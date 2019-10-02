Brookfield Asset Management Is Firing On All Cylinders

Introduction

As usual, I enjoyed this year's Investor Day Presentation by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) in New York on September 26th. My thesis is that BAM is doing a nice job producing shareholder returns. One must grasp plan value in order to understand long term shareholder returns. The stock tends to trade at a discount to plan value but historically plan value adjusted for dividends has been a good proxy for shareholder returns. The past track record sends a clarion signal that management is capable of backing up projections.

This article is about the parent company, Brookfield, but there can be confusion because the listed partnerships under the parent also have "Brookfield" in their names. Most of the invested capital for the parent comes from the listed partnerships: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). Apart from the preceding sentence, when we say Brookfield in this article we are talking about the parent company.

A September 30th press release revealed that Brookfield completed their acquisition of 61.2% of Oaktree Capital Management. Both Brookfield and Oaktree have solid investment acumen as they position capital for good times and bad times.

Current Plan Value

Slide 49 of the 2019 Investor Day Presentation shows a plan value of $68.9 billion:

Image Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

The $68.9 billon plan total from the Investor Day Presentation is $1.1 billion more than the $67.8 billion on page 3 of the 2Q19 Supplemental. This difference is because the 2Q19 Supplemental invested capital sub total of $33.1 billion is based on share prices from June 30th while the invested capital sub total of $34.2 billion on slide 49 in the Investor Day Presentation is based on share prices from September 20th. The 2Q19 Supplemental shows invested capital in the bold "Blended" column:

Image Source: 2Q19 Supplemental

The increased share prices of BEP and BIP from June 30th to September 20th account for the $1.1 billion difference between the 2Q19 Supplemental and the Investor Day slide. Looking at September 20th share prices used in the Investor Day slide, we can spell out the numbers. 188 million BEP units times $37.64 equals $7,076 million, which is $560 million more than the $6,516 million in the 2Q19 Supplemental. And 118 million BIP units times $47.72 equals $5,631 million, which is $578 million more than the $5,053 million in the 2Q19 Supplemental.

Past And Future Plan Value

We see that plan value has climbed the way management predicted from mid 2015 to mid 2019:

Image Source: 2Q19 Supplemental

The projected climb for plan value for the next five years is remarkable:

Image Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

If this five year projection is correct then we will have gone from mid 2015 where asset management was just 37% of plan value to mid 2024 where asset management will be 57% of plan value.

Intrinsic Value

Generally speaking, I think the $68.9 billion plan value from management is near the high end of the intrinsic value range. For example, investors using market prices from September 20th instead of IFRS for BPY can argue for a valuation that is almost $5 billion below plan value. This is because 522 million BPY shares times $19.94 is $10.4 billion but the IFRS value used in the 2Q19 Supplemental calculation and the 2019 Investor Day calculation is $15.3 billion. Some may also question the Brookfield Residential privatization number which causes management to value Unlisted investments at $7.5 billion instead of the IFRS number of $6.5 billion in the 2Q19 Supplemental. And some investors might shave 25% off the plan value numbers of $21.3 billion for annualized fee earnings and $11.6 billion for net target carried interest. This would lower the intrinsic value range by a little over $8 billion. The cumulative effect of these considerations could lower plan value by $14 billion. As such, I believe the intrinsic value for Brookfield is on the high end of a range from around $55 billion to $70 billion.

The 2Q19 Supplemental shows 1,003 million diluted shares at the end of 2Q19 and there were about 53 million shares issued as a part of the Oaktree transaction for a total of about 1,056 million. So I think the intrinsic value of the stock is in the high end of the range from $52 to $66 per share. This compares to the share price at the close of business on October 1st which was $51.98.

Closing Thoughts

I have been long Brookfield for many years as per my 7 articles going back to October 2015. Bruce Flatt is a special CEO and Brookfield's wonderful culture has been consistent over time. Management has been correct about growth in the past and I see no reason to doubt them now. In the short run Mr. Market can have myopia but in the long run I believe Brookfield will outperform the S&P 500 over the next five years. The actionable information is to take a look at the long term prospects for Brookfield even though the share price has risen considerably as interest rates have fallen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.