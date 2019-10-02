Natural Gas: October Is Projected To Be Warmer Than Normal, No Early Heating Demand Signs

Now if the weather outlook continues to remain bearish into the end of October and early November, we see November contracts going to as low as $2.15/MMBtu.

Natural gas balance in 2016 was in a deficit of 0.83 Bcf/d and a small surplus of 0.09 Bcf/d in 2015.

Even though 2015 and 2016 end of season storage was higher, why are prices lower?

Natural gas prices continue to decline as the market surplus swells. We now have the market surplus at +3.29 Bcf/d, which is staggering.

We expect +111 Bcf for the week ending Sept. 27. A build of +111 Bcf would be compared to the +83 Bcf five-year average and +98 Bcf last year.

Welcome to the uh, oh, it's still warm edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect +111 Bcf for the week ending Sept. 27. A build of +111 Bcf would be compared to the +83 Bcf five-year average and +98 Bcf last year.

October Is Projected To Be Warmer Than Normal, No Early Heating Demand Signs

Natural gas prices continue to decline as the market surplus swells. We now have the market surplus at +3.29 Bcf/d, which is staggering. We have read some commentators that with EOS coming in at 3.78 Tcf and below the levels seen in 2015 and 2016, why shouldn't natural gas prices be higher?

Well, as you can see in the chart below:

Natural gas balance in 2016 was in a deficit of 0.83 Bcf/d and a small surplus of 0.09 Bcf/d in 2015.

As a result, with natural gas surplus at a record of 3.29 Bcf/d going into winter, traders are no longer concerned about a lack of natural gas in storage for winter heating demand season.

This bearishness is then further worsened by the fact that the weather models continue to project warmer than normal weather in mid-October just as heating demand seasonally climbs.

Source: HFIRweather.com

This is far from bullish as GFS-ENS has current TDDs close to the average while ECMWF-EPS is outright bearish.

Now if the weather outlook continues to remain bearish into the end of October and early November, we see November contracts going to as low as $2.15/MMBtu.

What would change this trajectory will be largely dependent on the weather outlook, so if the models turn bullish, then the fundamental value will be revised higher. But at the moment, natural gas prices across the curve remain overvalued by ~7%.

For us, we want to short at the right price, but if the models show more and more confidence of bearish weather in the incoming days, then we may take on a new short position as we think prices are bound to fall lower.

For readers that have found our natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. We provide the following to subscribers: Come and see for yourself why we are the largest natural gas community on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.