITs in the portfolio below. Before we get into the performance of the portfolio thus far let's quickly remind you of the blueprint for the portfolio and give you a little more insight into why REITs deserve a spot in your portfolio. If you are new to REITs, feel free to take a look at one of my more recent articles, "Passive Income The REIT Way," which goes into more detail.

Portfolio Blueprint

Let's take a look at how our Reliable Income REIT portfolio will be constructed:

High-quality companies paying reliable dividends

Invest only in REITs

Target portfolio yield of 6+%

Include a combination of both common and preferred shares

Here are the rules we will be sticking by for this portfolio:

I start by making a $2,000 initial investment in each stock as it joins the portfolio.

Additional investments of $1,000 will be made if any initial investments remain a compelling buy.

Dividends will be collected until we collect $1,000 before making another investment

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, negative changes take place within the company, or strategy changes for the company).

Why Invest In REITs?

Investing in real estate is a tried and true method of successful investing that created many of today's richest people in the world. In fact, a study done by Forbes in 2018 listed Real Estate as the industry having the third most billionaires in the world, at 220, or 10%.

What attracts people to real estate is the fact that the industry is usually a predictable business thanks in part to rental income, which makes this kind of investment highly attractive to long-term investors.

REITs tend to payer higher dividends than non-REIT stocks in part to their tax structure. REITs are required to pay out 90% of their otherwise taxable income to investors in the form of dividends in order to keep their REIT status. This structure forces REIT management teams to make the most of their capital as they do not have the luxury of investing back into their company through income as much as non-REITs do, but they gain tax advantages through their REIT status.

Being that real estate is vital to both people and businesses, the demand for properties is always there, regardless of economic conditions.

REITs can be a solid defensive play for investors in the event the economy begins to slow as well, which has been a hot topic of discussion of late. In a recession, REITs have the ability to decrease rents for tenants who may be struggling in order to keep properties filled. In return, income streams tend to remain relatively resilient and consistent over the full cycle.

September Performance Update

After seeing a lackluster month in August, the portfolio bounced back in a strong way in the month of September returning 5.1% during the month. For comparable purposes, the S&P 500 gained only 1.8% on the month and the VNQ was even, leaving the Reliable Income REIT portfolio to strongly outperform both in the month of September (applause).

The strong performance from the portfolio was across the board with all stocks contributing to positive gains on the month. We also collected a record number of dividends on the month, $145 and also made one new addition to the portfolio, which we will discuss briefly below.

The invested value of the portfolio did increase to $15,089 invested now, with the new addition I made during the month. My goal is to invest $25,000 by the end of 2019, but only if opportunities present themselves. REITs as a whole right now have been on a solid run of late, and many names appear stretched right now, so it is imperative to dig deep to find value.

Here is a look at the portfolio performance through September 2019:

September Highlights

Received $145.74 in dividend payments during the month

Added IRM to the portfolio (highlighted in red above)

Current yield on the portfolio is 7.40%

Yield on Cost for the portfolio is 7.84%

Total gain on portfolio (with Dividends) is 8.2%

Total Dividends expected for 2019: $657

Inception to date Gain: 5.8%

Portfolio Activity

The month of September was a bounce back of sorts for the portfolio led by Macerich (MAC) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), who both saw their stock rise 13.2% and 8.3%, respectively, during the month.

Macerich has seen volatile moves for much of 2019 on continued news on retail. The latest retail bankruptcy, which is putting added pressure on MAC for the start of October, is by way of Forever 21.

Simon Property Group (SPG) Brookfield, and MAC are three of Forever 21's largest landlords. Both SPG and BPR looked into possibly taking a stake in the company as part of a restructuring deal that never came to fruition. According to court papers, SPG is owed $8.1 million, BPR is owed $5.3 million, and MAC is owed $2.7 million. Forever 21 is MAC's second largest tenant in terms of percentage of rent.

The Forever 21 bankruptcy will put added pressure on our retail related REITs, given that they are direct landlords with the company, but I am still confident in all three companies outlooks going forward. The worry comes if any nearby tenants have clauses that provide a release cause in the event Forever 21 closes. On a more positive note, only about a third of the company's store locations are expected to close, at this time.

Based on the roughly 200 store closures announced by the company, 16 locations are Macerich locations, 8 BPR locations, and only one SPG location, which is good news for those REITs.

In addition, I made one new acquisition to the portfolio during the month by purchasing shares in Iron Mountain (IRM).

Iron Mountain has long been known as a recycling and storage company for many years, but they are transforming into much more. Unlike traditional self-storage companies like Public Storage (PSA) or CubeSmart (CUBE), IRM leases space to companies for retaining mountains of records.

Iron Mountain is a storage and information management company, structured as a REIT, that was founded in 1951. The company assists other organizations around the world in protecting their information, reduce storage rental costs, comply with regulations, facilitate corporate disaster recovery, and better use their information and IT infrastructure for business advantages, regardless of its format, location or life cycle stage. Due to the company having their hands in various areas of business, the REIT is labeled more as a "Specialty" REIT.

In addition to physical data storage, IRM has developed several related services due to evolving technology. Many corporations this day in age are pushing for more digitalization, as such, IRM also has services that convert original data onto various digital formats. Other services include: shredding, inventory management services and data centers for digital storage.

The driver for the company going forward is going to be centered around the digital line of the business. With so many companies looking to move to a cloud-based network and lessoning the reliance on paper, the company must adapt, and that starts with the growth in their data centers.

During Q2 2019, the company had 13 data centers online. The data center sector only accounts for 6% of total revenue, but the potential is enormous, and the company is locked in on growing it. Revenue related to the Data Centers through Q2 2019 was $123.8 million. During 2018, revenue related to Data Centers was $229 million for the full year. This sector is going to continue to be a growth driver for the company as the demand remains strong.

Dividends Expected Next Month

I expect to receive $81.33 in dividends for the month of October.

$33 expected from SRC

$48 expected from AHT-H

Looking Ahead

The uncertainty I expected for the last half of the year has been about what I expected and more. Uncertainties around trade with China continues to be at the forefront of traders' minds, but now we add another layer with talks of impeachment.

Other areas of uncertainty include trade with Europe, global economic weakness, and rising tensions with Iran and possibly North Korea again, not to mention the beginning of the 2020 election season hitting stride. A lot of uncertainty to say the least.

October has historically been a volatile month, so investors should be provided plenty opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at reasonable valuations.

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

