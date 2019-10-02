Tesla Q3 Falls Short Of 100K

It was back in mid September that I detailed how I believed electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) was pushing very hard to deliver 100,000 vehicles in Q3. While this would set a quarterly record for vehicles to customers, the change in the sales mix from a year ago meant that automotive revenues wouldn't quite see the same growth. As the quarter came to a close, CEO Elon Musk stated this key level was possible, but that the company again needed a huge push to make it happen. Unfortunately, Tesla fell a bit short, sending shares lower in Tuesday's after-hours session.

The third quarter turned out to be another record one of both production and deliveries as detailed in the graphic below. However, these records aren't exactly tremendous when you consider the fact that Tesla was supposed to be producing 10,000 Model 3 units a week by the end of 2018, according to Musk. The latest quarter figure doesn't even average out to 6,150 vehicles per week using 13 weeks, and even less if you use the 92 day quarterly average.

(Source: Tesla Q3 production/delivery letter, seen here)

The first key to look at is how things compared to Q2 2019. Model S/X deliveries were down a little more than 300 units, while the number of premium vehicles subject to lease accounting jumped by about 800 units. That will have a negative impact on the top line since leases generate much less revenue, although leasing margins are much higher.

As for the Model 3, deliveries rose by almost 2,000 units. However, like its more expensive counterparts, leasing was a larger percentage of deliveries. A little more than 2,000 extra units were leased, which will have a similar revenue/earnings impact that I mentioned above. In total, the number of deliveries rose by 1,644 units sequentially, before the final adjusted numbers are reported on the earnings report.

The next major question to ask will be how does this translate to total revenues? Unfortunately, a major push of SR+ variants to Europe might really hurt average selling prices and margins. For instance, the countries of Norway, The Netherlands, and Spain saw just over 3,900 SR+ Model 3 units registered in Q3, according to this data. That's a sharp rise from the 528 SR+ units delivered in those three countries in Q2.

The second major issue for Q3 was the strength in the US dollar. To estimate this, I used a 63-day moving average of some key currencies, since most years average about 253 trading days ( 253 / 4 = 63.25 ). From Q2 to Q3, the dollar was up about 1.1% against the Euro, 4.5% against the British Pound, 2.6% against the Norwegian krone, and 2.9% against the Chinese Yuan. The British Pound one is really important, since the Model 3 saw its first volume deliveries in Q3. Less than 200 units were registered in Q2 in the UK according to TMC Europe, but more than 2,500 came in the first two months of Q3, as we are still waiting the September estimate.

Just like in Q2, the delivery/production letter stated that net orders set a record and the company is entering the current quarter with an increase in its backlog. Without providing actual numbers, this statement is rather useless. This is because you can order a Model 3 built in Shanghai, a Model Y, or a Model 3 for the four countries in Eastern Europe where the order book was opened in Q3, but that production can't be filled until the Model Y is launched or the Shanghai factory starts production.

It will be interesting to see if analysts cut their numbers after Wednesday's report. The average Q3 street estimate going into this announcement was revenues of $6.38 billion, up slightly from $6.35 billion reported in Q2, while the non-GAAP loss forecast was $0.41, a dramatic improvement from the $1.12 loss seen in Q2. Given the higher number of leased vehicles, potentially lower sales mix, and the currency issues, Tesla will need significant cost controls to meet that loss forecast, unless it reports a lot of credit sales or book a lot of autopilot revenue from features released during the period. Revenues from the energy and services segment also are a major wild card each quarter.

Tesla also proved in Q3 that it still hasn't been able to unwind the huge wave of deliveries that come late in the quarter. This logistics issue was supposed to be solved several quarters ago, but the company still relies on a later quarter push and end of quarter discounts to move inventory. Just look at The Netherlands for example, where the company averaged more than 386 Model 3 registrations in the final five days of the quarter. On the first day of Q4, the number was six. Find me another automaker that goes from 262 registrations on Monday to less than 3% of that on Tuesday.

In the end, Tesla set records for Q3 deliveries and production, but it's a bit of a disappointment when CEO Musk's leaked e-mail showed a push for 100,000 units. The company still only averaged Model 3 production of a little over 6,000 units a week, and it needed to cut prices and lease more vehicles just to achieve this. With numerous pressures on revenues and earnings, analysts are likely to cut estimates into the quarterly report. As seen in the chart below, shares dropped after hours, putting them basically back where they were when the leaked e-mail news came out.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.