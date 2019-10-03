Google, Huawei Mobile Services And The Consequences Of Increased Android Competition

Huawei and Google may once have been partners, but their current trajectory will force them to encroach on each other’s turf.

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), is faced with a number of potentially problematic issues. The news headlines have focused on regulatory scrutiny from governments in the U.S. and elsewhere. But with so much attention on possible regulatory action, it’s easy to overlook other issues that could directly impact Google’s bottom line.

Most people are probably aware that Google gets most of its revenue from advertising. While the company has attempted to diversify, advertising remains its bread and butter. For example, according to numbers from eMarketer, Google leads the U.S. digital ad market with a 37% share or about $48B. When it comes to U.S. search ad spending, Google’s share is even higher at 74%.

Google is also active in many other countries when it comes to Internet advertising. It’s no exaggeration to say that Google is often times the number one option for advertisers looking to go digital. Google’s appeal to advertisers is founded on its ability to reach large numbers of people. In turn, this is based on the fact that many people rely on some or all of the many services that Google provides.

Change may be at hand in the world of mobile

Google’s presence is especially prominent in the market for mobile devices such as smartphones. Google’s Android is by far the most widely used mobile operating system (“OS”). In addition, original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) will usually install the Android OS with Google Mobile Services (“GMS”). GMS includes a number of widely-used apps such as Gmail and Google Play Store.

This arrangement between smartphone manufacturers and Google has worked well for many years. OEMs get access to software that they otherwise would have to develop by themselves and Google gets access to all the smartphone users that have GMS installed on their devices. Both benefit from the status quo, a win-win for everyone involved.

However, this arrangement is now faced with the possibility of falling apart. The reason is because one of the biggest OEMs has been barred from installing GMS on its devices. The OEM in question is China’s Huawei, currently the number two among smartphone OEMs.

Why Huawei can no longer install GMS on its smartphones

Huawei’s inability to install GMS on its smartphones is the direct result of being placed on the Entity List by the U.S. government. This restricts the ability of American companies to do business with Huawei without permission from the U.S. government. For a while, it seemed like Google would get a government waiver that would enable Huawei to install GMS on its upcoming smartphones.

Unfortunately for Google, no permission has been granted from the U.S. government at this point. As a result, Huawei’s latest smartphone, the Mate 30 series, is the first to be released without having GMS installed by the manufacturer. All other Huawei smartphones that are yet to be released will suffer the same fate unless the U.S. government changes its mind and grants Google permission to do business with Huawei.

How Huawei is responding to being denied the use of GMS

Huawei’s response is to replace the version of Android that includes GMS with Android Open Source Project (“AOSP”), similar to what other lesser-known OEMs in China have been doing. Android was built on top of Linux and Android falls under an open source license like the OS it was built on. In contrast, GMS is not part of the OS and not open source, but proprietary software that requires a license from Google.

More importantly, Huawei is installing its latest smartphones with what it refers to as Huawei Mobile Services (“HMS”). As the name suggests, HMS is supposed to be a replacement for GMS. Eventually, HMS will include much of what people are accustomed to seeing in GMS. For example, as part of HMS, Huawei will release a mapping service called Map Kit in October, which will compete against Google Maps.

Other services are scheduled to be released in the near future. The eventual goal is to have a complete ecosystem in place. This includes a new smartphone OS called HongMeng or Harmony OS that may be released early next year. In preparation for this, Huawei is releasing its own compiler called Ark and an integrated development environment (“IDE”) called Harmony Studio. In a nutshell, Huawei is putting together all the pieces it needs for its own software ecosystem.

Huawei and Google could go from partners to competitors

Huawei and Google have both experienced success in their own way. Huawei mostly focusing on hardware and Google on software. The two have also worked together as partners. For instance, some of the earlier Nexus smartphones from Google were made in collaboration with Huawei. But both are now encroaching on each other’s turf. Google is making its own Pixel smartphones that compete with those from other OEMs and Huawei is busy constructing its own ecosystem of software and services.

From the trajectory that the two companies are taking, it’s not unrealistic to think that a clash is likely and perhaps even inevitable. The first flashpoint will probably be in app stores. Of all the apps that are part of GMS, the one that is the most important is arguably Google Play. The vast majority of all Android apps are installed through Google Play and that makes it a crucial link between smartphone users and developers of software apps.

By limiting what can and cannot be downloaded from the Play Store, Google can greatly influence the distribution of apps. If an Android app is not available in Google Play for whatever reason, then its chances of adoption and hence success are significantly reduced. This gives Google a lot of power.

It’s therefore not surprising that Google is very careful with other app stores that compete against Google Play. In fact, Google forbids the presence of other app stores in Google Play. Any Android user interested in alternative app stores will have to find them though other means because they will not be able to download them from Google Play.

Huawei is trying to win over app developers

Both Google and Apple have seen their fair share of criticism regarding their app store policies. The issue with third-party app stores is one example, but there are others. For instance, some software developers feel that they are paying too much for the privilege of distributing their apps. Both Google and Apple charge developers as much as 30% of the price of an app.

It’s here where Huawei will likely look to make inroads. Since it can no longer rely on Google Play, Huawei is emphasizing its own app distribution platform known as Huawei AppGallery. In order to entice and gain the support of software developers, Huawei is charging much lower fees for using its platform. Huawei is asking developers 15%, and that number could go down in the future. It’s also making billions available to developers around the world.

This may be great for app developers, but it’s not so good for Google. In the past, developers had little recourse and had to put up with whatever Google decides. But app developers could use the Huawei alternative as leverage to put pressure on Google. Google may have to lower its fees if enough developers begin to support Huawei.

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 YoY Google properties revenue $23262M $27335M 18% Google network members properties $4825M $5266M 9% Google other revenue $4425M $6181M 40% Total segment revenues $32512M $38782M 19%

Source: Google

In the table above, revenue from Google Play falls under “Google other revenue.” While it may not contribute as much as other segments, it’s growing much faster. If Google is forced to lower its fees to match the competition, growth will come down. Not a positive development for Google since the company is already having issues with earnings growth.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

The restrictions imposed on Huawei by the U.S. government are a negative for Google. It forces Huawei to accelerate the creation of an alternative ecosystem in which Google plays no part. While that may not be of concern to some people, there are those that welcome such a development.

The phrase “to degoogle” is something that has been gaining traction in recent years. It’s the process of deliberately avoiding Google products and services because certain people have become wary of the company for many different reasons, including Google’s perception of having too much power, Google’s handling of user data and so on.

At the moment, there is no alternative out there that can completely match all that Google brings to the table. But if Huawei is successful in creating more and more replacements, Google may be faced with the prospect of at least some smartphone users, OEMs and software developers switching to the other side.

That would reduce Google’s global reach, which, as mentioned previously, is a crucial aspect of its advertising business. Even if Google does eventually prevail over Huawei, the cost of countering stiff competition for users and developers will put downward pressure on margins. Huawei’s cheaper app distribution platform could be the start of things to come.

Having said that, Huawei and Google don’t necessarily have to go up against each other. It’s still possible for Google to get permission from the U.S. government to do business with Huawei. Huawei could then be brought back into the fold, which should reduce the need for Google alternatives. What’s also in Google’s favor is the fact that many existing users of Google services are unlikely to switch to alternatives.

On the other hand, Huawei has a number of arrows in the quiver. For example, Huawei has a close working relationship with many telecom providers because it provides them with communications equipment, especially those in the developing world. A number of them have some gripes with certain Internet companies such as Google. Huawei is aware of the complaints and could use it to gain the support of telecom providers if there is to be a competition between Google and Huawei.

The challenge is what happens to the billions of people out there that have yet to sign up for any of Google’s many services. For instance, according to Statista, about 2.7B people have a smartphone, which equates to 35% of the global population. That means there are a lot of people still out there that have yet to decide which ecosystem they will be a part of. Whether it’s Google’s ecosystem or the ecosystem of some other company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.