Lundin Petroleum: An Emerging Growing Dividend Play

The current level of dividends, at US$1.48 per share per year or a dividend yield of 4.91%, seems to be well covered and is expected to grow.

Its flagship field, the oil giant Johan Sverdrup, is poised to flow first oil in October 2019. Rapid production growth, in combination with ensuing cost decline, will transform the company.

Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCPK:LNDNF) is a Swedish company under the Lundin family umbrella that operates on the Norwegian continental shelf. It is a mid-tier independent oil producer. Lundin production averaged 77.5 Mboe/d and generated US$811.6 million of EBITDA and US$149.7 million of net income out of US$984.0 million revenue in the 1H2019 (Table 1).

Table 1. A summary of Lundin Petroleum's financials in the 1H and 2Q2019. Source.

In this article, I present Lundin as an emerging income play with growing dividends, based on an assessment on whether the dividends are protected by its assets, production, and profitability. Please note, all data are as of September 26, 2019.

Dividend policy

Lundin started to pay dividends in May 2018. The company has the following updated dividend policy:

"Lundin Petroleum's objective is to create attractive shareholder returns by investing through the business cycle with capital investments allocated to exploration, development and production assets. The Company's expectation is to create shareholder returns both through share price appreciation and by distributing a sustainable yearly dividend - paid in quarterly instalments and denominated in USD - with the plan of maintaining or increasing the dividend over time in line with the Company's financial performance and being sustainable below an oil price of USD 50 per barrel. The dividend shall be sustainable in the context of allowing the Company to continue to pursue its organic growth strategy and to develop its contingent resources whilst maintaining a conservative gearing ratio and retaining an appropriate liquidity position within its available credit lines." "The first dividend payment is expected to be paid around 5 April 2019, with an expected record date of 2 April 2019 and expected ex-dividend date of 1 April 2019. The second dividend payment is expected to be paid around 8 July 2019, with an expected record date of 3 July 2019 and expected ex-dividend date of 2 July 2019. The third dividend payment is expected to be paid around 7 October 2019, with an expected record date of 2 October 2019 and an expected ex-dividend date of 1 October 2019. The fourth dividend payment is expected to be paid around 9 January 2020, with an expected record date of 3 January 2020 and an expected ex-dividend date of 2 January 2020."

Since the inaugural US$0.4546 per share on May 4, 2018, the company has paid two quarterly dividends, i.e., US$0.3694 per share on March 31, 2019; and US$0.3676 per share on July 1, 2019, implying a forward dividend yield of 4.91%.

Growth trajectory

Reserves. As of end-2018, Lundin had 745.4 MMboe of proven and probable (aka, 2P) reserves on the Norwegian continental shelf (Fig. 1). In addition, the company had 155.5 MMboe of possible reserves and 225.4 MMboe of 2C contingent resources (see here).

Fig. 1. The 2P reserves of Lundin. Source.

In 2018, the 2P reserves additions of Lundin replaced 163% of production; it more than sufficiently replaced the annual production volume in each of the four preceding years, especially including 2015 when the Plan for Development and Operations for Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup field (Lundin, 20% working interest), one of the largest oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, received the Norwegian Parliament endorsement and Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approval (Fig. 1; Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Reserve replacement at Lundin. Source.

At an average production of 77.5 Mboe/d, the 2P reserve life of Lundin comes to 26 years. Therefore, the company's production is well, perhaps excessively, backed by the reserves.

Thanks to the giant Johan Sverdrup, which was discovered independently by Lundin in 2010 and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) in 2011, Lundin boasts an after-tax 2P finding cost of US$0.75/boe (see here).

Production. Lundin guided 2019 average production toward 75,000-95,000 boe/d. In October 2019, Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 will produce the first oil, ahead of schedule, thus lifting the company's production to over 150,000 boe/d. Once Johan Sverdrup reaches the full capacity by 2023, production is expected to exceed 170,000 boe/d. With visible organic growth upside, the company targets over 200,000 boe/d beyond 2023 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Lundin production profile, actual and anticipated. Source.

The year of 2019 may prove to be transformational for Lundin. In the five years between 2023 and 2018, the compound annual growth rate (aka, CAGR) of production is projected to be 16.0%.

Cost outlook. As of 1H2019, the unit production costs of Lundin were at US$5.49/boe, G&A at US$1.03/boe, and net finance costs at US$1.92/boe (Table 1; Table 2).

Table 2. The consolidated income statement of Lundin. Source.

For 2019, the company guided the Opex toward US$4.25/boe, which is expected to drop to US$3.4-4.4/boe following the start-up of Johan Sverdrup (see here).

Free cash flow outlook. Under the production profile and cost outlook given above and assuming an annual exploration and appraisal spending of US$250 million, Lundin expects to generate around US$1 billion of free cash flow in the next 8 years (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The expected free cash flow of Lundin. Assumptions: (1) FCF before dividends, excluding working capital movement, except for cash taxes (50/50 in year N and N+1), based on Johan Sverdrup working interest at 20% from January 1, 2019, based on 2P reserves at end-2018 and infills at Solveig, Rolvsnes EWT, and Edvard Grieg. (2) Brent, actuals until July 31, 2019, and 2% inflation per annum thereafter. Source.

Even at US$45/bo Brent, the company will still be able to generate more than US$500 million free cash flow. That means that, as long as Brent averages above US$45/bo in 2019 and appreciates 2% thereafter, the current level of dividend distribution (US$1.48 per share) or US$500 million in total will be sustainable.

To put it in another way, Lundin can break even with regard to pre-dividend free cash flow if Brent stays above US$50/bo in the 4Q2019. Thanks to Johan Sverdrup, in 2020-2022, the pre-dividend FCF breakeven will decrease to US$20/bo Brent; and in 2023-2026, it will drop further to US$10/bo Brent (see here).

Therefore, the current level of dividends at US$1.48 per share, in the foreseeable future, appears to be very well covered and is anticipated to grow considerably as production expands due to the start-up and ramp-up of Johan Sverdrup.

Investor takeaways

Lundin holds high-quality assets on the Norwegian continental shelf, judging from the low finding and operating costs. The start-up of oil giant Johan Sverdrup next month (October 2019) will nearly double its production. At the same time, unit costs will decrease substantially thanks to the effect of economies of scale.

The company throws off a lot of cash. By next month, the company will be transformed into an even more prolific cash cow. As a result, the current level of dividends appears to be very well covered with significant headroom for dividend growth.

The risk associated with Lundin, I think, lies in commodity prices and execution uncertainties. However, as Johan Sverdrup is brought on stream in phases, the breakeven will drop to so low a level - much lower than the current level of US$50/boe - that commodity risk will decrease with it. As for operational capability, Equinor, the operator of Johan Sverdrup, is known as an industry leader in operational excellence. Lundin had US$3,359.3 million of net debt as of June 30, 2019 (Table 1), at a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5, which had been decreasing over the last three years and is expected to drop further once Johan Sverdrup starts to bring in even more cash flow.

With 4.91%-yielding, well-covered dividends and a visible outlook of dividend growth, Lundin seems to be an attractive stock for income investors. The stock has been locked in a narrowing cone formation since late 2018, in spite of a recent head-fake breakout (Fig. 5). However, I do not think the stock will stay in the range for long, with a near-term catalyst - the first oil from Johan Sverdrup - just around the corner.

Fig. 5. Stock chart of Lundin. Source.

