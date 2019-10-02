Despite Rising Premium, PFL Remains A Buy

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) as an investment option at its current market price. PFL is a fund I have been recommending throughout 2019, and that recommendation remains in place today. The fund has seen a respectable gain since my last review, and its premium to NAV, while higher than earlier in the year, remains reasonable when alternative funds are considered. Furthermore, PFL's income production has markedly improved, indicating the high income stream is safe heading in to 2020. Finally, PFL's NAV has risen this year, helped by the strong performance in the U.S. housing market. With low delinquencies within the housing sector, PFL's large weighting to this asset class should continue to drive gains as we push in to the final quarter of the year.

Background

First, a little about the fund. PFL is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is to "seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital." Currently, the fund trades at $11.45/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.09/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.45%. I have recommended PFL for a while, and continued to do so when I reviewed the fund back in April. In hindsight, that turned out to be a correct call, as PFL has registered a positive return since that review:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering this return, as well as the recent volatility in the market, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess PFL to see if I should maintain my bullish rating. After review, I still believe PFL is an attractive buy, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Premium Has Risen, But Its Attractive Considering PIMCO's Alternatives

To begin, I want to talk about PFL's valuation. As I alluded to in my title, I continue to feel PFL offers investors a reasonable entry point, which is difficult to find in today's market. However, I first must point out that does not mean PFL is "cheap." It does sport a premium price and, importantly, this premium has risen since my April review. To get a sense of by how much, I compiled some relevant metrics in the table below, related to PFL's valuation over the past 52 weeks:

Fund Current Premium Premium in April Review Average 1-Year Premium Average 2019 Premium 1-year Premium High 1-year Premium Low PFL 7.2% 5.6% 6.4% 7.6% 11.6% (1.5%)

Source: PIMCO (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, while PFL's premium has certainly risen over the past six months, it is still resting around its average for 2019, which I view positively. Furthermore, while it is higher than its 1-year average, it is only a slight variance, so the more expensive price does not concern me much. Of course, in fairness, PFL does have a history of trading much lower than its current valuation (including at a discount to NAV), which is why I cautioned investors against thinking this price is "cheap." However, considering how pricey the market has become across most asset classes, finding a fund trading around its average for the year does peek my interest.

Furthermore, PFL does not look attractive just in isolation. In fact, it begins to look much more attractive once we consider PIMCO's CEF alternatives. Specifically, PFL is the fourth cheapest CEF in the PIMCO universe, and the differential between it and other funds is quite substantial. To illustrate, consider the table below, which lists out some relevant premium metrics:

Average PIMCO CEF Premium 16.2% Average PIMCO CEF Premium (excluding muni CEFs) 18.3% Highest PIMCO CEF Premium (PCQ) 37.1% Lowest PIMCO CEF Premium (PNI) 2.1%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, when we consider the other options out there, PFL's premium looks quite reasonable indeed. Yes, there are cheaper options out there, but PFL is sitting near the bottom in terms of price to own. Furthermore, when we exclude muni-focused CEFs, we see the PIMCO average premium rise even higher than when they muni-funds are considered. This tells me that PFL's direct competition is priced higher, on average, than the average for all CEFs. This tells me if investors are looking for value, and steering away from muni CEFs, PFL is going to fit the bill quite nicely.

Income and NAV Gains Tell A Positive Story

I now want to shift the focus to the underlying performance of PFL, in terms of income production and NAV performance. To start, I want to highlight how much income production has improved in the short term, which makes me very confident in the fund. Back in April, I was fairly critical of PFL in this regard. While PFL was not impacted by PIMCO's announced distribution cuts back in April, it put me on guard to monitor PFL very closely to determine if it could be in line for a cut in the future. On that backdrop, I saw some reason for caution, as PFL had a negative UNII balance and short-term coverage ratios that were not very impressive. Fortunately, this time around, these metrics have improved substantially. To illustrate, consider the two tables below, which list out PFL's data from PIMCO's March (the data used for the April review) and September (the most recent available) UNII reports:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PFL has seen a marked improvement in terms of income production, and that makes me much more comfortable recommending the fund. The UNII balance, while not wildly impressive on the surface, has moved from negative to positive, and that gives me comfort the fund is not at risk of a distribution cut. Furthermore, the short-term coverage ratios have noticeably improved. Better still, PFL is seeing short-term momentum, with the 3-month ratio registering higher than the 6-month ratio, another positive sign.

Aside from the income story, PFL's NAV action is another reason for my bullish outlook. While the premium to NAV rise does concern me, the good news is the rise has been capped because the underlying value of the fund has also been rising this year. To illustrate, please reference the chart below:

NAV on 1/1/19 NAV on 9/30/19 YTD Gain $10.39/share $10.66/share 2.6%

Source: PIMCO

While this gain does not seem overly impressive, when we couple the strength in the underlying assets with the increase in current income from the fund, the overall story to me is positive. Further, the rising NAV has kept the fund's premium valuation in check, helping support the case for building additional positions at this time.

Mortgage Debt Remains A Winner

I now want to discuss my outlook for the underlying holdings in PFL's portfolio. During my April review, I touched on the high yield sector, and how that exposure would impact PFL going forward. This time around, I want to focus on the fund's mortgage-related debt, as that is actually the largest sector by weighting within PFL's portfolio, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, mortgage holdings make up almost 29% of total assets, so the performance of this sector will have a large impact on PFL's total return.

Fortunately, this is an area of the market that I have been bullish on for years, and I remain so today. While there are signs of economic slowdowns, in both the U.S. and on a global scale, the housing market in the U.S. continues to look fairly strong. This is driven primarily by a healthy labor market, with unemployment at a historically low level, at 3.7%. In fairness, gains to the employment rate have flattened a bit in the short term. In fact, the change in the unemployment rate is only slightly negative over the past few years, compared to substantial drops to the figure in the years immediately coming out of the recession, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

While the flattening is not a very positive sign, we have to take this reality with an understanding of where we stand today. With unemployment already low by historical standards, it gets increasingly difficult to improve upon that number. Thus, I view the flattening out of this metric as a sign that the labor market is quite strong, and not a specific sign for concern. Of course, this metric is one to monitor closely, especially over the following year, to see if the unemployment rate ticks higher or remains near its current level. For now, I view even the modest drops to the unemployment rate as positive, and believe its impact on the housing market will continue to be profitable for PFL.

While this outlook may seem too optimistic, consider that the change in the unemployment rate has been flattening for the last couple of years, and mortgage delinquencies have continued to fall. This gives some credibility to my outlook the housing market will remain resilient. In fact, in Q2 2019, the mortgage delinquency rate fell to its lowest level post-recession at 2.59%, according to data from the St. Louis Fed, shown in the graph below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see, this metric has been improving consistently since 2013, and Q2's 10-basis point drop from Q1 shows further improvement in an already strong sector of the market. My key takeaway is that mortgage debt continues to be a strong performing asset class, and a tight labor market is likely to cause a continuation of this very positive trend. Considering mortgage debt makes up a good chunk of PFL's portfolio, this is good news for PFL investors.

The Bottom Line

PFL has been a solid performer, and I see no reason to shift my outlook today. The fund's premium is reasonable, the income stream is safe, and the underlying value of the fund has increased year-to-date. With mortgage debt performing well and making up a large percentage of PFL's total holdings, I see reasons to expect further positive performance. With interest rates dropping in the short term, PFL's 9% yield looks very attractive, and the safety of that yield has improved since my last review. Therefore, I am maintaining my bullish outlook on PFL, and would encourage investors to give the fund some consideration at this time.

