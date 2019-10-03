BlackBerry: $6 Is The New $7

Ever since BlackBerry (BB) bought Cylance, there has been a gnawing desire by bulls for BlackBerry to command the same premium as CrowdStrike (CRWD). This desire has spurred the narrative that BlackBerry should try a name change. This has caused some bullish investors to miss the warning signs when BlackBerry is tending towards the overvaluation territory. This article provides some insights on how to avoid getting caught in the stampede at the exit that resulted in more than a 26% sell-off after the last earnings.

Before I jump into my bearish missive, I want to point out that the founders of both companies (CrowdStrike and Cylance) are rivals and have worked together on writing a book and some tech projects at McAfee. They tried to work together on the CrowdStrike project, after which the CEO of Cylance decided to start his own security company. So, in terms of the core founder's drive and desire, both companies are cut from the same tree, and that's where the similarities end.

Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike is still trading at a lofty valuation. I've studied cybersecurity stocks for the past six years, and they almost always follow the same pattern. They IPO at a lofty valuation, lose momentum while investors watch the fading growth story drive the stock's valuation down. Only a few cybersecurity stocks have been able to defy gravity by retaining their IPO narrative.

There is a clear difference between the management of BlackBerry and CrowdStrike in terms of their go-to-market approach. Just like Waymo was able to draw more attention than most autonomous vehicle start-ups, CrowdStrike has been able to command a bigger valuation because Alphabet backs it and it also has Google as a customer. Cylance is backed by BlackBerry. If left to choose or fund a stock that is backed by Alphabet versus a stock that is backed by BlackBerry, your guesses are as good as mine. Also, CrowdStrike counts AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) as customers. The future of cybersecurity is not only about endpoint or IoT security; it includes a lot of cloud security as well. The cloud security market is one of the fast-growing cybersecurity segments. Scoring major cloud providers like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and AWS as customers speaks volume. It is also important to mention that Dell recently dropped Cylance in a three-way alliance with CrowdStrike and SecureWorks (SCWX).

CrowdStrike is enjoying a bigger market share and a faster growth rate compared to Cylance. Even as the law of large numbers is about to catch up with it, CrowdStrike is doing over 100% y/y growth, and it's projected to do nearly half of that next year. Cylance is averaging 24% y/y growth according to the last earnings report. It's like comparing a Ferrari to a Fiat in terms of speed. Even though it's overvalued, CrowdStrike is above Cylance in terms of capabilities and management's vision.

BlackBerry needs to complete the integration of Cylance before the positive effect of the synergy narrative can kick off. Currently, we are still in the early innings of the Cylance integration. Remember that BlackBerry has similarly acquired moVirtu, WatchDox, AtHoc, and Good Technology. These acquisitions were followed by synergy narratives and several quarters after, they are yet to deliver jaw-dropping results. In the spirit of "Cylance is different," remember that QNX is also different. As a standalone, QNX addresses a massive TAM of the future of autonomous cars. With the first-mover advantage and early success it has scored, it is still yet to push a billion in ARR. Source: Microsoft

Cylance is an endpoint security solution. This fact has been analyzed before. While the endpoint security market is just one dimension out of the multiple facets of the cybersecurity market, it is also overcrowded. Also, it's hard to differentiate if Cylance is an advanced endpoint solution or an advanced antivirus solution. If you place it in the advanced AV security market, then you can't compare it with CrowdStrike as CrowdStrike solves more problems such as threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and managed security services.

Going forward, CrowdStrike's valuation will continue to correct itself. This is obvious because matured players in the cybersecurity industry who are doing over $2 billion in yearly revenue have seen their annual growth rate fall below 30% within a short period.

Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike once commanded a bigger market cap than Check Point (CHKP) and Symantec (SYMC) at less than 25% of the quarterly revenue of either of both companies. CrowdStrike is not the best scale for weighing BlackBerry's valuation.

Cylance and CrowdStrike are two separate animals and should be valued as such. They are managed by different owners; they command different market share and are growing at a widely different rate. Applying the same valuation ratio to both names is going to guarantee that someone gets burned. The recent correction has proven that the market won't be judging BlackBerry using the same valuation yardstick as other overvalued cybersecurity startups. This desire is a fundamental part of the bullish thesis of some commentators on Seeking Alpha.

From the last earnings call, Cylance isn't leading up to its hype. It's supposed to play a vital role in BlackBerry Spark, the future of BlackBerry's endpoint security platform. In the wake of an underperforming ESS business, BlackBerry needs products like Cylance to pick up the tab.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Rather than trade in the valuation range of frothy cyber plays like CrowdStrike, Zscaler (ZS), or Proofpoint (PFPT), going forward, BlackBerry's valuation multiple will resemble more matured names like FireEye (FEYE) and Symantec. Like BlackBerry, they are no longer considered startups, and investors have more insights into the long-term outlook of their security offerings. As a result, BlackBerry's current valuation is closer to its intrinsic value. Going forward, a $6/share price point will be the new anchoring point (the old anchoring point was $7/share) where bulls and bears agree on BlackBerry's valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.