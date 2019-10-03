Tesla's Model Y: This Could Be The Company's Most Profitable Vehicle

The Model Y is Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) newest high-volume vehicle, meant to be its first affordable electric SUV. As Tesla is gearing up to launch the production of the vehicle, the thing that most analysts are wondering is how successful this vehicle will really be. If its production ramp is anything like that of the Model 3, it would result in the death of the company - after all, the Model 3’s initial ramp cost billions in wasted equipment and delayed production, and Tesla simply can’t afford to do that again. What’s to stop this from happening again? In this article, I will discuss the long-term profit potential, including demand and margins, of the Model Y and why it will have a successful production ramp.

Production Ramp

The Model Y will be produced at both Tesla’s Fremont facility and Gigafactory 3. The Model Y also shares 75% of its components with the Model 3, meaning that Tesla already has experience producing the vast majority of the components needed for the vehicle. While the body itself is obviously different, the multi-directional uni-body casting machine should make this difference largely irrelevant in terms of added production complexity, and will actually, as discussed above, be an improvement over Model 3 production. All of these improvements taken together are likely behind Tesla’s confidence in being able to produce the Model Y on time and “with only a minimal cost premium expected over Model 3.”

Phase 2 will likely be completed before Model Y production even begins, as I discussed above, giving the Model Y a much more direct production ramp. Using my above guidance, the Model Y will reach 2,000 units per week by the end of 2020, 7,500 by the end of Q2 2021,11,000 by the end of 2021, 12,500 by the end of Q2 2022, 14,000 by the end of 2022, and 15,000 by the end of Q2 2023 and beyond. Beyond 2022 the rates will remain the same, not including any additional manufacturing support beyond what is known now. Separating these productions into Fremont and Gigafactory 3 respectively would result in 2,000 units per week by the end of 2020, 4,500 by the end of Q2 2021, 6,000 by the end of 2021, 7,500 by the end of Q2 2022, 9,000 by the end of 2022, and 10,000 by the end of Q2 2023, and 3,000 units per week by the end of Q2 2021 and 5,000 by the end of 2021. I have capped future Model Y production at 10,000 per week at Fremont, due to the overall anticipated capacity of 1,000,000 units per year. It seems reasonable that the Model 3 and Model Y will both reach 10,000 units per week at the factory, as they are to be the highest-volume products and the recent expansion plans, mentioned above, make this seem even more likely.

Demand

SUVs are by far the largest automotive segment, more than double the market for sedans, giving Tesla’s Model Y a very broad customer base. In 2018, 29.77 million SUVs were sold around the world, accounting for 36.4% of the entire automotive market, with China and the United States being the two largest markets for the category. This bodes well for Tesla, as the United States and China will both become manufacturing centers for Tesla’s Model Y, allowing them to keep the delivery costs to a minimum. Tesla also has the advantage of being electric. In China and Europe, which is the third-largest SUV market, this distinction has even more value, as their markets are much more geared towards the adoption of EVs. With the largest possible market to enter, the Model Y faces a much easier market than the Model 3 ever did.

The Model Y is priced in between most of the current electric SUV price points and delivers the most range, excluding the Model X. Range is an important issue for American buyers especially, with a perceived lack of range topping the list of reasons not to buy an EV, making Tesla’s leadership in range increasingly important. Musk has also stated that he expects demand for the Model Y to be “maybe 50% higher than Model 3,” which has already shown that it can maintain pretty solid demand. Tesla went even further to say, in its first-quarter update, that it believes “it will ultimately have higher sales than Model S, Model X and Model 3 combined.” As Tesla has already proven demand for the similarly positioned Model 3, it seems that high demand for the Model Y in the significantly larger market is quite likely. While some may point to the Model Y not being truly “affordable,” as with the Model 3, people will be willing to pay the premium, likely lured by a lower total cost of ownership.

Model Y Profitability

The Model Y’s more premium variants, Real-Wheel Drive Long Range and the All-Wheel Drive Long Range and Performance Models, will be the first to enter production, which is targeted for Fall of 2020. While Tesla states that there is only a slight cost premium for producing the Model Y over the Model 3, there is a significant cost premium to purchase one. The purchase premium (Model Y over Model 3) of the All-Wheel Drive variants for Long Range and Performance are $4,010 and $5,010 respectively. Tesla no longer sells a Rear-Wheel Drive Long Range Model 3, but we can infer, based on available sales history, that the Model Y will be sold at a premium of $4,880 over what the similar Model 3 would be now. The Standard Range Model Y is expected to begin production early in 2021 and will sell for $40,000 ($1,000 more than the original announcement due to price adjustments). Compared to the Standard Range Plus Model 3, this isn’t a huge difference, but compared to the Standard Range Model 3, there’s a $5,000 price premium. In total, the Model Y averages an 11% premium over the Model 3, which is significant and suggests the Model Y is going to have noticeably better margins than the Model 3. After all, if the vehicle can be produced with only a slight premium but is being sold for an 11% premium, it is bound to have stronger margins. As the Model 3 itself nears margins of 25% at Fremont, it seems reasonable to expect 25% margins by the end of 2023 as the Model Y reaches volume production.

Based off of my previous analysis done with Gigafactory 3’s cost, it seems reasonable to expect that the Model Y assembly line will cost around $500 million. This assumes Tesla still needs around $500 million of capex for other projects that are under development, such as the Semi and the company's Supercharger network. To determine the vehicle’s overall profitability, I must first analyze some key metrics. For the average buy price, I’ll use the same trend as the Model 3, which is the most apt comparison, to find an average buy price of $57,500 in 2020 and $48,000 in 2021 and beyond. The price reduction in 2021 is due to the introduction of the cheaper Model Y’s introduction to the market. In Shanghai, the Model Y will likely be priced at around $47,332 (based off of the made-in-China Model 3 price hike of 18.33% over US-made Standard Range Plus) and operating at a margin of 20% with a gradual raise to 25% as the company reaches maximum volume production in 2021. In terms of profitability, I will analyze units produced in Shanghai separately from those produced in Fremont in order to avoid double-counting profit on vehicles as that was measured in my previous article. So, the Model Y will generate a gross profit of $299 million in 2020, $2.08 billion in 2021, $4.179 billion in 2022, $5.973 billion in 2023 and $6.24 billion in 2024+, excluding production in Shanghai. In Shanghai, the Model Y will generate a gross profit of $1.588 billion in 2021 and $3.077 billion in 2022 and beyond.

These numbers certainly look promising, but they’re far from infallible. I am quite confident about strong margins for the Model Y, and strong demand, but the one part that’s the most challenging to predict is the vehicle’s production. While I believe that I have followed a somewhat conservative production ramp, it is possible that Tesla will fail to deliver on this ramp, and it will take much longer for the Model Y to reach volume production than I have projected. If we take a look at what happened with the Model 3, which began production in July, 2017 and reached 5,000 units per week in July 2018, assuming that Tesla will reach 5,000 Model Ys per week in less than a year actually looks very feasible. While I don’t expect these numbers to be exact, I do think that they represent solid guidelines for what to expect in terms of the Model Y’s profitability. I’d say that these estimations likely fall in the range of +/- $500 million, though this range is mostly for the more long-term projections. Up to the end of 2021, there will likely by an error range of +/- $200 million. Overall, these numbers should be interpreted more as guidelines, as opposed to definite expectations, that demonstrate the strong potential of the vehicle following this analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.