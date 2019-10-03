Citizens Financial Group: An Undervalued Regional Bank

Share price is undervalued, but consistent improvements implemented by the company can become a catalyst to stock price outperformance over the peer group.

Citizens Financial has been under a recovery path and has a series of initiatives to improve efficiency and drive growth.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is a regional bank that is among the most undervalued players within its peer group. Although current interest rates environment poses a challenging environment for banks in general, Citizens Financial seems well-positioned to mitigate to a large extent the related headwinds and produce consistent results in the next quarters. As a result, current valuation gap to the peer group is likely to reduce over time, which in our view makes it as one of the best risk/reward opportunities within the banking sector.

Background and Business Overview

Citizens Financial is the 13th largest retail bank in the U.S. and operates primarily in New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, with near $162 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019.

Over the last few years, Citizens Financial has exhibited a slightly above-average revenue growth profile, as illustrated through the charts below:.

Source: Data from Finbox.io, consolidated by the author

This relative outperformance to its peers was driven by the increase of loans in recent years after the separation from Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS), concluded in 2015.

This trend has continued in recent quarters, with 5% loan growth as of Q2 2019 over the same quarter last year, supported by strength in C&I, commercial real estate, residential mortgage and education.

Also underscoring revenue growth, recent trends in noninterest income have been strong, with record results in mortgage, wealth, and capital markets fee-based business, totaling 6% growth year-over-year as of Q2 2019 on an organic basis and 19% growth, considering the acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Company in Aug 2018.

This top line growth has been able to sustain a positive trajectory in net interest income, which is up 4% year over year and up 1% compared to Q1 2019. On the other hand, net interest margin was relatively stable year over year but compressed somehow from 3.25% to 3.21% relative to Q1 2019, reflecting the impact of lower interest rates on asset yields.

In order to mitigate the effect of interest cuts, the management team has shifted the exposure to asset sensitivity to the long end of the curve so that there should be a progressive stabilization in net interest margin until the end of the year. The figure below shows the result of this recent shift in asset sensitivity and the impact in net interest margin, which should be comparatively smaller than the peer group.

Source: Fixed Income Investor Presentation September 2019

As this scenario plays out until the end of the year, top-line growth is expected to be the main driver to keep net interest income stable in the short term.

Going forward, in order to further counteract the headwinds related to the interest rate environment and drive efficiency improvements and operating leverage, the company has recently launched its TOP 6 program, which is designed to build a more efficient operational model by the digitalization of the end-to-end process and fund new revenue opportunities based on digital initiatives. The expected benefits of the program are summarized below:

Source: Fixed Income Investor Presentation September 2019

This strategic focus on the efficiency side has produced significant results in the recent years, as evidenced by the efficiency ratio improvement from the 65–68% range before 2015 to 58.4% in Q2 2019, although it is still above the peer group average of 58.0%.

As highlighted above, Citizens Financial has been under a recovery path. According to the chart below, its Return on Assets growth in the last 5 fivers has surpassed 75%, which is the third one within the peer group.

Source: YCharts

On the other hand, even after this significant growth, its absolute Return on Assets of 1.13% is still the bottom of the peer group, as shown below:

Source: YCharts

This sub-optimal historical return has been also addressed by the management team through the Balance Sheet Optimization program. While the improvements over the past few years give us relative confidence with respect to the company's execution capability, it is also evident there is still a long way to go in this regard. Some of the recent actions in this program include the optimization in loan portfolio, with strategic reduction in auto loan and exit from other low-return relationships, while targeting growth in education, mortgage and commercial real estate.

Looking at asset quality and capital ratios, nonperforming loans are trending down, but net charge-offs increased to 0.36% in Q2 2019 due to specific losses in that period. Overall, capital levels remain at the higher end of the range of the peer group, with CET1 ratio of 10.5%, which allows the management to move forward the share repurchase program, with a new phase approved for the period from Q3 2009 until Q2 2020, representing 25% increase over the last year.

Valuation

We can assess Citizens Financial's valuation on a comparative basis with its regional bank peers, taking into account P/E multiples and the respective long-term earnings growth forecast by analysts. After plotting both metrics in a scatter chart and inserting a trend line (dotted line), we can look at those peers above the trend line as the ones exhibiting relatively higher earnings growth and lower P/E multiples and vice-versa.

After applying this analysis to the peer group, we can see that Citizens Financial current 9.0x P/E Forward multiple and long-term earnings growth forecast of 9.8% (marked in red) set the company above the trend line, meaning that it is relatively undervalued by this method.

Source: Data from Finbox.io, consolidated by the author

As Citizen Financial can continue to deliver on the improvement initiatives underway, it is reasonable to assume its share price can converge to trade near multiples of the peer group average over time. Therefore, using as a reference the average peer group of 10.7x P/E Forward, we can project a roughly 19% upside over current prices.

Takeaway

It is a challenging environment for the banking sector, with interest rate cuts and a flattish yield curve as a backdrop. While Citizens Financial's bottom line results are affected in the short term, the management team has been working to mitigate the impact on the back half of the year and beyond.

Despite the recovery over the past few years, Citizens Financial still relies on a series of ongoing initiatives to improve internal efficiencies and deliver returns closer to the levels of the average peer group.

However, given the current undervaluation of share price, we believe that Citizens Financial is a smart bet within the regional bank sector in the long run, as consistent improvements implemented by the company, materialized on top and bottom line numbers in the coming quarters, can become a catalyst to stock price outperformance over the peer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CFG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.