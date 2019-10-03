T. Rowe Price: No Debt And Growing Dividend

Thesis

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) is one of these stocks that kind of hides in the background. Many investors know about the company but are not sure if they should invest. But a long-term investment in T. Rowe Price has provided solid returns. In the trailing 20 years, T. Rowe Price’s returns crushed that of the S&P 500 with and without dividends reinvested. A $10k investment 20 years ago would be almost $130k today. The difference is less pronounced over the past 10 years, but investors still came close to matching the broader market.

T. Rowe Price 20-Year Trailing Returns

Source: Dividend Channel

T. Rowe Price is a Dividend Aristocrat having raised the annual dividend for 33 straight years. The company is also well-known as one that carries no debt. Seemingly, T. Rowe Price has even successfully navigated the secular shift from active to passive investing that has hurt many active fund asset managers but benefited BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and privately-held Vanguard. There are a few negatives for the stock including a high beta and sensitivity of the top and bottom lines to market volatility. But in my opinion, the positives outweigh the negatives. Furthermore, the company performed very well in my recent ranking model (coming in second) of the Dividend Champions due to high dividend growth rates, 5-year trailing EPS growth rate, low payout ratio, and low debt-to-equity ratio. Hence, I view T. Rowe Price as a long-term buy.

Source: T. Rowe Price

Overview of T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price is an asset manager. The company offers mutual funds, advisory services, account management, and retirement plans and services for individuals, institutions, and financial intermediaries. Its mutual funds are primarily actively managed no-load equity, bond, hybrid, and money market funds. At end of Q2 2019, assets under management or ‘AUM’ increased to $1.125. The large majority of AUM is in U.S. Equity and Multi-Asset funds. Very little of the company’s AUM is in international funds. T. Rowe Price’s focus has been retirement accounts and the crown-jewel of the company’s investment product line-up is arguably the Target Date or Retirement Funds. Based on AUM it is the No. 2 provider of target date funds. These funds have on average outperformed the S&P 500 Target Date Index and the passive peer group in rolling 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods.

T. Rowe Price AUM By Asset Class

Source: T. Rowe Price 2018 Investor Day Presentation

T. Rowe Price Target Date Fund Performance

Source: T. Rowe Price 2018 Investor Day Presentation

T. Rowe Price Growth and Profitability

T. Rowe Price grows the top and bottom lines by acquiring more assets. The company's business model is fairly simple, it manages assets for individuals and other institutions and generates revenue by charging a management fee or investment advisory fee. T. Rowe Price also generates revenue from administrative, distribution, and service fees, but these three categories are significantly smaller sources of revenue. The economics of the asset management industry favors companies with scale and thus T. Rowe Price is focused on increasing AUM. From this perspective, the company has been very successful as it is one of few asset managers focused on active funds that is able to consistently generate positive net flows. The company’s goal is a 1-3% organic growth per year and it should be able to meet this goal on average over time.

For an asset manager, growth in AUM results primarily from mutual funds that outperform benchmarks and peers and increased distribution. From this perspective, T. Rowe Price has been remarkably successful. For the large part, the company’s funds outperform the benchmarks and peers over time. The firm’s performance is particularly strong for U.S. Equity and Global and International Equity but not as good for Fixed Income. Another characteristic is that asset class performance tends to be better over longer time periods. This suggests that the company has an investing strategy and sticks with it. Ultimately, T. Rowe Price’s ability to acquire AUM is tied to fund performance. Good fund performance will draw assets and also enhance distribution.

T. Rowe Price Mutual Fund Asset Class Performance

Source: T. Rowe Price 2018 Investor Day Presentation

The company has successfully expanded distribution over time through intermediaries and institutions, as seen in the chart below. This is supported by a relatively low expense ratio for an active fund manager. In the competition for AUM with passive fund managers, expense ratios matter. Actively managed mutual funds have an average annual expense ratio that is usually between 0.5% and 1.2%. On the other hand, passive index funds have an average annual expense ratio that is 0.1-0.5%. T. Rowe Price has a relatively low average annual expense ratio for an active fund manager that was estimated at ~0.58% for stock and hybrid mutual funds, and 0.24% for fixed income funds. The low expense ratios provide T. Rowe Price an advantage in that its expense ratios are more competitive with passive index funds. This matters in an era where investors view expense ratios as a penalty on returns.

T. Rowe Price Third Party Distribution

Source: T. Rowe Price 2018 Investor Day Presentation

T. Rowe Price has maintained comparatively high gross, operating, and net margins. Operating margins have ranged from roughly from 43% to 48% in recent years. Net margins recently trended up to over 30% likely due to a lower tax rate. The company generates the great majority of revenue from the U.S. and the recent tax cut will increase profitability. T. Rowe Price should be able to maintain its margins as long as net inflows remain positive. Asset managers who do not have good fund performance tend to have net outflows, declining AUM, and falling margins.

Source: dividendpower.org calculations based on data from Morningstar

T. Rowe Price’s Dividend Safety

T. Rowe Price’s dividend can be considered very safe from the perspective of debt, earnings, and free cash flow. The company has no long-term debt. Hence, there is little risk that principal payments or too high interest payments lead to a cut in the dividend. The forward payout ratio is 38.9% based on a dividend of $3.04 and consensus 2019 EPS of $7.82. This ratio is well below my threshold of 65%. Furthermore, the ratio has trended down over the past several years after the recent high of 45% in 2015. During recessions this ratio tends to shoot up as the bottom line declines. This happened in 2008–2009 and the ratio went up to ~61%. But it rapidly declined to about 43% in 2010 as earnings increased from a rising stock market. The dividend is also well covered from the perspective of free cash flow. In 2018, T. Rowe Price had about $1.45B in free cash flow and the dividend required about $0.69B, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 47.5%. In my opinion, this is a good value and well within my threshold of 70%. Even in recessions T. Rowe Price should be able to pay the dividend and probably increase it.

T. Rowe Price’s Valuation

T. Rowe Price’s valuation tends to fluctuate due to market volatility and sentiment for asset managers. Right now, there is a lot of negativity for asset managers, especially ones that focus on active management. But with that said, the company has survived many market conditions and recession. It is worthwhile to keep this stock on the watch list as it is periodically undervalued such as in late 2018 and early 2019. Even now, the stock is reasonably valued compared to historical valuations and the broader market P/E ratio of ~22.0.

The trailing average 10-year price-to-earnings ratio is ~17.5. The forward P/E ratio based on consensus 2019 EPS of $7.82 is about 14.6 since the stock price has trended up a bit recently. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16.0 and 18.0, I obtain a fair value range from $117.30 to $140.76. The current stock price is ~79% to ~95% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$111.41, suggesting that the stock is somewhat undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $117.30 $132.94 $140.76 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 95% 84% 79%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using expected future dividend of $3.04. Assuming a reasonable dividend growth rate of 8.0% and a desired return of 10% gives a fair value of $152. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $116. The result is a fairly wide range. But an average of these three models is ~$133.65. Seemingly, T. Rowe Price is undervalued. I personally would view a stock price near ~$100 or about 10% lower as a good entry point or a price where I would add to my position. The stock has an above-market average beta, so it is possible that this price could be seen during a market downturn.

Final Thoughts on T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price is a quality company that has been well managed. It has sufficient scale and good fund performance to permit growth in AUM. The company is a Dividend Aristocrat with a growing dividend. Share buybacks have taken a larger role recently as the share count has dropped over the past few years, but the company should still continue growing the dividend at a decent clip. One has to expect some stock price volatility with T. Rowe Price but with that said, the positives outweigh the negatives here. Hence, I view the stock as a long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.