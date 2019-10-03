A Slight Boost In Thor - Still Undervalued

Despite the solid report and the improved guidance, nothing much beyond this has changed - positives remain and the upside for Thor is still there.

People buying the stock at lows are now up double-digits - with long-term investors such as myself slightly in the green or no longer as terribly in the red.

Following a very confident guidance for 2020, the company's share price has improved materially in a very short time.

I've been pounding the table for Thor Industries (THO) for quite some time now. My last article wasn't published that long ago back in August, called " Looking Forward - Thor Offers More." Since that time, however, the upside has been tremendous after the earnings report of yesterday. Despite such solid results, however, I consider it more than likely that Thor Industries will appreciate more long term, as this gain is rather small compared to where the company should be trading going by company earnings and forward potential.

Let's take a quick look at Thor and see where we stand following this excellent quarter and positive guidance update.

Thor following 4Q19 - Upside somewhat confirmed

The company managed some excellent milestones for the full year. Foremost among them, and especially important for me given the macro we're seeing, a significant, almost $500M reduction in company debt following the EHG M&A. This also correlates strongly to company generated cash for the year, coming in at $508M, with a diluted EPS of $2.47/share for the full year.

Now, there are a lot of naysayers regarding Thor, and people who consider the sector downright uninvestable. Despite the current weakness, Thor managed to significantly improve margins (1.4%) as well as had excellent performance in sales and profits.

(Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

These results were due to a favorable product mix as well as overall improvements in raw materials, labor, and warranty, specifically in the NA towable segment.

Returning once again to the debt repayment, the company completed the payments on parts of the term loan - and the Asset-based loan (ABL) is completely repaid as of August of 2019.

So with regards to the debt, one of my primary considerations with the company, things are positive.

Secondly, part of the current company issues stems from a significant amount of dealer inventory rationalization, which has been discussed in previous articles.

(Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

The short and skinny of it is, that the company believes this rationalization to be completed at the end of 2019, at which point the dealers will once again be prepared to ramp up inventory levels.

Now, mind you, they're ramping up inventory levels in a macro situation rife with worries about a looming recession and other factors influencing the development of a cyclical business like RVs - but this is nonetheless excellent news for those of us interested in the business. Thor has also been able to reduce its own inventory levels to improve upon working capital - another positive news item here.

While FY19 was a good year compared even to FY18 when considering all the headwind the company was/is facing, the numbers did come in at reduced levels - as expected - for quarterly comparisons. Sales dropped about 15-19% depending on the segment as a result of inventory rationalization, and the backlog decreased by about 10% as well. The negatives were also visible in the motorized segment of North America, with drops in all key indices.

Still, despite the sales drop and smaller company backlog, Thor Industries, aside from managing a 260 bps gross margin improvement, remains the biggest player on the block at a 46.3% market share in NA towables (down from 48.5%). Also, any comparison made next to 2018 need be made clear that 2018 was a record-breaking year.

The European segment is added to results as well, with a good backlog growth, 13.4% gross profit and $719.5M in net sales.

So, wrapping up the various risks/issues that we've been looking at for the past few months.

Debt situation - Improved, with certain debts completely repaid.

Inventory rationalization - continues, but with a projected end during 2019.

Results - Strong given the current macro and company situation. Nothing that should impact negatively in the long term.

Risks & The current situation

So while certain macro-related risks remain, I don't want people to lose sight of the fact that Thor Industries has executed the largest M&A in RV history, during a challenging market situation characterized by dealer rationalization and volatility. They've executed it well, going by debt repayment of the principal and other portions, result improvements (despite NA sales drops) and forward company guidance.

That in itself is a testament to Thor Industries' market position and the company's experience. While the proof is in the pudding, and we'll have to follow the company going forward here to make sure that these trends continue (and to eat the 'pudding'), I do consider this quarter part of the argument which should at the very least pause some objections that this company is heading for overall failure.

While the macro-related risks are massive, and the industry cyclicality will continue and be a part of this company and the entire industry, the long-term outlook for this company is something I consider favorable.

The company's now-completed M&A of EHG and the addition of EHG results will now improve Thor's outlook going forward. While it's entirely possible - even likely, if the economy heads for a tailspin, that there will be added pressure to Thor and continued carefulness on the sell-side as dealers continue to plan for a volatile few years ahead; when I say long term I'm talking 5-50 years. I never invest for less than 5 years, and I try to aim for 50 or more, ideally.

When looking at the company from that sort of perspective, it (to me) becomes a different ballgame - and a positive one. If your perspective is less than that, projections, as I consider them, become far less certain due to volatility, trade and macro. In such a perspective, far more care is warranted.

Let's see how this has impacted the prospective valuation of the company you might be buying.

Valuation

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While the results since the last article are nothing short of amazing, I hasten to remind readers that I've been covering and been bullish on Thor for far longer (see the graph at the bottom). Still, this rebound marks a sort of confidence restoration which of course has also impacted the valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While improved, the valuation still hasn't moved the needle towards more fair or long-term realistic valuations of this company - especially not including the EHG M&A. The largest RV company in the USA, now including EHG, trades at barely 9 times earnings.

While valuations like this can make more sense (though I don't consider them to) for volatile automakers such as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), they don't make sense to me simply because of a potential recession and some specific headwinds going forward.

While the upside isn't as baffling as it was during my last article, we're still talking about a company averaging 12% earnings growth per year being traded at a significant historical discount to fair value, even going by market-discounted fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The current price could result in annual rates of return simply by returning to the historical fair value of ~14 times earnings. There's little doubt in my mind that given time, the company will do just that - and more. This makes the current situation one I'm eager to invest more in - even if yesterday's good results did make the upside less amazing than before.

I don't want to harp on the valuation portion for too long, so let me summarize the upside and historical tendencies here.

Avg dividend growth of 74.2% - though this is a bad metric because Thor has actually cut the dividend numerous times over the past 19 years.

Vastly outperformed the S&P 500 both in terms of dividends ($22772.92 versus $3929.20) and capital appreciation, and growth including dividends (Turning $10000 into $99572.80, compared to $26344.05) in 19 years. Also, keep in mind that this includes the substantial dip the company has taken since its exuberant highs in 2018.

With its EHG M&A managed and to be paid off, the company is slated to continue to more or less rule an entire consumer segment.

There are several valid reasons for not investing in Thor Industries at this point, but even given the recent surge, I don't consider long-term company valuation to be one of them.

Thesis

Being a Thor bull is easy following such a share price surge - but as I said, keep in mind that I've been following the stock for far longer, and have seen it drop from higher than it currently trades.

My reasons for investing in Thor Industries has always been one of fundamental appeal - exposure to the largest NA manufacturer of RV products and vehicles. Undervaluation only increased this appeal, and despite the recent recovery, the appeal here is far from over.

I considered for a while whether I should change my "Very Bullish" stance to better reflect the somewhat reduced upside here. In the end, however, I decided that my very long-term perspective should be reflected by my stance - and so I'm keeping it, with the firm added that this is from a very long-term perspective.

Even following a 15% surge, Thor Industries remains an investable company at discount valuations, especially considering all of the things the company does right. This, to me, warrants a continued "Buy" rating as well as my current stance on the company overall.

Recommendation

Following the recent post-earnings surge, Thor Industries nonetheless remains an appealing "Buy" as well as my continued stance of being very bullish towards the firm's future remains. In the long term, I consider it likely that the positive trends set even during a problematic time will only continue, and that shareholders are likely to be rewarded for their patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO, DDAIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.