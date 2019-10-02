Franco-Nevada Corporation May Soon Shine Like Gold: A Base Case To Buy

Franco-Nevada continues to prove to niche precious metals investors its business model is primed for continued success as gross and net margins come in at 82.7% and 22.5%, respectively.

Despite the headwinds gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) experienced in 2018, the precious metal has been deserving of praise thus far in 2019. I expect it to outperform the broader markets in Q4 2019 and possibly throughout FY 2020 and in doing so, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) will benefit profoundly due to its business model, financials, and the increased uncertainty surrounding geopolitical and economic tensions.

Source: Franco-Nevada Website/Asset List (Guadalupe-Palmajero Operation)

A Business Model Primed for Success

The Toronto-based company is engaged in the gold royalties and streaming business. It procures its assets from activities conducted in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. Franco-Nevada Corporation is therefore not a mining company, but a company operating in a niche industry that has significant advantages over mining companies and the like.

Operational Versatility

It accumulates revenues mainly by providing cash upfront to mining companies for the right to buy gold and other precious metals at discounted prices in the future. This can be done at any time during the planning or mining stages, so long as the involved parties consent. I am inclined to see this as a competitive advantage over other methods of investing in the precious metals markets.

Due to the versatility of the business model, it gives the company the advantage of staving off potential negative impacts that mining companies are forced to incur such as increased production costs and large exposures to cyclical downturns in commodity prices. Moreover, the business model has the benefit of greater margins, so long as the mining company it engages with continues to be operational. Less overhead, less risk, and greater upside potential are the primary qualitative measurements taken into account for this recommendation. Moreover, the widespread distribution of its assets is advantageous.

Source: Visual Capitalist/Silver Wheaton (Franco-Nevada Competitor)

Diversification and an Established Footprint

Beyond gold royalties and gold streaming, the company holds interests in assets such as silver (NYSEARCA:SLV), platinum (NYSEARCA:PPLT), oil and gas (NYSEARCA:XOP), and natural gas liquids (NYSEARCA:UNG). It was among the trailblazers in the precious metals streaming space and has retained its established footprint, continuing to be the company with the largest market cap in this niche business. Investing in this company will continue to be one of the best means for investors willing to allocate some of their portfolio holdings into the precious metals industry. Below is a graphic detailing the company's diversification in location, assets, and ownership.

Source: Franco-Nevada Corporation Website, Portfolio Overview

Steady Growth: A Look at the Financial Data

The stability realized in its profitability ratios for the past 5 years continues to show its assets, capital, and equity is managed efficiently. As discussed later on, FY 2019 profitability ratios are more likely to exceed the detailed averages below as commodity prices, especially gold, are expected to rise in tandem with lower interest rates. Moreover, 480,000 gold equivalent ounces are expected in 2019, which is an increase of 447,902 gold equivalent ounces in 2018.

Ratios For the Fiscal Period Ending LTM 12 months Jun-30-2019 12 months Dec-31-2018 12 months Dec-31-2017 12 months Dec-31-2016 12 months Dec-31-2015 12 months Dec-31-2014 Profitability Return on Assets % 2.5% 2.4% 3.3% 2.2% 1.0% 3.0% Return on Capital % 2.6% 2.5% 3.3% 2.3% 1.0% 3.1% Return on Equity % 3.2% 3.0% 4.4% 3.3% 0.7% 3.4% Return on Common Equity % 3.2% 3.0% 4.4% 3.3% 0.7% 3.4%

Source: S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage/Profitability

The company maintained these stable profit margins in light of aggressive acquisitions it pursued in FY2018. Cash flow has experienced some inconsistency when looking at investing activities, largely in part due to the 2018 acquisitions made for royalty, stream, and working interests which totaled $988.7 million USD. However, I expect these investments and revenue streams to pay off during the back end of Q4 2019 and continue to reap gains in FY 2020.

The inclination to believe the investments will pay off is due to the fact that Cobre Panama (comprising of $529.4 million USD out of the $988.7 million USD in FY2018 cash from investing activities) is now 100% paid for, leaving obligations up to $171.7 million to be funded over three years by December 31, 2021 for the Continental deal and $300 million USD for the Marcellus deal as its future commitments for its leftover acquisition obligations. To date, $9 million USD has already been collected in royalties from the Marcellus acquisition made on March 1, 2019.

Ratios For the Fiscal Period Ending LTM 12 months Jun-30-2019 12 months Dec-31-2018 12 months Dec-31-2017 12 months Dec-31-2016 12 months Dec-31-2015 12 months Dec-31-2014 Margin Analysis Gross Margin % 82.7% 82.2% 79.2% 82.7% 79.5% 83.5% EBITDA Margin % 79.3% 78.7% 75.6% 79.2% 74.9% 79.3% EBIT Margin % 30.8% 29.0% 35.0% 23.2% 12.3% 35.4% Net Income Margin % 22.5% 21.4% 28.9% 20.0% 5.6% 24.1%

Source: S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage/Customized Margin Analysis

With less aggressive acquisition activity for FY 2019, the company is bound for increases in its cash balances. After all, the company's strategic objective as stated in its most recent 6K filed in August details the following on page 4:

Franco-Nevada has operated by maintaining a strong balance sheet so that it can make investments during commodity cycle downturns.

Franco-Nevada has a TTM debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06%, which is less than the subsector average, implying that the above-mentioned business strategy has been implemented quite successfully while adequately managing its debt levels. Its quick ratio is impressive as well after such aggressive acquisitions, realizing a ratio of 2.67.

Below is representative data suggesting they have done a superior job with this objective in terms of its cash balance. The LTM for Jun-30 is now positive, at around $327 million.

For the Fiscal Period Ending LTM 12 months Jun-30-2019 12 months Dec-31-2018 12 months Dec-31-2017 12 months Dec-31-2016 12 months Dec-31-2015 12 months Dec-31-2014 Currency USD USD USD USD USD USD Net Income 150.0 139.0 194.7 122.2 24.6 106.7 Cash from Ops. 488.7 474.8 488.6 471.0 314.3 267.0 Cash from Inv. (464.5) (988.7) (500.9) (689.8) (1,106.1) (815.9) Cash from Fin. 305.4 77.6 239.7 321.7 374.1 394.7 Net Change in Cash 326.8 (441.4) 258.1 103.8 (443.3) (177.5)

Source: S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage/Customized Cash Flow Statement

Competitive Analysis

When analyzing the competition, Franco-Nevada Corporation stands out, particularly when it comes to margins. In terms of LTM gross margin, EBIT margin, as well as net income margin, the company has achieved the highest spread between its revenues and expenses relative to the competition compiled in Capital IQ.

Company Comp Set Company Name LTM Gross Margin % LTM EBITDA Margin % LTM EBIT Margin % LTM Net Income Margin % Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX:WPM) 67.8% 60.8% 6.9% (3.32%) Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX:ELD) 32.2% 13.3% (91.2%) (84.42%) Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) 40.9% 35.2% 9.5% (3.77%) New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD) 47.3% 42.9% (101.3%) (150.33%) IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX:IMG) 3.7% 13.0% (6.2%) (9.84%) Detour Gold Corporation (TSX:DGC) 39.5% 32.6% 10.8% 4.45% Royal Gold, Inc. (NasdaqGS:RGLD) 81.5% 72.5% 33.6% 22.40% Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX:OR) 26.1% 20.9% (34.7%) (30.80%) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) 47.9% 36.0% 6.0% (14.74%) Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) 43.2% 30.8% 6.9% 0.13% Franco-Nevada Corporation 82.7% 79.3% 30.8% 22.50% Summary Statistics LTM Gross Margin % LTM EBITDA Margin % LTM EBIT Margin % LTM Net Income Margin % High 81.5% 72.5% 33.6% 22.40% Low 3.7% 13.0% (101.3%) (150.33%) Mean 43.0% 35.8% (16.0%) (27.02%) Median 42.0% 33.9% 6.5% (6.80%)

Source: S&P Capital IQ NetAdvantage/Comp Set Analysis

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium/Customized Comp Analysis of Gross Margins

Rising Global Tensions Support Thesis to Buy

Sino-U.S. Difficulties: Conflicting Approaches to Problem-Solving

This investment thesis is partly expounded through a familiarity with the conflicting philosophical approaches of conflict resolution between the East and West - derived from how each side will likely proceed towards the deadlock that continues to ensue. It's extremely conceivable that China will aggressively jockey for more global influence in the foreseeable future - on their terms.

The substance of my weekly consultations with a Managing Director of China Investment Capital Corporation Co., Ltd. has hardened my hypothesis regarding the nature of China's approach in future trade negotiations and what the deadlock between the two largest economies entail for safe-haven assets such as gold.

As I noted during the first week of summer in my introductory blog post titled "Implications of Fedspeak: Global Macro Outlook for Summer 2019," a meaningful trade deal was and will continue to be highly unlikely as the world's largest two economies vie for strategic dominance, while the leaders simultaneously do their best to save face. Without overly digressing into philosophy or politics too much, I'll explain some thoughts. This being my first contribution to Seeking Alpha, I'll also briefly reference personal details to explain the qualitative methodology behind my thesis.

Photo credit: Getty Images, Forbes

The People's Will to Succeed, No Matter What the Cost

As I listen and read the prescient optimism from China experts (mainly in the Western hemisphere), whether it be from their ivory towers or metropolitan corporate headquarters, I find much of what they say to be too optimistic. Out of touch, to be frank. Not to sound like a charlatan or too vain, but after experiencing 6 years of my life in both Hong Kong and mainland China, I've had the rare opportunity to travel for work across 20+ cities in the middle kingdom. This has allowed me such a unique opportunity to establish great friendships and hear a variety of social classes open up and opine on touchy subjects rather than looking from the outside in and deciphering academic papers or reading translated studies that usually have an absence of cultural significance. Aside from such developed megacities such as Beijing and Shanghai, I spent a great deal of time hearing from those that work away from the glitz and glamour where the world of animal plants, factories, and farms ran the local economy.

Photo credit: Weaver, Holden Brooks/Changshou District, Chongqing

The aforementioned experts are focused on the cover instead of the pages in the book. The culture values opaqueness over clarity, stability over individual liberty, and humility over boastfulness. It's a people and culture primarily misunderstood, and it's amazing two cultures with such different approaches and ways of dealing with problems have been able to do business for this long considering the different approaches to business and problem-solving.

A lot of pundits' approaches, motives, and opinions seem drastically offbeat from the sentiment of the people inside China who the country owes its economic successes - the 650 million rural workers still striving to enter the middle and upper-middle classes. This demographic is still very much integral to both domestic and global economic stability, defined by the status quo. Xi has the political duty to act accordingly and achieve what's necessary to prevent them from revolting and turning the country in on itself, which has always been the leadership's worst fear. It's essentially upon their shoulders that China continues to develop and lift itself out of poverty on per capita terms. Simultaneously, it's upon Xi's leadership that they are allowed to do so.

The same people who have built their skyscrapers and provided the developed world access to more discretionary spending - in the form of cheap goods than at any point in the history of humankind - will be pandered to at an increasing rate as Xi preaches globalism, ensuring them that no matter what struggles may lie ahead, Xi has their back.

In short, nearly every citizen in the PRC believes they have made their sacrifices and it is their time under the sun - and to put it succinctly, nothing will stop them - even if that means going through short-term to medium-term struggles. The culture is self-sufficient and quite resilient. It always has been. As anecdotal evidence, during the same time the Qing Dynasty was fighting the Opium Wars against the British, they were entangled in the Taiping Rebellion which resulted in a conservative estimate of 20-30 million deaths, compared to that of 17 million civilian and soldier casualties in all of World War I. Most scholars cite the number between 20-70 million, and some as high as 100 million. It was the bloodiest civil war in history. The CCP certainly thinks about similar occurrences every day as well as how to avoid them.

Therefore, they are more than willing to make extreme sacrifices if needed. As a consequence, further political rifts between each country will most likely increase as China continues the policies the international community has reprimanded them for.

This week, the PRC commemorates its National Day beginning on October 1. The Golden Week holiday will last until October 7. Being the 70th anniversary of the country's founding, Xi will undoubtedly put on a show that will demonstrate the nationalistic fervor needed to maintain their trust. Expect new weapons systems, copious amounts of soldiers, and a listing of achievements alongside a reminder of the kept promises for the "New" China.

The Long March 2.0

China President Xi Jinping has continually referenced another "long march" ahead. However, this march not only encompasses Chinese characteristics solely dealing with military endeavors but involve both developed and developing countries around the world. The two conflicting philosophies will become apparent through the actions taken in the not too distant future.

In the East, most particularly among the Chinese, they will adhere to their approach of 水滴石穿，绳锯木断 (drops of water pierce stone, rope saws cut wood). The primary goal for the Chinese is to be the most influential country on the world stage, no matter what the experts or politicians from each respective country may say. The world will take notice, and the international community will continue to demand reforms.

Photo credit: Today: "China Factory Workers Encouraged to Sleep on Job"

Recent Rising Tensions

In the West, I have the opinion that more of a bipartisan effort to preclude China from its ambitions are set in stone for the foreseeable future. As US President Trump made his remarks to the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last Tuesday, his pointed references to China's way of doing business gives hints to the seriousness of what struggles may lie ahead:

Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers, and the theft of intellectual property and also trade secrets on a grand scale. For years, these abuses were tolerated, ignored, or even encouraged. Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders, causing them to ignore their own national interests.

The aforementioned circumstances have medium-term consequences which lead me to believe the global economy is on the precipice of more uncertainty - causing a flight to safe-haven assets while simultaneously realizing unprecedented levels of negative-yielding global debt.

Executing the Trade

Short term, I'm neutral to bullish for the stock. At the time of writing on September 30, I do expect a little pullback during the short term as the markets adjust to low-yielding rates and upcoming Fed activity which is likely to increase volatility - but as we make our way through Q4 2019 and throughout FY 2020, I expect the stock to appreciate approximately 20%-30%, to a max target price of $120. A prudent stop loss right under the 61.8% retracement at approximately $80 will give a good risk/reward, as the current price at the time of writing is $92.63.

Source: Trading View Customized Chart/Technical Analysis

A statistic that caught my eye was the company's high P/E ratio compared to that of its competitors. However, after looking at more technicals on the price action, it doesn't give me much pause. Examining the weekly chart alongside the aforementioned global macro factors, the continuous levels of resistance being broken infers there is plenty of upward momentum left. Below is the price return for FNV compared to that of the S&P 500. The second graphic displays the total returns in terms of percentages for the company, S&P 500, and GLD since September 30, 2014.

1W 1M 6M YTD 1Y 3Y 5Y Price Return 0.63% -2.87% 21.45% 33.72% 51.12% 31.58% 89.71% S&P 500 -0.97% 3.45% 5.65% 18.78% 2.47% 38.75% 50.17% Total Return 0.63% -2.61% 22.17% 34.93% 53.00% 36.84% 103.56% S&P 500 Total Return -0.95% 3.62% 6.71% 20.56% 4.58% 47.37% 66.41%

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium/Price Performance

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium/Customized Momentum and Return Analysis

Concluding Remarks

As the old adage of Shakespeare noted in the 16th century, "All that glitters is not gold." Many of the large-cap stocks seem overpriced at the moment. Another piece of wisdom that ably captures the current environment is encapsulated by Keynes. Like him or not, Keynes was right when espoused wisdom in declaring "The market can stay irrational more than you can stay solvent." Therefore, this is by no means a forecast of gloom and doom ahead. It's my opinion that any investor should always seek diversification and this investment thesis plays on favorable risk/reward.

In summary, Franco-Nevada Corporation's business model is unique. It's by far one of my favorites for its potential upside. Not only does the company have an exceptional business model in a niche industry, but it has a corporate strategy that is being executed almost flawlessly by its management. It has revamped its cash balance after aggressive acquisitions made in 2018 and pays its obligations just as aggressively. The company generates steady profitability ratios and realizes margins that exceed its competition. Coupling this with the global macro environment - the heightened tensions of Sino-U.S. relations, maturing stage of the debt cycle, and forecasts for all-time low rates - the upside could be worth its weight in gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FNV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.