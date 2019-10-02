Brakes Have Been Applied To Grande West Transportation's Growth, But Positives Exist

Investment Thesis

Grande West Transportation Group (OTCPK:GWTNF) (BUS) is a manufacturer of mid-size buses targeting public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada. After a stellar stock performance in 2017, the company's shares have fallen ~80% as sales pipeline has been reduced due to transit agencies deferring deliveries to later years and an increase in competition. The company faces a tough year ahead; however, the overall market size is quite significant and the company can return to its growth path over the next few years. Investors should keep an eye on how the company tracks over the next several quarters before looking to establish a possible position in the stock.

Company Overview

Products and Services

BUS designs, engineers, and produces the Vicinity bus used mainly by transit agencies in Canada and the U.S. The Company was born as a result of a partnership with BC Transit in 2008 due to the need for mid-sized buses to be deployed on low-density routes. To date the company has deployed ~300 buses across Canada and is starting to get traction in the U.S. market. The company also provides support and warranty services for the buses sold in the market.

The main appeal for the buses is their size which falls between the small cutaway buses and traditional 40' buses operated by most public transit agencies in North America. The picture below illustrates this concept.

Business Model Analysis

Key Customers: Target customers are mainly public transit agencies, mainly ones that are looking to serve lower density populations which don't require large bus capacity. Other customers include car rental companies and private entities such as airports, but the opportunity for these is smaller.

Value Proposition: Customers are able to "right-size" their fleet using BUS products and these buses also cost less (upfront and lower ongoing fuel consumption), are highly accessible, and reduce emissions. Many Canadian transit agencies that have used BUS products report up to 20% decrease in operational costs.

Sales Channel: Grande West transportation sells its vehicles through strategically placed distribution centers. The company also partners with dealers who sell the products directly to customers.

Production: The company has historically partnered with WeiChai Power (a Chinese manufacturer) to product its vehicles that have been sold in Canada. In 2017 the company qualified for the "Buy America" program allowing it to bid on U.S. public tenders leading to a manufacturing partnership with Spartan Motors (SPAR).

Market Overview

Key Trends

As noted previously, the company was born out of a need by public transit agencies to right size their fleets and optimize operations. There has also been a strong push towards electric buses and the need to reduce emissions from public transit. In the U.S., the process of selling to U.S. public agencies is quite stringent and "Buy America" requirements make it increasingly challenging for new entrants.

For BUS, all these factors are tailwinds as it is selling mid-size buses that can optimize costs, reduce emissions and is qualified under the "Buy America" program.

Market Size and Segmentation

As of 2018, the transit bus segment was valued at $29.69 billion with a growth rate is 8.78% (Source: Global Information Inc.). Management claims that there ~1,800 buses sold in Canada and ~12,000 sold in the U.S. each year with market opportunity for the Vicinity bus being 1,200 buses per year. On aggregate, there are ~128,000 buses in the U.S. and 18,000 in Canada and these have a replacement life cycle of 10-12 years.

Competition Analysis

Grande West Transportation faces competition from other bus brands, the most notable ones being NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF), Cutaways, Nova Bus (Volvo), and Gillig. The company claims that its Vicinity bus is the "only purpose-built heavy duty mid-size bus on the market." Our view is that this is over-exaggerated and transit agencies have several options to choose from in terms of buses of similar size.

Financial Performance and Valuation

Historical Financial Performance

After explosive revenue growth in 2017 and 2018, the current year has been a massive disappointment for the company with expected revenues being cut in almost half. This is due to multiple transit agencies deciding to delay their deliveries into 2020 as they reassess their fleet plans. We also believe this is due to increasing competition and the overall tough environment faced by the industry. Management does expect things to pick up in 2020 with a backlog of 160 buses to be delivered over the next 18 months. Q2-19 saw a significant increase in performance as revenue increased to ~11M from $4.5M in Q1-19. The company's sales efforts in the U.S. seem to be gaining traction with transit agencies in Georgia and Iowa signing contracts, Mississippi firming up their order and a successful completion of a mock audit for Buy America compliance.

Valuation

Based on comparables above, the company seems to be fairly valued. The key comp in our view is NFI which is suffering through a similar challenged environment and hence trading at a comparable revenue multiple.

Key Risks

Low adoption of public transit buses in the U.S. is affecting the growth of the company.

Reliance on key suppliers.

Warranty risks pose a concern of unexpected one-time costs for the company.

Union threats due to low wages for smaller-bus drivers leading to challenged growth

Tariffs on Chinese goods by the U.S. government could raise costs for the company

Conclusion

The company faces a tough year ahead. However, U.S. sales could pick up in the next 6-12 months, returning the company to its growth path. Investors should keep an eye on the stock for the next several quarters before looking to establish a position.

