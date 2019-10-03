BME: A Defensive Health Care CEF, But Price Is A Bit Steep

There are an increasing number of fears hitting the minds of investors today. As I have discussed in past articles (such as this one), there are a growing number of signs that the American economy is beginning to slow down. In addition to this, we have concerns about the ongoing trade war between the United States and China and the U.S. Congress investigating the possibility of impeaching the president. All of this certainly has the potential to result in a significant amount of volatility in the market going forward. As such, people may be inclined to seek safe places to put their money to ride out this volatility and it is difficult to think of a more safe and defensive industry than healthcare. There are a number of funds available that can provide investors with exposure to this industry and some of them even boast reasonably attractive yields. One of these is the BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has the objective of providing its investors a high level of total return through a balanced combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. This is pretty similar to what most other closed-end funds aim to deliver, so there is nothing really unique here. The fund's balanced approach may be a bit different from closed-end funds investing in fixed-income, real estate, or other high-yielding assets but it is somewhat necessary in order to deliver an acceptable level of return because healthcare companies do not have the same level of dividend payouts that some other assets do.

As the name implies, BME aims to achieve its objective by investing its capital in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences industry or into derivatives exposed to this industry. Perhaps somewhat curiously, the fund's web page does not state how it defines the health sciences industry but fortunately the fact sheet does. According to this document, the health sciences industry includes health care providers as well as businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing, or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment or services or that provide support services to those companies. The fund's portfolio composition largely matches this definition as it is primarily invested in companies providing health care equipment & services or pharmaceutical firms (including biotechnology firms). The fund's assets are about evenly split between these two industries:

Source: BlackRock

At first glance, this may appear to be a bit different than some other healthcare funds because we do not expect to see the big insurance companies, hospital operators, and some other companies that have a major presence in the industry. However, the largest position in the fund is actually UnitedHealth Group (UNH) so this assumption is not exactly valid. The rest of the companies that make up the largest positions in the fund are a bit different than what we usually see in healthcare funds:

Source: BlackRock

In particular, we do not see Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which is a company that is invariably among the largest positions in other healthcare funds. The fact that these holdings are different than what we would usually see could allow it to reduce an investor's concentration risk. Concentration risk refers to the tendency of different funds to have the same holdings, which means that an investor holding different funds may not be as diversified as think they are because the different funds are holding the same assets. As BME has somewhat different assets than many other funds, including it in your portfolio alongside other healthcare funds can help reduce your risk and increase diversification.

Unfortunately, we do see one problem here when it comes to diversification. As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because that is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is the risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the stock price of a given company to decline when the rest of the market does not and if that stock accounts for too much of the portfolio then it will drag the rest of the fund down with it. As we can see above, there are two companies that individually account for more than 5% of the portfolio. Investors in the fund should therefore keep in mind that they are exposed to the individual risks of these two companies even though they are invested via a fund.

One other thing that this fund does that is different than most other healthcare funds on the market is the use of a covered call writing strategy to boost its total return. A covered call writing strategy means that the fund is selling call options against the equity securities that it owns. The hope here is that the stock will not trade above the option strike price before it expires, thus allowing the fund to keep both the stock and the premium that it received from selling the option. While doing this obviously can increase the amount of money that it can get from a position, it is also a doubled-edged sword. This is because this strategy also caps the possible return that the fund can get from a position because if the stock price goes above the option strike price then it is very likely that the option will be exercised and the fund will be forced to sell the stock at the strike price, sacrificing any additional upside beyond that. Given this trade-off then, it is a good idea for a fund to not write options against too much of its portfolio so that it can still benefit from some potential upside while still pocketing the option premiums. Currently, BME has options written against 29.87% of its portfolio, which is a reasonable level that balances the risk-reward trade-off.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

In the introduction to this article, I suggested that healthcare funds like BME could be a safe place for investors to ride out any impending market volatility. This comes from healthcare being perhaps the ultimate defensive asset. After all, a person that gets sick or otherwise requires healthcare products or services will not care what the conditions in the economy are when obtaining the item as that person's life may be at stake. For the same reason, healthcare comes as close to a perfectly inelastic pricing model as any industry in the United States. According to economic theory, this means that the industry can raise its prices without having an impact on demand. This is due to the same reason that the industry is insulated from the macroeconomic environment as well as the fact that, at least for now, the pricing in the industry is not transparent and patients rarely know what they are paying anyway. These two traits should allow the companies in the industry to ride out any economic turbulence with minimal impact to their profits. This is exactly the kind of thing that we want to see in a defensive investment.

We can actually see some of this defensive nature in the share price performance of BME. As we can see quite clearly here, the fund has been reasonably stable over the past year, with only a brief decline during the month of December 2018 (a month when pretty much every asset fell in value) marring this stability:

Thus, we can see that this fund should be able to offer a reasonable amount of protection for our hard-earned money while still allowing us to benefit from the relatively high distribution that the fund pays out. This is just the kind of thing that we like to see in a defensive investment.

The healthcare industry also has very strong forward growth potential. This potential comes mostly from the demographics of the United States and other developed nations, which are likely to see the average age of their citizenry increase over the coming few decades. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently 72 to 74 million Americans aged 54 to 73 years old. This is what is known as the Baby Boomer generation, which was the result of American soldiers settling down after World War II and starting families in a period of relative prosperity for the country. As befits the name, this generation is larger than any that has come before it and even today accounts for about 20% of the American population. As can be quickly seen though, every member of this generation will celebrate their eightieth birthday within three decades and historically a person's consumption of healthcare goods and services increases fairly dramatically once they pass that milestone. Thus, the number of people that require the services of these companies should grow over the next several years, resulting in growth for healthcare firms all else being equal.

Distributions

While the share price of the fund is reasonably stable, the fund has still been delivering returns to its investors in the form of a moderately high distribution. This distribution currently stands at $0.20 per share monthly ($2.40 annually), which gives the fund a 6.33% yield at the current price of $37.93. While this is a much higher yield than most other assets in the market possess and certainly much higher than the S&P 500 (SPY), it pales in comparison to the 10.56% yield offered by the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW).

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is especially true when we are purchasing an asset as a defensive play. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. The net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring all of the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case right now. As of October 1, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), BME had a net asset value of $36.61 per share. However, the fund closed at $37.93 as of the same date. Thus, the fund is currently trading at a 3.61% premium to net asset value. This seems like a rather steep price to pay, especially for an investor looking for a defensive play in the current environment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the healthcare industry in general is perhaps the ultimate defensive play and it offers fairly solid forward growth potential. The BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares in these defensive qualities and offers its investors a reasonably safe way to generate an income at the same time. However, the current price is a bit steep and the current yield is lower than some of the other funds in the space. Overall, I do not see any reason to choose this fund over something like the Tekla World Healthcare Fund that both boasts a higher yield and trades at a discount while still enjoying the same defensive qualities.

