ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACAD) Management Presents at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference October 2, 2019 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Davis - CEO

Serge Stankovic - President

Elena Ridloff - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Charles Duncan

Okay, so I think we should get started because this next presenting company is a pretty interesting company that I’ve been covering for a while. So again, my name is Charles Duncan. I'm a senior biotech analyst and the Managing Director at the firm. And it's my pleasure to introduce the next presenting company, which is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. Wow, what it has been fun to see and we're looking forward to another, the next year as well. These folks have been very busily building the business and so it's a pleasure to introduce Steve Davis, the company's CEO, Elena Ridloff, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer and Serge Stankovic, the company's Chief Medical Officer. We rate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ticker, ACAD with an overweight rating and a $49 price target.

And it's a pleasure to hear some more about what they're up to. And why don't we go ahead and get started, Steve, and then I'll ask you some tough ones.

Steve Davis

Sounds great. Good, I'm going to make this really brief. I'm going to start with just a little bit of level setting, and then we'll get around to the more important Q&A. I do need to start by just reminding everyone in the room that the business, the pharmaceutical business has certain risks and uncertainties. So please see a copy of our most recent SEC filings for description of those risks as they relate to our business.

The strategic foundation of the company rests on three pillars. First is to grow, grow NUPLAZID as the only approved treatment for Parkinson's disease psychosis. We're, as I mentioned, we're the only drug approved there. What we've seen when we since launched the drug is a very kind of linear growth curve and we expect that to continue. We're very, very excited about the opportunities there, we’ll be starting on more about that as we go through the Q&A session this morning.

Second pillar is to leverage, leverage our capabilities and the potential of this molecule in other indications. And you've probably heard me say before that we love making these kinds of investments. This is a molecule. We know the safety and tolerability profile, we know how to make it, we know drug, drug interactions. The one thing that we didn't know, when we launched the drug in Parkinson's disease psychosis is support of the utility of drug. So we launched multiple, very large clinical studies in multiple indications. And that picture now is becoming more and more clear. So we've had success in two very critical very large areas, just in the last year. Third pillar is to expand, to expand our pipeline through focused business development and disorders with high unmet needs.

I know every company has these swim lane pipeline chart, they’re important, they’re representation of the not only the, the way the company sits today but the potential going forward. In our case, I think this really underscores the strategy that I just described. Of course with NUPLAZID as I mentioned, we are experiencing very healthy growth trajectory there in PDP.

I mentioned that we've had clinical trial results in two very significant areas, they’re very large and very high unmet need, one is Dementia-related psychosis and second is major depressive disorder, where we as I mentioned before, kind of beginning to fill in the picture now in terms of the fourth sense of utility of the drug.

So those are good examples of leverage, the leverage pillar. And then Trofinetide which we in-license about a year ago for Rett Syndrome is a really great example I think of the third pillar of very focused business development strategy. And then we're also very excited about the work we’re doing with Schizophrenia negative symptoms, we will have results towards the end of this year and were nothing is approved today.

Just really quickly in terms of anticipated clinical milestones. I mentioned that we had success last year in major depressive disorder. We'll get into more detail. But I think for now, I'll just simply say, we're in a very large Phase 2 study that having met with now with the FDA in the Phase 2 meeting, they have agreed can service one of two pivotal studies. And in that study, what we saw is a very tight alignment between survey work we've done with physicians to understand what they need in depression, and the results that we saw of the drug in clinical trial. We'll be talking more about that later this morning. But we're really excited about that opportunity.

So we commenced that Phase 3 program to now look for one or two additional pivotal studies to match with the one we have in the second quarter. In the third quarter, of course we reported positive interim analysis on efficacy and announced physicians to successfully stop that study and file on that data in Dementia-related psychosis. I talked a little about Rett Syndrome. We're very excited about getting the Phase 3 program up and running. And as I mentioned earlier, in negative symptoms, we should have top line results around the end of the year.

In Parkinson's disease psychosis, we had a very strong second quarter, in that quarter, we achieved 46% year-over-year growth in revenue. That translated into us increasing our guidance for the year. Our guidance for the year we increased $320 million to $330 million that represents at the midpoint of the range of 45% year-over-year growth. And many of you are aware, we recently completed a financing in order to position ourselves to be ready for registration and aggressive launch in Dementia-related psychosis. There's about $275 million financing that we added on to our existing cash cost, we're very well positioned from the valuation perspective.

So with that, I'll just make one last comment and then turn it back over to Charles. This slide is maybe the most important slide that that we used in our presentation, because this slide represents patients and some of our employees. And we never lose sight of the fact that the most important work we do is to benefit the potentially millions of patients, families and caregivers that can benefit from our drugs. So we're, that's the thing that really drives our motivation, drives our employees. We interact with patients a lot. And I just want to remind you, that while the business we’ll be talking about today, of course, is super critically important. But this is our highest calling. So with that, I'll turn it back over to Charles.

Charles Duncan

It's a great segway, Steve because here in New York or within this industry, I think it's easy to focus on stock prices and making money and all that. But it's always important to bring it back to creating value for society of patients, caregivers, and doing well by doing good, right. So, I'll start with a couple of may seem to be softballs but they're actually hard because they require a person to focus in answering them. So, in the last 12 months, what are you most proud of accomplishing at ACADIA?

Steve Davis

Yes, it's a great question. Yes, I guess when you ask that question, I kind of feel like, a parent looking at their children thinking which is my favorite. We've had some really good success and I think it's transformational for the company. And I think transformational for the benefit of the patients and caregivers that we seek deserve.

I think the thing I’m probably most proud of is, we knew we had a molecule that had really great potential. But getting from A to B in this business is not straightforward. It's complex. It requires equal parts of arts and science. And I think I was looking back at the last year, I think we really are most proud of the fact that, I think we've done a really nice job of fully

mapping out in the studies that we've done, the potential of the molecule, which I think we always expected that it probably had very, very significant potential. And I think we can safely say today that this is a drug that has the potential to really impact a lot of people.

Charles Duncan

Sure. So broadening the utility and potential access to this very unique molecule?

Steve Davis

Yes, I think so. I think both in terms of the work we've done on the second pillar of leveraging the molecule and new indications.

Charles Duncan

Yes.

Steve Davis

But also the work we've done in Parkinson’s disease psychosis. I wish we live in a world where you invent a innovative, beneficial drug that a lot of patients and families and caregivers can benefit from. And it just automatically got to them. But unfortunately, it doesn't work that way. And there's a lot of medical education that needs to be done. There are a lot of things that are required in order to actually realize that potential.

And I'm also just very proud of the work that our team has done in the last year or two to make sure that we stay very focused on achieving that benefits of that.

Charles Duncan

So we're going to go into some details there. I've organized my questions along the lines of here three kind of pillars. But the other question that may seem like a softball, but is not is the kind of corollary to that question last 12 months, next 12 months, so as you think through the next 12-ish months, what would you most like to achieve in terms of creating value for your shareholders, yourselves but also broadly -- more broadly patients?

Steve Davis

Yes, I think you're right in drawing the analogy back to the three pillars.

Charles Duncan

Yes.

Steve Davis

Yes, I think they're all super critical. I think we have a responsibility to bring home, these other indications where we think

the drug can be very beneficial to patients and get approvals there. So over the next 12 months, we're going to learn a lot more, learned a lot last 12 months, we will learn lot even more in the next year and beyond about bringing the drug home in those indications. In Parkinson's disease psychosis, we're approved today, there's a lot of additional work to be done. We've mentioned this kind of linear growth curve that we've been on. We're now at a point where our market share in Parkinson’s disease psychosis is in the mid to high teens.

So what that is, in other words, we've got a lot of room to continue to grow the drug. So there's really important work that will be done over the next year there that we're very excited about. And then, of course, on the focused business development front, we're in the traffic, we have a substantial team, I think we do a really good job of assessing opportunities. And we're in a position where we can be strategic and very judicious about it. And that's the way we're approaching it.

Charles Duncan

That's an excellent segway into perhaps my first question, again, trying to organize within those, let’s start with growth. And if the audience has any questions, please just tell to me, I'll try to grab it. In terms of growth, you have some guidance, $233 million or $330 million on the upper end. What are some of the key initiatives that you're working with right now on the commercial side that can enable getting to that guidance?

Steve Davis

Yes, I think the key elements that underlie the growth that we are seeing today are one. We transition to a 34 milligram capsule from 270 milligram tablets that were to be administered once a day together. I know that seems like it may not be that consequential, but it's actually very important for this drug in this indication for a couple of reasons. One it works out of the system, the kind of natural temptation that physicians may have had to rate the drugs to our patients on half the approved dose and then move them up over time. Absolutely no reason to do that based on the clinical work that we've done, the drug has a very favorable safety and tolerability profile that many physicians did. So as a consequence, patients would oftentimes get a delayed or diluted effective drug.

So we've worked that out of the system. One of the benefits of doing that, in addition to getting a better brand experience over a longer over the long run is we also kind of worked out of the system, probably a fair amount of 70 milligram tablets that it accumulated in the system. We couldn't see it in the channel. But we're guessing that it probably sit on medicine in medicine cabinets of patients. So now that they’re no longer rating and I feel like we've kind of worked that out of the system. We saw I mean an important uptick in what was already a very high fulfillment rate we have for established patients in advanced therapy for more than a couple of months in the second quarter. So I think that's what we -- that's a benefit that we should continue to see supporting the drug as we go forward.

In the first quarter of this year, the Movement Disorder Society issued new guidelines as you mentioned earlier, and those guidelines make it clear that Pimavanserin in their guidelines is the only drug that they recommend with, it has established efficacy profile, acceptable safety profile does not require frequent blood monitoring. So I think that's been another important medical education undercurrent that we're benefiting from. And then finally, as you know, as we've discussed many times before, there's a big gap in this indication between patients and caregivers on one hand and physicians on the other hand, as it relates to psychosis and the connectivity between the psychosis experience and their Parkinson's disease.

Charles Duncan

Yes.

Steve Davis

Because it occurs later in the disease typically. Many times they don't connect the dots. So we put a meaningful effort into medical education, and one critical component that is the DTC advertising that we've done over the course of last year to try to help encourage that very appropriate dialog between patients and caregivers, we’ve seen benefit from that. So I expect that will continue to benefit from that as we move forward as well.

Charles Duncan

Yes, so that's helpful. So really three pillars or initiatives to drive continued appreciation of the value or benefits of new classes. I guess I'm wondering, do you feel that physicians are understanding and working with the new guidelines? And secondarily, the 34 milligram experience has to be better because it's better in terms of the dose response, is that translating into persistence, I understand these are old people, but do you see this expanding?

Steve Davis

Well, I think in terms of the fulfillment rate that we observed, I think we as I mentioned, we should continue to benefit from that going forward, having that kind of worked 70 milligrams out of the system. And most importantly, we will avoid a situation where patients get this diluted the drug.

Charles Duncan

Sure.

Steve Davis

And that's important because it's important on a individual patient basis. Of course, it's important but also for physicians that are treating multiple patients seeing that better brand experience early in the therapeutic treatment cycle is very important as well.

Charles Duncan

So maybe one last question related to growth and then see if there's any questions from the audience, and then we'll move on to leverage and the pipeline, get ready sir. So last week, I believe or recently at the MDS Congress in France, you presented some data that was from an open label study in Parkinson's patients who were also depressed. Do you think that that can be used in some way to better target patients that should could benefit from Pimavanserin or is there just some read through to some of the other initiatives that you're making in terms of leveraging the molecule on to broader patient population?

Steve Davis

Yes, it’s a great question. Yes, of course, we're approved in PDP today. So that's the focus of our detailing and our commercial efforts is only on Parkinson's disease psychosis, the study you're referring to, is in Parkinson's patients that have depression.

Charles Duncan

Yes.

Steve Davis

And I think the reason we ran that study is we felt like we started this study while we were also running this very large major depressive disorder study in a broad general population. And we felt like it's important to better understand the

potential benefits that NUPLAZID can have or Pimavanserin could have in depressed patients, not only the broad population but also in Parkinson's population as well. So we ran that study in order to better understand the potential there.

And I think as we move forward with our depression program, it's an important finding for us that further buttresses the very positive results, we saw, we see in this very large pivotal Phase 2 study.

Charles Duncan

Okay. Let's talk a little bit about the future. And that is Pimavanserin or eventually NUPLAZID becoming more broadly used and first kind of a business question and I'll add some questions about the data. But as you think through the potential label expansion opportunities, are there areas of a high unmet need within call it DRP or MDD or even Schizophrenia,

which would suit well the profile, the clinical profile to be well served by the clinical profile of NUPLAZID because, it seems to me that NUPLAZID could be used by Parkinson's, but it should be used mostly for those patients who are most highly burdened with the psychosis component of it. So within those label expansion indications are their cohorts of patients are particularly burdened?

Steve Davis

Yes, I think it's a great question. I'm going to ask Serge, our President to answer that.

Serge Stankovic

Yes, all indications we are currently pursuing is expansion of Pimavanserin are in significant unmet need areas. There is nothing approved for Dementia-related psychosis currently. The drugs that are used off-label atypical antipsychotics

have in addition to considerable safety and tolerability concerns, also substantively affect in a negative sense cognition, essentially an underlying disorder and so far our data that we’ve generated in these populations indicates we do not have that negative impact on cognition around measures of cognition, which is very important for this.

And I think in large extent that was one of the elements that contributed to the breakthrough therapy designation that we received for Pimavanserin. So that element, we see as a significant differentiation in addition to obviously the fact that we have demonstrated efficacy and the fact that tolerability and safety profile that is distinguished from other off-label use and [indiscernible]. In the major depression, we have two and a half million people that are currently using atypical antipsychotic as adjunctive therapy for those people that are responding adequately to their current treatment with SSRIs or SNRI.

And so, safety profile of those of those drugs particularly some of the things, I'll just say one example and that is sexual side effect is the primary reasons where many people didn't continue their treatment from SSRIs or SNRI and currently approved adjunctive treatments with atypical antipsychotics are also done actually improve and in oftentimes make it worse than it is. So another not to mention the weight gain, early onset as well is important element in terms of a need. So those are the patients that we believe we can address this needs in that patient’s medicine. And finally, Schizophrenia negative symptoms in itself is another indication when there is no approved treatments.

And we believe that properties of demonstrating that effect, not only psychosis, negative symptoms of Schizophrenia, but also has that benefits on effect that we demonstrated for depression will be a significant improvement in what's currently available.

Charles Duncan

So in all three cases, clearly differentiated from the grand standard of care and not that shouldn't be seen as competitive with this current standard of care from the standpoint of whatever kind of Wall Street type metrics, we might use right pricing, if the clinical value holds up, let me ask you by the way, you didn't mention Movement side effects out of atypical in depressed patients as well. You don't have any event, you haven't ever seen it in Parkinson's patients. Let me ask you a question.

Serge Stankovic

So particularly in elderly patients with depression, where we're actually model function and impairment of model function is very, very important.

Charles Duncan

So big news, big stuff they’re doing with regard to HARMONY of results. Congratulations on that. I was surprised well people were interim results, got over a goal line that was a high bar. I think there were surprises as well.

Serge Stankovic

We are cautiously optimistic.

Charles Duncan

Yes, you knew how to run a study and it was a well, well conducted study but it also speaks to the inherent activity of

Pimavanserin. But also the interesting thing and I'd love to hear if you have a perspective on this, being able to identify a broad set of patients that really kind of removes some of the heterogeneity or the consideration for ideology. And I'd love to hear your perspective on why run a DRP study versus an AD related psychosis study first of all.

Steve Davis

Well, there are several argument that we made, when we took that approach to evaluate Dementia-related psychosis in the variety of Dementia subtypes in respect to underlying neuropathology, the first one is really that actually clinical diagnosis of

Dementia and a subtype of Dementia is utterly not reliable. I mean, the majority of patients actually out there are treated as Dementia NOS not even specified for the subtype. But then even when they have the underlying diagnosis, oftentimes post mortem out of actually showed that clinical diagnosis was not.

Yes and so when we run Alzheimer trial for instance, we believe that patients have a probable or possible diagnosis of Alzheimer. But there is a lot of patients that have first of all, most of those patients also have a vascular components. But then they may be Dementia body or they may be other elements. From that perspective, we thought that it's important that in the study where we are actually evaluating them that is in the cascade of neuro-physiological changes way down the cascade from underlying neuropathology the approach of having the All-comers is justified and that's one thing.

Another thing is that when you look historically psychosis in all of these types of Dementia are treated in the same way with atypical antipsychotics and there are not particular differentiation with maybe exception of Dementia Lewy bodies that is particularly sensitive to neuroleptics reactions and symptoms, but other than that, they're all treated in the same way. So taking all of that into account and our own experience with Pimavanserin that we had success, success in treating psychosis, both in Parkinson disease psychosis and in Alzheimer disease psychosis, two very different in terms of underlying neuropathology disorders.

We saw that approach of Alzheimer would -- would be appropriate. We were fortunate that at the same time, we're going to discuss that with FDA. They were coming to the same conclusion in regards to symptomatic neuro-behavioral symptoms of Dementia.

Charles Duncan

Sure.

Steve Davis

This would not hold if we were studying a disease modifying treatment for Dementia where obviously underlying neuropathology plays a bigger role.

Charles Duncan

So that makes a lot of sense to me and I'm happy that you threw that last part in and the agencies kind of reaction to their design. I'm kind of wondering two things, first of all, I know you haven't presented the data on the top line. But if you could just disclose some more data today, that would be fabulous.

Steve Davis

I just have a set of slides now.

Charles Duncan

Okay. But what I was going to ask is, would you anticipate there to be a differentiation of the response across the realities? I mean, you just explained it, what perhaps not. You wouldn't anticipate that. But if you just consider the types of patients who were enrolled in the study, and could there be a difference in response or can you say anything before you present the data?

Steve Davis

I can and as you can imagine because the trial is designed that we have three months off-label treatment and we randomize on the patients that achieve a stable response.

Charles Duncan

Yes.

Steve Davis

So we certainly had the opportunity to look through that evolution through the open label and see what is the success of different subtypes of Dementia through that open label three month period before responding. So first I will say we had all types of Dementias that we included in our trial, all subtypes were present, both in the population of patients that enter open label phase of the study, and those that actually went into after stable response into our double-blind randomized period. So based on that, we already see that we were able to stabilize patients from all different Dementia subtypes. So that gives us some, some insight into ability of Pimavanserin to actually reduce psychotic symptoms in different subtypes of Dementia.

Charles Duncan

Sure. So all kind of responded and then you'll have to look at the data.

Steve Davis

Having said that, I do want to say that the trial did not and this is something that was discussed and agreed with FDA does not is not designed to look specifically in any particular subtitles, subgroups of Dementia, but it's a clear indication that we are able to stabilize people with in different subtype.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Charles Duncan

Well, that makes sense given the therapeutic hypothesis and you probably don't want to try to define more carefully because then you would have to rely on diagnosis for ideology. Couple last couple of minutes or we have about a minute, couple of questions then for Steve, Elena. As you think about, what Serge has come up with in terms of his team's presentation in DRP, is the burden of disease similar across that those cohorts, those types of patients compared to Pimavanserin or Parkinson’s disease psychosis and therefore could be similar business model that you anticipate. And then maybe for Elena, are you comfortable with the financial resources needed to support that extra effort?

Steve Davis

Either of us can answer either one of those. I will ask Elena to do.

Elena Ridloff

So with regards to your first question, as Serge articulated, the disease burden is high and there is nothing approved today for DRP. So we see a significant opportunity to serve those patients. The footprint as we think about it, today there's about 1.2 million patients treated for Dementia-related psychosis with off-label agents, approximately two-thirds or 800,000 of those patients receive atypical antipsychotics from stabilizers and our remaining one-third, receive a variety of agents, including antidepressants. So we think about, what's where the addressable population is, initially, it'll be that two-thirds that are today receive off-label antipsychotics or mood stabilizers.

The commercial footprint to address that is something where we can leverage our existing footprint today in neurology and long-term care as well as expand because the opportunity isn’t much larger. So we do our best to expand both in neurology, long-term care, as well as psychiatry, whereas we’ll really be building more of a footprint there. And about half the patients in with DRP are in the long-term care setting, so there's a significant opportunity on that side.

Charles Duncan

And last question related to that, the awareness by physicians I mean when you started with Parkinson's disease psychosis, you’re dealing with neurologists who are dealing with Parkinson's, and they're like, in my perception as psychosis. Why do we care? Do you think that there is some broader interest and awareness in treating physicians?

Steve Davis

I'll start, either of you feel free to chime in. I think we've got a lot of disease, education disease, a significant disease awareness opportunity in DRP as well as PDP. But I would say that is a very significant issue in PDP as well as DRP and physicians are well attuned to it. But being the first drug in a category, you always have a lot of medical education.

Charles Duncan

Okay. So we won't be ranting our estimates anytime. Anyway, I appreciate you taking time. Unfortunately, we're out of time. Thank you very much for joining us.

Steve Davis

Thank you, Charles.

Elena Ridloff

Thank you.

Serge Stankovic

Thank you.