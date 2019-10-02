Grandpa Is Buying EPR Properties For Its 5.88% Yield, Outstanding Portfolio, And Rental Income Growth

It has been a couple of weeks since my last article on the Grandpa series, after taking a short holiday break. I am now excited to return exploring stocks and investment strategies for our "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio." Along with the rules that we have set for picking stocks in GRP, let me remind you that the goal of the portfolio is not to beat the market or outperform in any way. Rather our "Grandpa" is looking to build a portfolio of safe, income-generating assets, that he can rely upon, while not overpaying for them.

Every stock chosen for GRP must have:

A dividend yield ≥ 4%

A payout ratio < 80%

A PE ratio < 20 (in this case P/FFO since EPR is a REIT)

A beta < 1

A few readers in my previous articles mentioned that it is wise to start adding some REITs in GRP. They are not wrong, indeed. While the market has been pushing towards all-time highs lately, volatility and violent swings occur too often. Statements from both sides of the trade war cause sudden rallies and sell-offs that put investors' patience to the test every single day. During such times of uncertainty, one of the safest and most trustworthy asset class is real estate. Investors are well aware causing the Vanguard's Real Estate ETF (VNQ) to rally to all-time highs. Over the past year, VNQ has a total return of nearly 20% against SPY's 3.64%.

Source: Bloomberg

Introduction

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)(formerly Entertainment Properties Trust) invests in places to play and learn. The self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) owns around 140 movie megaplex theaters and theater-anchored entertainment retail centers around the US and Canada. The REIT buys properties from theater operators and leases them back to the original owners. Many of its theaters are leased to AMC Entertainment. EPR also owns ski resorts (for clients including Camelback Mountain Resorts), golf resorts (for operator TopGolf), waterparks (including Schlitterbahn parks), public charter schools, early education centers, and private schools.

Operations

The REIT owns three main types of properties: Entertainment, Education, and Recreation. Its Entertainment properties generated 48% of its total revenue during the last quarter in the form of rental income. They include multiplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, and family entertainment centers. Its Education properties (18% of revenue) consist of 51 public charter school properties, 71 early childhood centers, and 16 private schools. Its Recreation properties (31% of revenue) include ski areas, waterparks, and golf courses.

Acquisitions have fueled rental income growth, consistent with the company's strategy to grow its assets. Investment spending during the three months ended June 30, 2019, totaled $311.6 million including expenditures for the acquisition of 19 megaplex theatres totaling $284.5 million.

Moreover, EPR is operating more than 250 tenants in 43 states and Canada which makes it one of the most diversified REITs.

Source: Annual report

The dividend

The point of the series is to construct a dividend-oriented income portfolio for our Grandpa. We want to make sure that the dividend is well-covered, and that EPR's assets will keep pumping rental income no matter what the state of the economy is. EPR has become famous among retail investors, mainly for its characteristic to pay dividends monthly. Lots of investors adore this policy since it makes for a consistent monthly paycheck that, besides its sense of stability and reliability, also helps to pay the bills in some cases.

EPR's dividend has been historically strong, and apart from the company's cut during the last financial crisis, it has consistently been raised.

Source: Quarterly report

The dividend is well covered by FFO, which makes for a payout ratio of ~83%. The stock is currently yielding 5.8%, which is a fantastic yield for income-seeking investors.

Source: Bloomberg

But how safe is EPR's rental income? To begin with, a little less than 20% of revenue comes from education. I consider this to be one of the safest real estate segments one can invest and a wise choice by EPR's management. Unlike the broader rental market, which is subject to economic swings, student housing as well as schools themselves are recession-resistant and may well be practically recession-proof. It's more likely for a common business to "pack their bags" than for an actual school to close down.

Its largest tenant is theater operator AMC, which accounted for about 20% of its annual revenue during the past year. Other tenants include Regal, Vail Resorts, TopGolf, and Premier Parks. They are all well-respected firms with historically sound financial performances. EPR Properties remains focused on its core movie theater business as Americans continue to flock to the movies even in uncertain markets.

Valuation and Risks

As I mentioned earlier, a lot of money is flowing into real estate these days, due to the certainty and reliability their income provides. This trend has also caught EPR, which, along with its monthly dividend policy, makes things even more attractive. The company is currently trading at 1.95 times its book value, which has been historically high for the stock.

While the stock is not to be called expensive directly, the catch is how the company uses its cash flow to grow. The company's dividend is well-covered by cash from operating activities. EPR paid $207M in dividends in 2014. During the past year, EPR paid $342.3M in dividends, but the operating cash flow was $443M. In both periods, the company used around 80% of the OCF to distribute its dividends. The strange thing though is that dividends paid out to shareholders have gone up by ~75% since then, while the 5-year net dividend growth is only 5.84%. The reason why this happens is that the company issues a vast amount of shares to fuel future growth.

The company has approximately 2.2 times more shares outstanding than it did ten years ago.

Source: Macrotrends

While this has worked for the company so far, EPR's management must be extremely careful with its share issuance. As long as the FFO/new share is higher than the cost in dividends of that share, EPR is good to go. It is of high importance that EPR can deliver. EPR needs to use the cash it receives from the newly issued shares wisely to yield a higher return against the dividend it has to pay in those shares in the future. However, what happens if new investments are funded through issuing share capital, and then they fail? The shareholders will not only suffer from the loss of cash but also the dilution of share capital that attempted to fund that investment. If that wasn't enough, future dividends will have to be paid out in those new shares, which will further burden the company's balance sheet. While the strategy has worked so far for the company, investors must be aware of the potential risks. The fact that historically, the stock has not been cheap has helped the company by issuing a considerable amount of shares at a high price. EPR is currently trading at a P/FFO of ~14.3. I can certainly see how the historically outstanding performance and management's aggressive but efficient investing, justify such valuation.

Conclusion

Our Grandpa does not intend to outperform the market, but rather enjoy a healthy income stream through dividends. EPR has not only managed to provide its unitholder with fat distributions but also with capital gains. Through its aggressive investing model, it has massively outperformed the market over the past decade.

Source: EPR

EPR has achieved a 5-Yr annualized Total Return of 15.5%, outperforming its industry peers, whose annualized Total Return is 12% for the same period.

Source: Bloomberg

Moreover, what I love about EPR is the strong position of the company's President and CEO Silvers Gregory, who owns ~0.53% of the company or ~$31.5M. Collective insider ownership accounts for ~1.21% of the firm.

Source: Bloomberg

While EPR excessive stock issuance may pose a risk in the case of a recession, its cash flows are outstanding, and its tenants are credit-worthy enough to ease any worries. Management has proven itself to achieve marvelous returns. The diversified portfolio of the firm owns safe assets that can keep delivering cash flows for years to come. As uncertainty over the trade war and a potential recession loom, EPR's well-covered dividend and profitability offer a compelling choice for income-seeking investors like our Grandpa. If you like the "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio" series, don't forget to follow me here on SA, I am looking forward to your suggestions for future picks. Your feedback is always welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.