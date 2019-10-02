Stitch Fix: Bargain Bin

The leading online personal styling service continues to see the stock trade volatile around quarterly earnings, but Stitch Fix (SFIX) remains a classic bargain-bin stock. The market wants to suggest competition will derail the company or the business model is unproven, but all Stitch Fix does is generate results supporting a bullish investment thesis.

Client Growth Story

Like any growth story, Stitch Fix needs to add customers in order to grow the value of the business. The stock originally collapsed last October due to the weak active client account growth and fears the business had no future. Now a year later, Stitch Fix grew active clients during the year by 494K for 18.0% growth. Active accounts grew sequentially by 103K accounts in the traditionally weak FQ4 that includes summer months where consumers are typically busy on vacations.

The company continues to have a strong growth model despite the new entrants in the sector including Amazon (AMZN). The market will jump on the FQ1'20 revenue guidance of only $440 million versus previous estimates at $451 million as fears that competition is about to destroy the growth story at Stitch Fix.

The guidance is for revenue growth of over 20% and increasing for the FY to at least 23%. Typically, such a company would trade at rich multiples, but the market is constantly in fear the online styling platform won't maintain growth despite constant expansion into new categories like men's and kids, countries like the U.K. and new offerings such as Shop Your Looks and Shop New Colors.

Despite the company saying otherwise, the weakness will be blamed on the new entrants into the sector. On the contrary though, Stitch Fix has planned some of this weakness due to reduced marketing spend in FQ4, leading to an initial slow start to FQ1 in order to shift spending later into the year. The company had a similar move last year where the market overreacted, yet business rebounded as the company invested again in marketing at a more appropriate time.

The Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe launched back at the end of July, so Stitch Fix should have a good view into any impact to its platform. Instead, revenues by active client grew 9% in the quarter due to new product initiatives.

Bargain Bin

Whether good or bad, Stitch Fix guided toward strong full-year numbers. The market will see this as a company in denial of the market realities of higher competition, but the company has a history of the market misunderstanding lumpy quarterly results. One needs to consider that taking out the 53rd week from FY19 results reduced the growth rate to 26%, leaving the updated guidance for FY20 at a similar growth rate of 23% to 25%.

The FY20 revenue of at least $1.9 billion is an incredible value for a stock that closed at the same market value before the weakness in early trading. In addition, Stitch Fix is a growth story that already generates a profit. The company has adjusted EBITDA forecast of $95 million after generating $48 million in free cash flow last year.

The company had about $72 million in non-GAAP operating income in FY19 when adding back ~$35 million in stock-based compensation. Stitch Fix is finally providing adjusted EBITDA numbers without including SBC, but the comparisons to the past numbers are confusing with this transition. The company is spending on marketing and the expansion in the U.K. that will hit margins in FY20, but the EBITDA targets are still up about $20 million from FY19 levels.

Stocks just don't exist with 20+% revenue growth that trade at 0.7x EV/S multiples. The stock valuation is down to only $1.75 billion here trading around $17.50.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is overly focused on growth companies without a profitable outlook, yet the market has taken the valuation of the very profitable Stitch Fix to an extreme low here. The online personalized stylist is already a cash flow machine with a net cash and investment position of $368 million. The stock is in the bargain bin here.

