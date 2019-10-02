Increased Recession Fears Will Boost Gold

A fresh wave of fear that the U.S. economy, as well as the global economy, will contract in the months ahead has boosted gold’s safety appeal. In this report, we’ll review the reasons in support of a gold price rebound in October.

As we discussed in a previous report, gold still has the benefit of a safety bid in the month ahead. Historically, the month of October has been volatile for equities and relatively benign for gold. Although gold has shown weakness in past Octobers, in recent years the metal has typically experienced a sharp rally. Gold’s October rallies have often been strong enough to give the metal a net monthly gain.

In September, gold lost some of its safety bid to the diplomatic attempts of China and the Trump administration to repair trade relations between the two nations. This resulted in a short-term peak for the gold price in early September, followed by a 5% pullback in the weeks that followed. But the gold price responded favorably at the start of October to news that the U.S. manufacturing sector had contracted in September to its worst level in over 10 years. This was taken as a sign by traders that U.S. business conditions are suffering from the tariff war.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing survey for September registered a 47.8% reading, which was down from the 49.1% level in August. This also greatly disappointed the expectations of many economists, who expected the latest ISM survey to be above 50. Any reading below 50 is regarded as contractionary, hence a concern for the U.S. economy at large.

With concerns over the domestic economic outlook mounting, investors will likely turn their attention once again to gold as a safe haven investment this fall. Moreover, worries over the state of the global economy are also increasing. Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and some of its key trading partners have led the economists at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to downgrade their forecasts for trade growth in 2019 and 2020.

It was in part a nascent fear over a U.S.-China trade war and consequent global economic slowdown that launched gold’s bull market last October. In view of the latest world economic outlook, then, U.S. investors as well as international investors have an incentive to maintain their intermediate-term safety-related gold holdings.

Also increasing gold’s safety appeal this fall is the increased likelihood of another Federal Reserve interest rate cut in October. The latest ISM manufacturing report has lifted expectations of a rate cut at the Fed’s next policy meeting later this month from 40% to 60% as of Oct. 1. Lower interest rates often serve to diminish gold’s competition from bonds on the part of yield-seeking investors.

While gold’s safe-haven demand looks to increase in October, it’s not without its immediate-term challenges. One such obstacle is the recent slip below its widely watched 50-day moving average. A close below the 50-day MA on a weekly basis is regarded by many technical traders as a sign of weakness. Many trading algorithms treat a violation of the 50-day MA as a sell signal, which would explain the rapidity of gold’s decline on Sept. 30 following last week’s close below the 50-day trend line. For gold to recover its near-term technical strength, it should ideally close back above the 50-day MA fairly soon.

Source: BigCharts

Another factor which would increase gold’s near-term recovery prospects would be for the silver price to reverse its downward trend. Silver has also established a pattern of lower highs and lows since last month and remains under its 50-day moving average as of Oct. 1. However, silver is within reach of a technical reversal and is very close to its overhead 50-day MA. This is perhaps best illustrated by the following graph, which shows the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) in relation to its 50-day MA. A weekly close above this psychologically significant trend line would benefit the yellow metal due to the historical tendency for silver to lead or confirm strength in the gold market.

Source: BigCharts

As previously noted, the seasonal tendency is for the metal to have a meaningful and tradable rally at some point during October. Confirming strength in the silver price would also increase gold’s bullish prospects in Q4. With fears over the global economic outlook rising, gold is positioned to feed of these fears and thereby keep its 1-year-old bull market intact. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining longer-term investment positions in the yellow metal.

On a strategic note, I was recently stopped out of my trading position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) when the 27.80 level was violated on an intraday basis. I’m waiting for both the gold price and the gold mining stocks to confirm a short-term low has been established before initiating a new trading position in GDX and am back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.