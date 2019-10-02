Huge Jump In Short Interest For Restaurant Brands International As Stock Hits Potential Support

Short interest jumped sharply in the first half of September, tripling from the end of August reading.

Restaurant Brands International has been trending higher since December with a trend line forming to connect the lows since February.

The name Restaurant Brands International (QSR) might not be a household name, but the fast food chains that it operates most certainly are. The company operates Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Chicken. Restaurant Brands operates over 4,800 Tim Hortons, 17,800 Burger Kings, and 3,100 Popeyes in approximately 100 countries around the world.

The stock caught my eye recently as it appeared on a bullish scan that I run each night. I took note of how the stock had been trending higher, and when I actually drew a trend line, I found it to be very interesting. We see that the stock gapped higher back in January and has been trending higher ever since. The stock has pulled back recently and has been below its 50-day moving average for several weeks now.

What I found interesting about the trend line was how it connected the pre-gap high to the lows from March and May/June. That trend line also came into play this past week and appears to have acted as support. We also see on the chart that the daily stochastic readings were in oversold territory and have since turned higher and performed a bullish crossover.

Short Interest More Than Tripled in the First Half of September

While the trend line was the first thing that got my attention, doing further research turned up something even more interesting about Restaurant Brands International. According to ShortSqueeze.com, the short interest on the stock jumped from 6.61 million shares to 22.96 million shares from the end of August through mid-September. This puts the short interest ratio at an incredibly high 10.1. I wasn't able to confirm the short interest from the end of August with a second source, but I did confirm the mid-September reading on the Wall Street Journal's site.

This is an incredible jump in bearish sentiment, and from a contrarian perspective, it is highly encouraging for the stock maintaining its upward trend. The stock is still well above its 200-day moving average and its 52-week moving average.

Looking at the other sentiment indicators, there are 24 analysts covering the stock at this time with 17 "buy" ratings and seven "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 70.8% and that reading is average compared to other stocks.

The put/call ratio is extremely bullish at this time with a reading of 0.45. There are 15,677 puts open at this time and 34,531 calls open. A great deal of the open interest over the next six months is sitting at two strike prices, the 77.50 strike and the 80 strike.

Looking at the three sentiment indicators, we have one that is extremely bearish in the short interest, one that is average in the way of analysts' ratings, and one that is bullish in the form of the put/call ratio.

The Company has Strong Management Efficiency Measurements

Turning our attention to the fundamentals of Restaurant Brands International, we see that the company has performed rather well in recent years. Specifically, the company's management efficiency measurements stand out.

The company boasts a return on equity of 64.8% currently and that is well above average. The profit margin is also above average at 28.3%.

Restaurant Brands has seen its earnings grow by 27% per year over the last three years and they increased by 8% in the second quarter. Sales have increased by 12% per year over the last three years and they increased by 4% in the second quarter.

Looking ahead to the third quarter earnings report, the company hasn't announced the exact date yet, but three different sources estimate the earnings date as October 22. Analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the third quarter and that's after reporting $0.63 in the third quarter of 2018. This would mean an increase of 14.3% on a year over year basis. Analysts expect sales to increase by 14.4%.

One aspect of the third quarter that will be interesting to see is how well Popeyes did. You may have heard about the craze that hit this past summer when the franchise launched a new chicken sandwich. People were standing in lines that wrapped around the restaurant in some locations.

My Overall Take on Restaurant Brands International

Given the solid fundamentals for Restaurant Brands and the upward trend on the chart, I am in the bullish camp for the stock. Seeing the huge jump in short interest and the extremely high short interest ratio confirms my bullish stance.

The low put/call ratio is a minor concern, but if we extrapolate the numbers out, 34,531 contracts only represent 3.45 million shares. The stock has an average daily trading volume of 2.27 million shares, meaning the call options only represent a day and a half of daily volume. The short interest represents 10 days of average trading volume.

I look for Restaurant Brands to move higher in the coming months, and if the stock does resume its upward trend, the short sellers may be forced to cover their positions and that will add buying pressure to the stock and could cause the rally to accelerate. I expect the stock to be back above the $77 level by the end of the year, and I have a target of $85 for the stock in the first quarter of 2020.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.