Douglas Dynamics: 2019's Alpha Could Persist

I believe the stock is trading at the low-end of its fair value range, with upside to $57.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) have performed relatively well in 2019, with shares up roughly 16.1% since I recommended the company in late February versus a gain of only 5.4% for the S&P 500. Even though weather patterns were uneven across the US in the winter of 2018, Douglas has nicely capitalized on poor weather throughout the Midwest to post solid top-line and operating income growth YTD. Let's take a look at the performance of the business thus far, and why I believe shares look poised to perform well going forward.

Gross Margin Resilience and Underlying Demand Strength in Both Segments

Heading into FY19, management provided guidance that accounted for a wide range of outcomes given the natural variance of the business given its weather dependency. At the beginning of the year, management guided $510-570 million in revenue generating adjusted EBITDA of $90-115 million. Slowly, that range has narrowed, with management now forecasting $520-560 million in sales driving EBITDA of $95-115 million.

This is great, though it may even look a little light after the company's robust start to the year. Sales have grown 9% YTD to $269.5 million, with solid strength in both the Work Truck Attachments segment (+8% y/y) and Work Truck Solutions (+10% y/y). Some of the growth in Solutions is the direct result of improved chassis availability that has allowed Douglas Dynamics to work through its backlog, though management has communicated that underlying demand in both segments remains robust.

Impressively, gross margin has held up relatively well in spite of some cost inflation, falling only 6 basis points y/y to 30.62% of sales. Management noted that they have been able to mostly pass on cost increases related to tariffs, and the slight decline due to material cost increases is immaterial, in my view.

SG&A was down slightly y/y on an absolute basis due to a decline in stock-based compensation that was planned. However, even after adjusting out the change in stock-based compensation, SG&A grew only 1% y/y, and management continues to do a fantastic job of managing cost in such a volatile end-market.

With costs under control, operating income jumped about 25% y/y during the first half of 2019. Douglas Dynamics' operating margin grew 200 basis points y/y to 15.5% of sales. Like many manufacturing intensive businesses, Douglas Dynamics has the ability to generate solid operating leverage when sales grow, and I think my forecast of $50-60 million in free cash flow could prove conservative if the second half experiences similar margin growth.

Capital Allocation Dynamics Remain Favorable

As I noted in my prior analysis, the primary value-creative use of cash at Douglas Dynamics is likely to be M&A. Throughout previous CEO Jim Janik's 18-year tenure as CEO, the company focused on tuck-in M&A within the plow segment before the $206 million acquisition of Dejana in 2016. New CEO Bob McCormick spent about 15 years as Janik's CFO and then COO, and thus I expect this strategy to continue going forward.

That said, the story of the first half of FY19 was leverage reduction. Douglas paid down roughly $30 million in long-term debt, reducing its net debt leverage ratio to 2.6x. Based on management's M&A history, some further reduction in leverage could, ultimately, manifest itself in additional M&A activity in the $50-200 million range.

With respect to returning capital to shareholders, Douglas continues to opt to return cash via dividends rather than share repurchases. Shareholders have collected $0.545 per share in dividends YTD, and I think we could see a modest increase in Q1'20 if business remains strong in the back half of 2019.

Valuation Unchanged but Performance Remains Strong

Overall, the fundamental performance from Douglas Dynamics has been strong throughout the first half of 2019. Nevertheless, I continue to have a similar view on valuation as I did in my first analysis.

Free Cash Flow $40,000 $45,000 $50,000 $55,000 $60,000 $65,000 14 $24.64 $27.72 $30.80 $33.88 $36.96 $40.04 15 $26.40 $29.70 $33.00 $36.30 $39.60 $42.90 16 $28.16 $31.68 $35.20 $38.72 $42.24 $45.76 17 $29.92 $33.66 $37.40 $41.14 $44.88 $48.62 Multiple 18 $31.68 $35.64 $39.60 $43.56 $47.52 $51.48 19 $33.44 $37.62 $41.80 $45.98 $50.16 $54.34 20 $35.20 $39.60 $44.00 $48.40 $52.80 $57.20 21 $36.96 $41.58 $46.20 $50.82 $55.44 $60.06 22 $38.72 $43.56 $48.40 $53.24 $58.08 $62.92

When evaluating a business, I typically like to think in terms of free cash flow multiples. The higher the quality of the business and the more sustainable the cash flow, the higher multiple I am willing to pay. For a business like Douglas Dynamics, I think its fair value lies somewhere in the $44-53, which would imply a multiple of 20x FCF of $50-60 million. This is based on normalized revenue growth in the 4-7% range, stable margins in the Work Truck Attachment segment, and an increase in the margin structure of the Work Truck Solutions business. Even if I'm wrong, I believe trough free cash flow is around $45 million, and if the market applied a 14x multiple, well below today's current multiple, shares could trade as low as $28. I believe this scenario is unlikely as current issues are temporary and unlikely to persist for a long period. The replacement cycle inevitably strikes at some point.

The one part of this valuation that may change is the upper-end. If Douglas is able to generate closer to $65 million in free cash flow, then I believe the stock could be worth closer to $57. In either event, I believe the company is on the low end of its fair value range, so I see no immediate cause for concern at today's price. I continue to hold a position in the cyclical yet dominant plow giant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.