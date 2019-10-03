4 Reasons To Buy GW Pharmaceuticals

Management knows the company's core business is as a biotech pharmaceutical innovator using cannabis. It has never been swayed by the jive about being a cannabis company like some classify it.

The Stock Sells At A Fair Price

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) is oversold, presenting retail investors with an opportunity to buy shares at a fair price. The price per share currently hovers at ~$110.00. Shares sold during the past 52 weeks were hitting a high $196.

I once recommended buying at $35 per share after realizing GWPH is a drug maker using cannabis to produce medicines by rigorous scientific standards requiring approvals from government agencies. It is not a cannabis company, and its value ought not to be tied to the flagging marijuana industry as the media is wont to do. An article with a title about GWPH by a well-respected analyst asks, "Did the cannabis stocks bottom Wednesday?" Who cares vis-a-vis GWPH? Another misleading headline focuses on company under the reports "Weekly Cannabis Stock News."

It is nearing year’s end for hedge and venture funds to release their results. It is time to take profits and impress their stakeholders. Yet, 82.9% of GW Pharmaceuticals is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors. GWPH is a victim of its own success in this annual ritual. Only 1.4% in a survey of more than 33,000 investors hold GWPH shares, but they commit 7.8% of their portfolios to GWPH shares. Investor sentiment and stock ownership remain high for the company.

Source: Simply Wall Street

The stock became a hot item following the dawn of the cannabis stock craze. In a 2014 article for Seeking Alpha, I encouraged investors to draw a distinction between investing in medical marijuana companies and the biotech pharmaceutical company GWPH. The former are commercial growers, processors, product packagers, and retailers/wholesalers. GWPH uses cannabis grown to specifications in its own laboratories and extracts to create, test to rigorous scientific protocols and market actual medicines. The company’s commitment to science is today proving its worth to the sick and to investors. Here are four reasons for investors to buy for the long term.

GWPH Is A Medicine Development Company

First, GWPH is continuing R&D on its epilepsy-targeted medicine, Epidiolex, hopefully expanding the drug’s value to people with other illnesses and neurological disorders. Management reports “positive results in our Phase 3 trial in patients with seizures associated with seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex.” The company contradicts occasional rumors from bloggers, assuring everyone there are no Epidiolex supply issues that will slow sales.

I believe in GWPH because it has other medicines and innovative means of delivery in the pipeline. For instance, the company is developing an intravenous delivery system for its medicines. Sativex is a mouth spray for advancing the Multiple Sclerosis spasticity program of the company. Sativex is already approved in 25 countries and in Phase 3 of the study involving 450 U.S. patients. CNN reports, "GW Pharmaceuticals is partnering with New York’s Montefiore Medical Center to study the effectiveness of the cannabinoid cannabidivarin (CBDV) - which is a homolog to CBD - for autism." The medical community is hoping that GWPH medicine reducing severe side effects of epilepsy might reduce self-injuries, aggression, or temper tantrums in children with autism. 100 5-18-year-olds are enrolled for 12 weeks of treatment through June 2021; results are expected in September 2021.

I do not believe that the plethora of CBD/THC oils, compounds and edibles are competition for GWPH medicines. The commercial CBD products provide limited relief to patient suffering, but they are no competition for GWPH medicines available to victims with the severity of symptoms and side-effects GWPH addresses.

Better Management Leads To Better Results

My second reason for recommending a buy is that Epidiolex enjoys high patient retention and new patient starts; it is growing third-party payor coverage - 45% commercial, 40% Medicaid and managed Medicaid and 15% Medicare and other - and significant increases in the number of physicians writing prescriptions for Epidiolex. GWPH's level of debt is 1.3% compared to its net worth. It rose over the past five years from 0.1% as the company invested heavily in getting approvals from the U.S., European and Japanese government agencies for the drugs and invested heavily in commercializing them. Nevertheless, the company appears to have enough cash and other assets to cover the debt.

GWPH's commercialization of its drugs yielded in last reports from 56 days ago a 64% earnings growth, compared to 18% for the pharmaceutical industry. Revenue growth was 30% (+600% over a year-ago revenue) and 5.4% respectively. Analysts are expecting both earnings and revenue to begin growing 20% annually with increases in doctor awareness and approbation, writing more prescriptions, parent/patient satisfaction levels rising, and multinational sales expanding.

Better Business Sparks Share Price and Help For The Suffering

Third, management is totally committed to commercializing medicines. It is all too common among other innovative biotech firms to pay short shrift to commercializing their products. They keep the focus primarily on the science at the expense of commercialization, resulting in few or no sales. It is probably because the founders tend to be scientists, not business people. The Chairman and Founder of GWPH, Dr. Geoffrey Guy, is a physician with a business sense who is in charge of over 300 clinical studies. Dr. Guy brought in the current CEO in 1999, shortly after the company was founded. Mr. Justin Gover has more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He brings a penchant for equity financings, strategy and business operations, and development. They complement one another.

CEO Gover speaks as much about transitioning drugs to a commercial-stage for generating revenues as he does about the healthcare revolution GWPH is spearheading. In September, the European Medicines Agency approved the GWPH medicine for sale in all 28 European countries, greatly expanding the sales opportunities and stimulating greater returns. The company has its eye on Japan as a future market where clinical trials are proceeding. England’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence does not yet approve cannabis-based products for medical use. It urges sufferers to avoid them. The institute’s guidance ruling means England’s National Health Service is not covering the medicine because of what it considers too high a financial cost to the Service and other issues. NHS is struggling with an ineluctable financial destiny, nothing to do with Epidiolex per se.

On the downside, Favus Institutional Research claims on September 20 to show a spike in deaths that are related to Epidiolex use, among several other negatives. His report might be contributing to downward share price pressures, though there are doubts raised by Jim Cramer about the FIR claim. In June 2018, an FIR claim supposedly contributed to a 5% drop in the stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT). A Seeking Alpha analyst then wrote, "details are scarce," regarding the FIR claim. GBT shares sold off from $50 but are near that price today. Since then, Seeking Alpha contributors have written positions very bullish positions about GBT - four are bullish, and one neutral. GWPH Justin Gover responds to Cramer that its sales of the cannabis drug for epilepsy, Epidiolex, "are much stronger than expected and receptiveness just continues to grow in this country."

Another downside to consider is the downturn in earnings per share over the past few years.

GWPH Shines Light On Where The Value of Cannabis Lies

My fourth reason for recommending GWPH has to do with expectations by a host of analysts. The consensus is company revenues are continuing to rise, and earnings will rise with them in 2020. Debt is at a minimum. The company has enough cash to grow sales and products. Gover has been with the company for more than two decades and is only 48 years old. Other members of the management team are not much older. An analysis of the compensation for the CEO suggests Justin Gover is paid less than CEOs of similar-sized companies.

Source: Simply Wall Street

In the same week that the EU approved Epidiolex, Oppenheimer cut its stock price target after a poll of 25 prescribers of Epidiolex. Their analysts lowered their 2019-2020 revenue forecasts based on new patient acquisition rates and dosing regiments, yet they increased their mid-term revenue forecast. They envision a lower share target price to $233 from $239 and maintain an Outperform rating.

Don't Be Swayed By Cannabis Stock Fluctuations

I believe the current share price in the $110 range suggests the stock is undervalued. Management is far from losing sight of the company's core business as a biotech pharmaceutical innovator using cannabis as a prime product base. It has never been swayed by the jive about being a public medical cannabis venture company like some classify it. I like that the company is committed to commercializing its medicines for sales and profits but also to bring relief to more victims of illnesses. There's no need for investors in GWPH to worry when reading about cannabis stocks in retreat; those stories are referring to other kinds of companies in a different business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.