Juliette Declercq: 4 Game-Changers That Are Positive For Stocks

Other positive game-changers include an increased likelihood of a soft Brexit, the emergence of global monetary policy, and an increased likelihood of a US-China trade deal, she said.

The EU’s recognition that monetary policy alone is not sufficient to deal with the eurozone’s problems is a “game-changer,” says Juliette Declercq, founder of JDI Research.

The acknowledgement by the current ECB President Mario Draghi and incumbent Christine Lagarde that fiscal policy is required to drive the eurozone forward is a “game-changer,” JDI Research founder Juliette Declercq told Real Vision.

Relying on extreme monetary policy alone led to a “vicious cycle where lower rates were actually calling for lower rates,” she said. Instead of taking advantage of lower rates to increase investment, people instead save more because they fear for future returns.

The turn towards fiscal policy is an indicator that “sentiment is spreading on the fact that [NIRP] is not working,” Declercq said.

Declercq listed several other positive catalysts in her appearance on Real Vision’s The Expert View.

First, she sees an increased likelihood of a soft Brexit on October 31, due partly to a changing political power structure in the UK, and the fact that France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel “definitely want to [be] done with Brexit.”

Second, Declercq says that the US ISM collapsing and effectively converging to global PMIs means the US is converging to the rest of the world. “That means we’re going to have global policy, which is going to be much more appropriate for the world,” she said.

And third, Declercq sees a US-China “cosmetic” deal in the future.

Trade Ideas

“I'm feeling very bullish European stocks,” Declercq said. “I think they’re very cheap, they're very leveraged to the global cycle, which I think was too bent towards imminent recession. I think there's a possibility that we have another mini cycle.”

Declercq also likes the short European bonds trade.

