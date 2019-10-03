5 Reasons That Caution Is Warranted In Today's Market

One of them, the ISM report that US manufacturing contracted in September, caused the stock market to dip on Tuesday.

There are at least five signs that investors on the whole are not being cautious enough in today's environment.

Risks abound in today's market environment. From geopolitical to trade, economic, credit, or election risk, the potential for the reemergence of volatility seems ubiquitous.

And yet, the S&P 500 (SPY) is currently only ~3% off of its all-time high reached in July. Investors have shrugged off most of these risks and bought any dips the market has offered this year.

But will that behavior continue? And should it?

The following are five reasons that investors ought to be much more cautious in today's market than the major stock indices suggest they are being.

Image Source

1. US Manufacturing Is Contracting

The Institute for Supply Management released its report on Tuesday for September's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which measures the economic activity of the industrial/manufacturing sector. It was widely expected that manufacturing would remain roughly flat, coming in at the 50 mark.

Since 50 implies flat growth, the expectation was that growth would cease but not contract. In Germany, France, and several other countries in the world, manufacturing has already turned negative, but until recently, the US remained above water. Not anymore. The PMI actually contracted in September to a worse degree than at the end of 2015 / beginning of 2016.

Data by YCharts

Now, keep in mind that this is nowhere near the level of contraction experienced during either of the last two recessions, but it is the worst contraction seen since the last recession.

Data by YCharts

During the recession following the bursting of the tech bubble, the PMI slumped to a low of around 42, while it sank to around 34 during the Great Recession.

Naturally, manufacturing employment fared about as well economic activity in the last month. The percentage of American manufacturers reporting worse employment growth is now as high as its peaks in 2016, 2012, and 2002-2003, according to SA author Eric Basmajian.

US ISM Manufacturing Index: % Reporting Worse Employment

Source: Bloomberg, via Eric Basmajian of EPB Macro Research

2. Consumer and Business Spending Are Slowing

Per the Wall Street Journal, household spending (also called "personal consumption expenditures") rose a meager 0.1% month over month in August, compared to an average of 0.5% MoM this year.

The combination of tariff-stoked consumer price inflation and recession fears have spurred consumers to rein in their spending. Considering that over two-thirds of GDP is derived from consumer spending, the tepid personal consumption numbers will likely have a strong effect on GDP.

Business investment, on the other hand, is not growing at all. It's shrinking, reports Reuters. In the second quarter of this year, business investment declined by a 1% annualized rate, which marks the steepest decline since 2015. The downturn in investment is largely due to uncertainties about trade policy and fears of upcoming tariffs.

This doesn't bode well for GDP growth either, as business investment made up about 18% of GDP in 2018. What's more, with less business spending, there will inevitably be fewer jobs and less productivity growth than otherwise, and this will translate to lower income growth.

What happens when you have less personal income? You guessed it: less consumer spending. And less GDP.

The IPO market is collapsing, with WeWork (WE)) being the primary disappointment.

3. Auto Sales Are Collapsing

Auto sales are estimated to have fallen 11.6% in September, but once the last few car makers report monthly sales on Wednesday, that final number could come in even worse. The September sales numbers of Toyota (-16.5%), Honda (-14.1%), Hyundai (-8.8%), and Nissan (-17.6%) were pretty dismal. Even Subaru, the Japanese automaker that has reported monthly YoY increases in sales since November 2011, reported a 9.4% drop. General Motors is estimated to have declined by 5.6% YoY.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, this morose report follows just a few months after auto sales in India turned down sharply, beginning in July with a 30%+ drop. In the years prior to this summer, India had been a strong growth market for automakers, and its halt in car buying could be a leading indicator for other international markets.

Related to the slowdown in consumer and business spending mentioned above, it appears that the highly cyclical metric of heavy truck shipments is now sliding downward.

Data by YCharts

Heavy trucks are used for product deliveries. If businesses' products aren't moving as fast, due to less consumer and business spending, there is less need for new trucks to expand one's fleet.

There have been some false alarms when heavy truck shipments turn down as much as they have in the last few months, but typically, the slide continues into a deep slump, as it did in the early 2000s, 2007-2009, and 2015-2016.

4. Luxury Product Consumption Has Pulled Back

As I wrote in a recent article (see here), the rich have recently reined in their spending on luxury products. To wit:

High-end real estate and cars, luxury retailers, and top-tier art sales have declined markedly this year. The weakest segment of the American economy right now, the report suggests, is the very top. The high end of the real estate market is having its worst year since the Great Recession, luxury cars are sitting idle at auto shows, upscale retailer Nordstrom (JWN) has posted three consecutive quarters of sales declines, and art auction sales are down for the first time in ten years.

As another specific example, take the data on luxury apartments in New York City recently released by StreetEasy. More than one in four of these high-end condos built since 2013 remain unsold. The gap between condos sold and additions to the market has expanded in the last few years.

Source: StreetEasy

Worse yet, condo construction continues scarcely abated, with new towers still rising as fewer units are sold.

You might be tempted to ask, "Who cares? Most people aren't affected by the financial condition of Sotheby's or Audi or the high-end real estate market of Manhattan." But through those who work in these industries, or industries that support them, a pullback in sales could trickle down to the broader economy.

“If high-income consumers pull back any further on their spending," says Moody's Analytics' Mark Zandi, "it will be a significant threat to the economic expansion."

Or, as Grant Long of StreetEasy put it (via Business Insider), "demand for high-priced condos seems likely to be an early casualty of a potential future recession."

5. Corporate Insiders Are Selling En Masse

Corporate insiders have overwhelmingly been net sellers of their own company's stock all year, hitting a 10:1 sell-to-buy ratio in August. That month, insiders collectively sold an average of $600 million of stock per day, according to TrimTabs Investment Research (via CNN Business).

Source: CNBC

Now, corporate insiders sell stock for all sorts of reasons. Maybe they want to buy a house or a boat. Maybe they want to diversify their investments. Maybe they need cash to pay taxes. What's more, insiders are almost always net sellers, because they are often issued stock as part of their compensation packages.

Holding personal reasons constant, however, it's still instructive to note that this level of insider selling is extraordinary.

According to Matt Egan writing in the CNN Business article, the last time insider selling was this high was in 2006 and 2007, the years leading up to the Great Recession. More than anything corporate management says or chooses to do with company money, the choice to cash out their own holdings in their respective companies demonstrates the widespread view that equities are richly valued right now and that an oncoming recession brings with it a good chance of bringing stock prices down.

Tech companies, primarily software-based ones, have experienced the largest share of insider selling, followed by several types of retailers.

Source: CNBC

Conclusion: Tread Carefully

I noted in a previous article that the rich are stockpiling cash. In a survey of wealthy UBS clients, it was found that cash and equivalents now make up over one-quarter of the super-rich's portfolios and are their largest asset by percentage.

Considering the risks facing the market, it seems like a good idea to follow the lead of these wealthy investors in raising one's cash allocation. Over 25% cash may be a lot for some investors, but trimming positions and taking profits can scarcely hurt with the number of red flags that are waving right now.

Personally, I hold most of my cash allocation in money markets and three ultra-short term bond funds (NEAR, SHV, and VUBFX). But there are plenty of others to choose from (such as MINT, GSY, BIL, and ICSH).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEAR, SHV, VUBFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.