Fortress Biotech Preferred: Another Look At This Speculative 11.5% Yielder With More Cash Than Debt

FBIOP offers an 11.7% yield and the potential for capital gain of almost 25% if the price recovers to trade at par.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) has made significant progress since my 11/24/2018 article on the Fortress Biotech Inc. 9.375% Cum Conv Perp Red Pfd Registered Shs Series (FBIOP). Although FBIOP remains a speculative issue, it has appreciated in price from $17.58 to $20.00 since my last article, while paying a hefty quarterly dividend of 58.6 cents per share. Consolidated balance sheet cash has increased to $171 million and is now double consolidated debt. Over the last year FBIO has successfully closed major funding deals with larger pharmaceutical companies including CSL Behring, Invagen (A Cipla Subsidiary) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). The market cap of the FBIO common stock as well as the three public spin-offs that it controls have increased. FBIO has ended its controversial relationship with National Holdings (NHLD) by selling that stake for $22.9 million.

Despite all these recent successes, the par $25 FBIOP still trades for just $20.45 with a generous 11.5% yield. There's still a potential gain of almost 25% if FBIOP recovers fully to par. This article updates the positive case for income investors to consider FBIOP and also highlights the major risks.

What is FBIOP?

FBIOP is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with a 9.375% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly and FBIOP now yields 11.5% at a recent price of $20.45. FBIOP may be called at $25 on or after 9/15/2022. FBIOP is a perpetual issue. There's no obligation for it to be called. Dividends are qualified for tax purposes. See prospectus for additional information. FBIOP has 1 million shares outstanding and typically trades about 7,500 shares daily. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

The market cap of FBIO has increased

The market cap of FBIO has increased since I last wrote about FBIOP back on 11/24/2018. This is important since the preferred stock is senior to the common stock. At a recent price of $1.44 FBIO has a market capitalization of $99 million compared to only $75 million when my 11/24/2018 article was published. The higher market capitalization of FBIO is mostly due to the increasing share count which has grown from 56 million shares to 69 million shares. No additional shares of FBIOP have been issued. This common stock dilution is a problem for FBIO holders but actually benefits preferred stock holders.

The market cap of the three public spin-offs has increased

There are now three publicly-traded biotechs that were created and launched by FBIO. These are Mustang Bio (MBIO), Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:CKPT). The success of these companies is critical to the success of FBIO. FBIO controls these companies and generates cash from them in three ways. FBIO collects management fees, can sell shares to generate cash and receives additional shares each year.

The combined market capitalization of MBIO, ATXI and CKPT is currently about $142 million + $98 million + $76 million = $316 million. When I last covered FBIOP back on 11/24/2018 the combined market cap of these subsidiaries was only $108 million + $59 million + $63 million = $230 million. Note that higher share counts have contributed to this substantial increase in market capitalization. The success of these subsidiaries has included cash payments from larger biotechs. This increases the amount of available cash that FBIO can upstream from them. The larger market caps of the subsidiaries makes it easier for FBIO to raise cash by selling shares. Dilutive stock sales are a major concern for FBIO, MBIO, ATXI and CKPT investors. One advantage of the par $25 FBIOP preferred shares is that dilution is not a concern for preferred stock investors.

Cash from stock sales

FBIO can raise cash by selling additional shares of itself, MBIO, ATXI or CKTP to the general public. There also are six private biotech subsidiaries that could potentially be taken public to raise cash.

Annual PIK dividends

Could FBIO run out of shares to sell in its subsidiaries? That's unlikely since more shares are received every year. FBIO receives an annual 2.5% payment in kind dividend from MBIO, CKPT and six of its private subsidiaries as detailed on page #28 of the 4/30/2019 proxy statement. These PIK dividends are dependent only on the market capitalization of each subsidiary. The more these subsidiaries grow in value (including due to dilution from additional share sales) the more value is received annually by FBIO. FBIO can sell these shares if necessary to help fund interest and preferred stock dividend expenses.

Annual management fees received

In addition to the PIK dividends, FBIO also receives annual cash management fees of $500,000 from each of the three public companies and six private companies it controls. See page #30 of the 4/30/2019 proxy statement for details. This provides $4.5 million annually to help cover interest and preferred stock dividends.

Consolidated balance sheet cash has increased

As noted in the Q2 2019 earnings report:

"As of June 30, 2019, Fortress’ consolidated cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments (certificates of deposit), and restricted cash totaled $170.5 million, compared to $137.5 million as of March 31, 2019, and $99.2 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $33.0 million for the quarter and an increase of $71.3 million year-to-date."

Consolidated balance sheet cash of $171 million is twice as much as the debt of $85 million. Cash of $171 million exceeds the $110 million value of debt plus the par value of preferred stock. Note that not all of this cash is actually available to FBIO. FBIO has voting and managerial control of MBIO, ATXI and CKPT. Under GAAP accounting rules, all the assets and liabilities of these controlled companies are listed on FBIO's consolidated balance sheet even though FBIO actually owns a minority stake in these subsidiaries.

How much cash actually is available to FBIO?

As of Q2 2019 MBIO held $83.1 million in cash, ATXI held $15.5 million in cash and CKPT held $13.2 million in cash. Altogether these three FBIO subsidiaries hold $112 million in cash. Therefore, the actual cash held directly at FBIO (including the 6 private subsidiaries) is $171 million - $112 million = $59 million. Using the same methodology, I calculated cash directly available to FBIO of only $24 million when I wrote the 11/24/2018 article. Liquidity has improved from a non-consolidated balance sheet perspective as well as a consolidated balance sheet perspective.

How much of each public and private subsidiary does FBIO actually own? This is detailed on page #24 of the Q2 2019 quarterly report. FBIO currently owns 29.9% of MBIO, 22.8% of ATXI and 31.0% of CKPT.

Increasing revenues from dermatology products

All of the drug candidates being developed by FBIO and its subsidiaries are still in the development stage. However, FBIO does have a growing revenue stream from its line of dermatology products. Q2 2019 revenues from this growing product line was $8.2 million compared to $6.7 million for Q2 2018. An oral anti-biotic was scheduled for release in Q3 2019. As noted in the Q2 2019 earnings report:

"This new asset, coupled with our salesforce expansion to 34 territory managers, will allow us to reach over 5,000 dermatologists across the country. This combination is expected to fuel the growth of our dermatology portfolio in 2019 and beyond."

Let's assume that this dermatology product line continues to thrive and hits the $100 million sales mark in about 3 years. At 1.5X revenues this division alone would be valued at about $150 million. This compares favorably to total FBIO debt and preferred stock of $110 million.

Back in July 2016 I published an article on PPHMP which was then trading at $22.88. PPHMP now trades as Avid Bioservices, Inc. 10.50% CON PFD E (CDMOP) at a recent price of $28.73. What was the catalyst for this substantial increase in value? Like FBIO, the Avid Bioservices (CDMO) parent company used to be focused on early stage drug development. Over time, its business model shifted toward its more stable pharmaceutical manufacturing business. Perhaps FBIO will follow a similar path and focus more on generating revenues and cash flows from its dermatology product line.

Substantial insider ownership

As of the 3/31/2019, FBIO executive officers and Directors owned 20.9 million shares of FBIO representing 33.1% of all outstanding shares. This is detailed on page #31 of the annual proxy statement. It's always a positive for preferred stock holders to see significant insider ownership of the more junior common stock.

Preferred stock protection in a buyout

FBIOP holders have some protection in the event that FBIO gets taken private. This is detailed in the "Limited Conversion Rights Upon a Change of Control" covenant on page S-21 of the FBIOP prospectus. If there's a change of control, FBIOP holders would have the option to convert each share of preferred stock to $25 worth of common stock subject to a share cap of 13.05483 shares of common stock. For example, suppose that FBIO was acquired by a larger company at $1.50 per share. If FBIOP was not called, then FBIOP holders would have the option to keep their shares or convert to 13.05483 shares of FBIO worth $19.58.

What about all the exciting science?

FBIO and its subsidiaries are performing vital drug development research in several exciting fields. This is a financial article focused on the FBIOP preferred stock and I have not attempted to cover the innovative science behind the numbers. See the company's web site for more about the science. Other Seeking Alpha authors have covered some of their promising research. I would suggest reading the recent articles by Edward Vranic, Christiana Friedman and George Kesarios.

What are the major risks?

As indicated in the title of this article, FBIOP is a speculative issue. It offers a high yield and the potential for significant capital appreciation, but is not recommended for widows and orphans. Ultimately the success of FBIO depends upon the success of the three public companies it has already launched and its ability to launch more. All of its subsidiaries are burning cash. Despite this cash burn from operations, overall cash has increased from stock sales and deals with larger biotechs. There's no guarantee that this trend will continue. FBIO has improved the odds of success by launching many different biotechs, but all of them are speculative in nature. See the 10K 2018 annual report for a detailed listing of risk factors.

Note that FBIOP, FBIO, MBIO, CKPT and AXTI are all micro-cap issues which adds additional risk. Use limit orders and patience when trading these issues.

Conclusions

FBIOP is not a traditional preferred stock issue. Normally I would look at dividend coverage based on metrics such as EBIDTA / (interest + preferred stock dividends). That type of metric is not meaningful for a biotech incubator such as FBIO. Instead I have looked at other indications of progress. Cash, revenues, market cap and the market cap of its subsidiaries have all been increasing. FBIO is not yet a mature company where the FBIOP dividend is supported by predictable cash flows, but seems to be moving in that direction with the growing sales of its dermatology products. Like many issues in high-yield land, FBIOP does require close attention. My Panick High Yield Report service is devoted to continually monitoring them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FBIOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.